List: Chances of current unbeaten teams finishing regular season undefeated

Seventy-two GHSA teams are undefeated. Here are the chances of each finishing the regular season without a loss, according to the computer Maxwell Ratings.
96.3% - Marist
72.4% - North Gwinnett
61.4% - Fannin County
57.2% - Milton
57.0% - North Cobb
56.5% - Cartersville
52.5% - Ola
39.0% - Sandy Creek
38.1% - Lamar County
35.3% - Dublin
34.3% - Morgan County
32.7% - Sequoyah
31.7% - Athens Academy
28.7% - Lovett
25.1% - Eastside
24.0% - Douglas County
23.1% - Lee County
22.6% - Pierce County
22.3% - Collins Hill
22.1% - Irwin County
20.9% - North Oconee
18.9% - East Paulding
17.4% - Sumter County
16.2% - Savannah Christian
15.3% - Carrollton
14.7% - Toombs County
13.5% - Thomas County Central
11.9% - Starr’s Mill
11.1% - Coffee
9.8% - Trion
9.4% - Harris County
9.0% - Cedartown
8.7% - Camden County
6.9% - Gainesville
6.6% - Decatur
6.4% - Lincoln County
5.8% - Cambridge
5.7% - Northwest Whitfield
5.2% - North Cobb Christian
4.4% - Harlem
3.7% - South Gwinnett
3.6% - Hillgrove
2.8% - Monroe Area
2.5% - Clinch County
2.4% - Blessed Trinity
2.0% - Valdosta
2.0% - Dodge County
1.9% - West Laurens
1.7% - Long County
1.6% - Campbell
1.6% - Hebron Christian
1.6% - Jeff Davis
1.3% - Lake Oconee Academy
1.1% - Cherokee Bluff
1.0% - Mitchell County
0.9% - Seminole County
0.8% - Mary Persons
0.8% - Westover
0.8% - Lowndes
0.5% - Chattooga
0.4% - East Forsyth
0.3% - Westside (Augusta)
0.3% - Richmond Hill
0.3% - Jackson (Atlanta)
0.2% - Lakeside (Evans)
0.1% - Northside (Columbus)
0.0% - King’s Ridge Christian
0.0% - Centennial
0.0% - New Manchester
0.0% - Armuchee
0.0% - Drew
0.0% - Walnut Grove
Produced by Georgia High School Football Daily, a free e-mail newsletter. To join the mailing list, click here.
About the Author