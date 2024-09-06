List: Best pairs of defensive-back teammates from same class this century

Carrollton free safety Zelus Hicks and cornerback Dorian Barney are the highest-rated pair of defensive backs from the same team and recruiting class this century, according to the 247Sports Composite. Each intercepted a pass last week in Carrollton’s victory over Westlake. Both are consensus top-100 players nationally. Pairs marked with an asterisk are active this season. The years listed are their graduating classes.
*2026 Carrollton: Dorian Barney (Alabama)/Zelus Hicks (uncommitted)
2017 Grayson: Deangelo Gibbs (Georgia)/Jamyest Williams (South Carolina)
2008 Tucker: Neiko Thorpe (Auburn)/Jamoris Slaughter (Notre Dame)
2017 Roswell: Xavier McKinney (Alabama)/LeAnthony Williams Jr. (Clemson)
2024 Buford: K.J. Bolden (Georgia)/Ty White (North Carolina)
2009 Lowndes: Greg Reid (Florida State)/Gerald Demps (Florida State)
2019 Archer: Andrew Booth (Clemson)/Jalyn Phillips (Clemson)
*2026 Jonesboro: Jontavius Wyman (Georgia)/Cortez Redding (uncommitted)
2016 Peachtree Ridge: Nigel Warrior (Tennessee)/Chad Clay (Georgia)
*2025 Cedartown: Tae Harris (Clemson)/Demarcus Gardner (Kentucky)
2020 Sandy Creek: Brian Branch (Alabama)/Joey Hunter (South Carolina)
2024 Mill Creek: Trajen Greco (Missouri)/Jaiden Patterson (North Carolina)
2022 North Cobb: Marquis Groves-Killebrew (Texas A&M)/Andre Stewart (Kentucky)
2018 Lassiter: Derrik Allen (Notre Dame)/Chris Jackson (Michigan State)
2021 Newton: Nyland Green (Georgia)/Darius Green (Minnesota)
2014 Camden County: Kalvaraz Bessent (Auburn)/Chris Williams (UCF)
2024 Parkview: Jay Crawford (Auburn)/Antonio White (Rutgers)
2021 Westlake: Nate Wiggins (Clemson)/Demarko Williams (Ole Miss)
2017 Westlake: A.J. Terrell (Clemson)/Tre Person (Michigan State)
2021 North Gwinnett: Jordan Hancock (Ohio State)/Jayson Gilliom (Kansas)
2019 Grayson: Kenyatta Watson II (Texas)/Jalen Alexander (Duke)
2017 Liberty County: Richard LeCounte III (Georgia)/Tracy White (Old Dominion)
2012 Creekside: Joshua Holsey (Auburn)/Davion Tookes (Virginia Tech)
2008 Fayette County: Brandon Boykin (Georgia)/Matt Daniels (Duke)
2023 Milton: Bryce Thornton (Florida)/Rob Billings (Clemson)
