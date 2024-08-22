High School Sports

List: Average Maxwell Ratings for each classification

1 hour ago

Below are the average Maxwell Ratings in each classification for all teams (left) and for top-10 teams (right). It suggests that moving up or down a single classification is no big deal, as teams in the next-highest class are usually only about a field goal to a touchdown better on average, per Maxwell. The ratings also show that most top-10 teams would be competitive in any classification. For example, according to Maxwell, Brooks County and Irwin County of Class A Division II in typical years would be fair-to-middling even in Class 6A. They’d be 20-plus-point underdogs to the best 6A teams, but they’d be borderline playoff teams.

Class – All / Top 10

6A - 69.85 / 92.48

5A - 61.75 / 90.58

4A - 57.81 / 84.42

3A-A private - 54.02 / 62.24

3A - 51.97 / 75.31

2A - 48.66 / 71.65

A Div. I - 46.17 / 66.19

A Div. II - 37.82 / 61.83

GIAA – 32.92 / 49.85

Note: Class 3A-A private schools are not included in 3A, 2A and A.

