List: Longest-tenured head coaches in Class 6A

Here are the Class 6A head coaches with the most seasons at their school.
26 - Keith Maloof, Norcross
19 - Shane Queen, North Cobb
10 - Philip Jones, Brookwood
10 - Matt LeZotte, Richmond Hill
9 - Johnny White, Douglas County
9 - Richard Morgan, Marietta
9 - Robert Craft, North Forsyth
8 - John Small, East Coweta
8 - Daniel Brunner, Walton
6 - Bryant Appling, Buford
6 - Cam Jones, Duluth
6 - Josh Lovelady, Mill Creek
6 - Bryan Love, Wheeler
5 - Jamie Aull, North Atlanta
5 - Matt Kemper, Etowah
5 - Jason Kervin, Alpharetta
5 - Mike Palmieri, Denmark
5 - John Poitevint, Mountain View
5 - Don Stark, North Paulding
5 - Dave Svehla, West Forsyth
