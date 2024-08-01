List: Longest-tenured head coaches in Class 6A

Exclusive: How state patrol pursuits endanger Georgians
Norcross head coach Keith Maloof (center) talks with players and coaches in the fourth quarter of a victory over Parkview.

Norcross head coach Keith Maloof (center) talks with players and coaches in the fourth quarter of a victory over Parkview.
By
1 hour ago

Here are the Class 6A head coaches with the most seasons at their school.

26 - Keith Maloof, Norcross

19 - Shane Queen, North Cobb

10 - Philip Jones, Brookwood

10 - Matt LeZotte, Richmond Hill

9 - Johnny White, Douglas County

9 - Richard Morgan, Marietta

9 - Robert Craft, North Forsyth

8 - John Small, East Coweta

8 - Daniel Brunner, Walton

6 - Bryant Appling, Buford

6 - Cam Jones, Duluth

6 - Josh Lovelady, Mill Creek

6 - Bryan Love, Wheeler

5 - Jamie Aull, North Atlanta

5 - Matt Kemper, Etowah

5 - Jason Kervin, Alpharetta

5 - Mike Palmieri, Denmark

5 - John Poitevint, Mountain View

5 - Don Stark, North Paulding

5 - Dave Svehla, West Forsyth

Todd Holcomb has been a contributor to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution since 1985. He is currently co-founder and editor of Georgia High School Football Daily.

As hot temperatures return, Atlanta hospitals expect more heat illnesses