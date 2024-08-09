List: Longest-tenured head coaches in Class A Division II

Longest tenured: A-II
Here are the Class A Division II head coaches with the most seasons at their school.
23 - Chris Kelley, Glascock Co.
18 - Don Norton, Johnson Co.
14 - Chris Kearson, ECI
13 - Ron Duncan, Screven Co.
13 - Matt Burleson, Telfair Co.
9 - Darren Alford, Schley Co.
8 - Brad Gordon, Mt. Zion (Carroll)
7 - Rich Fendley, Bowdon
6 - Bradley Warren, McIntosh Co. Academy
6 - Jack Harris, Terrell Co.
6 - Jason Roquemore, Towns Co.
6 - Rob Stowe, Wilcox Co.
5 - Cherard Freeman, Bryan Co.
5 - Casey Soliday, Irwin Co.
5 - Lee Chomskis, Lincoln Co.
5 - Billy Law, Marion Co.
5 - Sean Patrick, Trion
5 - Steven Simpson, Warren Co.
