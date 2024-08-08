High School Sports

List: Longest-tenured head coaches in Class A Division I

Dublin coach Roger Holmes is surrounded by Fighting Irish players following their 42-32 win over the Brooks County Trojans in the Class AA championship game on Friday, Dec. 13, 2019 at Georgia State Stadium. (Adam Krohn)

Dublin coach Roger Holmes is surrounded by Fighting Irish players following their 42-32 win over the Brooks County Trojans in the Class AA championship game on Friday, Dec. 13, 2019 at Georgia State Stadium. (Adam Krohn)
By
Updated 16 minutes ago

Here are the Class A Division I head coaches with the most seasons at their school.

23 - Roger Holmes, Dublin

19 - Franklin Pridgen, Wesleyan

12 - Joe Dupree, Southwest

10 - Josh Alexander, Athens Academy

9 - Davis Russell, Bremen

8 - Von Lassiter, Bleckley County

8 - Tucker Pruitt, Fitzgerald

8 - Lance Helton, Jeff Davis

8 - Scott Roberts, Swainsboro

7 - Chad Cheatham, Fannin County

7 - Jeremy Wiggins, Northeast

7 - Baker Woodward, Savannah Christian

6 - Josh Groce, Gordon Lee

6 - Jeff Hunnicutt, Model

5 - Jeff Poston, Dade County

5 - Shannon Jarvis, Elbert County

5 - Rob Patton, Social Circle

Produced by Georgia High School Football Daily, a free e-mail newsletter. To join the mailing list, click here.

About the Author

Follow Todd Holcomb on facebook

Todd Holcomb has been a contributor to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution since 1985. He is currently co-founder and editor of Georgia High School Football Daily.

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: Special to the AJC

List: Longest-tenured head coaches in Class 2A
Placeholder Image

List: Longest-tenured coaches in Class 4A
Placeholder Image

Credit: Daniel Varnado

List: Longest-tenured coaches in Class 5A
Placeholder Image

Credit: Tami Chappell/Special to the AJC

List: Longest-tenured head coaches in Class 3A
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Preseason all-state: RB Gordon, DB Dinkins lead Class 4A team
Top players by position: Camden’s Williams is nation’s No. 1-rated senior tight end
2 coaches who led teams to state finals in 2023 move to Class 2A
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: TNS

Passengers sue Delta over refunds from July meltdown, cancellations
Soldier in My Lai massacre lived quietly in Georgia for decades
Morehouse School of Medicine receives $175M donation in largest gift to HBCUs