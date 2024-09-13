High School Sports

List: Chances of current unbeaten teams finishing regular season undefeated

High school football

Credit: For the AJC

Credit: For the AJC

High school football
By
1 hour ago

Seventy-two GHSA teams are undefeated. Here are the chances of each finishing the regular season without a loss, according to the computer Maxwell Ratings.

96.3% - Marist

72.4% - North Gwinnett

61.4% - Fannin County

57.2% - Milton

57.0% - North Cobb

56.5% - Cartersville

52.5% - Ola

39.0% - Sandy Creek

38.1% - Lamar County

35.3% - Dublin

34.3% - Morgan County

32.7% - Sequoyah

31.7% - Athens Academy

28.7% - Lovett

25.1% - Eastside

24.0% - Douglas County

23.1% - Lee County

22.6% - Pierce County

22.3% - Collins Hill

22.1% - Irwin County

20.9% - North Oconee

18.9% - East Paulding

17.4% - Sumter County

16.2% - Savannah Christian

15.3% - Carrollton

14.7% - Toombs County

13.5% - Thomas County Central

11.9% - Starr’s Mill

11.1% - Coffee

9.8% - Trion

9.4% - Harris County

9.0% - Cedartown

8.7% - Camden County

6.9% - Gainesville

6.6% - Decatur

6.4% - Lincoln County

5.8% - Cambridge

5.7% - Northwest Whitfield

5.2% - North Cobb Christian

4.4% - Harlem

3.7% - South Gwinnett

3.6% - Hillgrove

2.8% - Monroe Area

2.5% - Clinch County

2.4% - Blessed Trinity

2.0% - Valdosta

2.0% - Dodge County

1.9% - West Laurens

1.7% - Long County

1.6% - Campbell

1.6% - Hebron Christian

1.6% - Jeff Davis

1.3% - Lake Oconee Academy

1.1% - Cherokee Bluff

1.0% - Mitchell County

0.9% - Seminole County

0.8% - Mary Persons

0.8% - Westover

0.8% - Lowndes

0.5% - Chattooga

0.4% - East Forsyth

0.3% - Westside (Augusta)

0.3% - Richmond Hill

0.3% - Jackson (Atlanta)

0.2% - Lakeside (Evans)

0.1% - Northside (Columbus)

0.0% - King’s Ridge Christian

0.0% - Centennial

0.0% - New Manchester

0.0% - Armuchee

0.0% - Drew

0.0% - Walnut Grove

Produced by Georgia High School Football Daily, a free e-mail newsletter. To join the mailing list, click here.

About the Author

Follow Todd Holcomb on facebook

Todd Holcomb has been a contributor to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution since 1985. He is currently co-founder and editor of Georgia High School Football Daily.

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: Jamie Spaar

List: Maxwell Ratings’ projected favorites to win each GHSA region
Placeholder Image

Credit: Chip Saye

List: Teams in each GHSA class allowing fewest points through Week 4
Placeholder Image

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

LaGrange defeats Trinity Christian to jump back into Class 3A top-10
Placeholder Image

List: GHSA teams with longest active winning streaks in region games
The Latest
Placeholder Image

The Leaderboard: Chattooga’s Cook moves to No. 1 spot in rushing yardage17m ago
National rankings: Milton reaches top 3 in 3 polls, Carrollton not far behind32m ago
4 Questions with PSN color commentator, recruiting analyst Rusty Mansell47m ago
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: Courtesy of Jennifer Glasse

Afghan refugees continue to arrive in metro Atlanta, following delays
Francine moves inland toward Mississippi: What to expect in Georgia
Judges knock presidential candidates West and De la Cruz off Georgia ballot