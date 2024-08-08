List: Longest-tenured head coaches in Class A Division I

Here are the Class A Division I head coaches with the most seasons at their school.
23 - Roger Holmes, Dublin
19 - Franklin Pridgen, Wesleyan
12 - Joe Dupree, Southwest
10 - Josh Alexander, Athens Academy
9 - Davis Russell, Bremen
8 - Von Lassiter, Bleckley County
8 - Tucker Pruitt, Fitzgerald
8 - Lance Helton, Jeff Davis
8 - Scott Roberts, Swainsboro
7 - Chad Cheatham, Fannin County
7 - Jeremy Wiggins, Northeast
7 - Baker Woodward, Savannah Christian
6 - Josh Groce, Gordon Lee
6 - Jeff Hunnicutt, Model
5 - Jeff Poston, Dade County
5 - Shannon Jarvis, Elbert County
5 - Rob Patton, Social Circle
