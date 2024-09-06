List: Best pairs of defensive-back teammates from same class this century

Carrollton free safety Zelus Hicks and cornerback Dorian Barney are the highest-rated pair of defensive backs from the same team and recruiting class this century, according to the 247Sports Composite. Each intercepted a pass last week in Carrollton’s victory over Westlake. Both are consensus top-100 players nationally. Pairs marked with an asterisk are active this season. The years listed are their graduating classes.

*2026 Carrollton: Dorian Barney (Alabama)/Zelus Hicks (uncommitted)

2017 Grayson: Deangelo Gibbs (Georgia)/Jamyest Williams (South Carolina)