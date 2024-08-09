List: Longest-tenured head coaches in Class A Division II

High School Sports

Here are the Class A Division II head coaches with the most seasons at their school.

23 - Chris Kelley, Glascock Co.

18 - Don Norton, Johnson Co.

14 - Chris Kearson, ECI

13 - Ron Duncan, Screven Co.

13 - Matt Burleson, Telfair Co.

9 - Darren Alford, Schley Co.

8 - Brad Gordon, Mt. Zion (Carroll)

7 - Rich Fendley, Bowdon

6 - Bradley Warren, McIntosh Co. Academy

6 - Jack Harris, Terrell Co.

6 - Jason Roquemore, Towns Co.

6 - Rob Stowe, Wilcox Co.

5 - Cherard Freeman, Bryan Co.

5 - Casey Soliday, Irwin Co.

5 - Lee Chomskis, Lincoln Co.

5 - Billy Law, Marion Co.

5 - Sean Patrick, Trion

5 - Steven Simpson, Warren Co.

