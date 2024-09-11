List: Highest-scoring teams in each GHSA class through Week 4

Here are the top 10 teams in most points scored per game, by classification:
Class 6A
56.3 - Camden County
49.5 - Valdosta
46.8 - Lowndes
41.5 - Carrollton
41.0 - North Cobb
41.0 - Richmond Hill
39.8 - Mill Creek
39.3 - Cherokee
36.5 - Douglas County
36.0 - Campbell
Class 5A
55.3 - Lee County
52.3 - Thomas County Central
46.0 - New Manchester
44.0 - Houston County
44.0 - Brunswick
40.3 - Chattahoochee
39.7 - Coffee
39.3 - Hughes
38.3 - East Paulding
37.7 - Seckinger
37.7 - Gainesville
Class 4A
50.7 - Southwest DeKalb
45.5 - Central (Carrollton)
40.5 - Eastside
39.5 - Warner Robins
39.5 - Cedartown
38.3 - Cass
38.0 - Cambridge
38.0 - Walnut Grove
37.5 - East Forsyth
36.8 - Ware County
Class 3A
43.5 - Monroe Area
42.3 - West Hall
41.3 - Westover
40.3 - Mary Persons
39.0 - Peach County
37.3 - Cherokee Bluff
36.7 - White County
35.0 - Cairo
33.7 - Sandy Creek
33.3 - Long County
Class 2A
40.0 - Burke County
39.3 - Pierce County
37.3 - Morgan County
36.7 - Hebron Christian
36.5 - Stephens County
34.0 - Sumter County
32.8 - Lovett
32.7 - Franklin County
27.0 - Ringgold
26.0 - Hart County
26.0 - Carver (Atlanta)
Class A Division I
53.0 - Dublin
45.7 - Toombs County
43.8 - Athens Academy
43.3 - Heard County
39.8 - Savannah Christian
39.8 - King’s Ridge Christian
37.3 - Fannin County
37.0 - ACE Charter
36.7 - Towers
36.5 - Northeast
Class A Division II
46.5 - Hancock Central
46.0 - Bowdon
44.7 - Irwin County
39.0 - Lincoln County
37.3 - Mitchell County
35.0 - Miller County
32.3 - Seminole County
31.3 - Trion
31.0 - Jenkins County
30.8 - Atkinson County
About the Author