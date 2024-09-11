High School Sports

List: Highest-scoring teams in each GHSA class through Week 4

Updated 1 hour ago

Here are the top 10 teams in most points scored per game, by classification:

Class 6A

56.3 - Camden County

49.5 - Valdosta

46.8 - Lowndes

41.5 - Carrollton

41.0 - North Cobb

41.0 - Richmond Hill

39.8 - Mill Creek

39.3 - Cherokee

36.5 - Douglas County

36.0 - Campbell

Class 5A

55.3 - Lee County

52.3 - Thomas County Central

46.0 - New Manchester

44.0 - Houston County

44.0 - Brunswick

40.3 - Chattahoochee

39.7 - Coffee

39.3 - Hughes

38.3 - East Paulding

37.7 - Seckinger

37.7 - Gainesville

Class 4A

50.7 - Southwest DeKalb

45.5 - Central (Carrollton)

40.5 - Eastside

39.5 - Warner Robins

39.5 - Cedartown

38.3 - Cass

38.0 - Cambridge

38.0 - Walnut Grove

37.5 - East Forsyth

36.8 - Ware County

Class 3A

43.5 - Monroe Area

42.3 - West Hall

41.3 - Westover

40.3 - Mary Persons

39.0 - Peach County

37.3 - Cherokee Bluff

36.7 - White County

35.0 - Cairo

33.7 - Sandy Creek

33.3 - Long County

Class 2A

40.0 - Burke County

39.3 - Pierce County

37.3 - Morgan County

36.7 - Hebron Christian

36.5 - Stephens County

34.0 - Sumter County

32.8 - Lovett

32.7 - Franklin County

27.0 - Ringgold

26.0 - Hart County

26.0 - Carver (Atlanta)

Class A Division I

53.0 - Dublin

45.7 - Toombs County

43.8 - Athens Academy

43.3 - Heard County

39.8 - Savannah Christian

39.8 - King’s Ridge Christian

37.3 - Fannin County

37.0 - ACE Charter

36.7 - Towers

36.5 - Northeast

Class A Division II

46.5 - Hancock Central

46.0 - Bowdon

44.7 - Irwin County

39.0 - Lincoln County

37.3 - Mitchell County

35.0 - Miller County

32.3 - Seminole County

31.3 - Trion

31.0 - Jenkins County

30.8 - Atkinson County

About the Author

Follow Todd Holcomb on facebook

Todd Holcomb has been a contributor to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution since 1985. He is currently co-founder and editor of Georgia High School Football Daily.

