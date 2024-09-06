Breaking: Apalachee shooting: Suspect, father set for first court appearances
List: Best pairs of defensive-back teammates from same class this century

Carrollton free safety Zelus Hicks and cornerback Dorian Barney are the highest-rated pair of defensive backs from the same team and recruiting class this century, according to the 247Sports Composite. Each intercepted a pass last week in Carrollton’s victory over Westlake. Both are consensus top-100 players nationally. Pairs marked with an asterisk are active this season. The years listed are their graduating classes.

*2026 Carrollton: Dorian Barney (Alabama)/Zelus Hicks (uncommitted)

2017 Grayson: Deangelo Gibbs (Georgia)/Jamyest Williams (South Carolina)

2008 Tucker: Neiko Thorpe (Auburn)/Jamoris Slaughter (Notre Dame)

2017 Roswell: Xavier McKinney (Alabama)/LeAnthony Williams Jr. (Clemson)

2024 Buford: K.J. Bolden (Georgia)/Ty White (North Carolina)

2009 Lowndes: Greg Reid (Florida State)/Gerald Demps (Florida State)

2019 Archer: Andrew Booth (Clemson)/Jalyn Phillips (Clemson)

*2026 Jonesboro: Jontavius Wyman (Georgia)/Cortez Redding (uncommitted)

2016 Peachtree Ridge: Nigel Warrior (Tennessee)/Chad Clay (Georgia)

*2025 Cedartown: Tae Harris (Clemson)/Demarcus Gardner (Kentucky)

2020 Sandy Creek: Brian Branch (Alabama)/Joey Hunter (South Carolina)

2024 Mill Creek: Trajen Greco (Missouri)/Jaiden Patterson (North Carolina)

2022 North Cobb: Marquis Groves-Killebrew (Texas A&M)/Andre Stewart (Kentucky)

2018 Lassiter: Derrik Allen (Notre Dame)/Chris Jackson (Michigan State)

2021 Newton: Nyland Green (Georgia)/Darius Green (Minnesota)

2014 Camden County: Kalvaraz Bessent (Auburn)/Chris Williams (UCF)

2024 Parkview: Jay Crawford (Auburn)/Antonio White (Rutgers)

2021 Westlake: Nate Wiggins (Clemson)/Demarko Williams (Ole Miss)

2017 Westlake: A.J. Terrell (Clemson)/Tre Person (Michigan State)

2021 North Gwinnett: Jordan Hancock (Ohio State)/Jayson Gilliom (Kansas)

2019 Grayson: Kenyatta Watson II (Texas)/Jalen Alexander (Duke)

2017 Liberty County: Richard LeCounte III (Georgia)/Tracy White (Old Dominion)

2012 Creekside: Joshua Holsey (Auburn)/Davion Tookes (Virginia Tech)

2008 Fayette County: Brandon Boykin (Georgia)/Matt Daniels (Duke)

2023 Milton: Bryce Thornton (Florida)/Rob Billings (Clemson)

Produced by Georgia High School Football Daily, a free e-mail newsletter. To join the mailing list, click here.

About the Author

Todd Holcomb has been a contributor to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution since 1985. He is currently co-founder and editor of Georgia High School Football Daily.

