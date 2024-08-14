List: 39 teams with at least 40 victories this decade

Thirty-nine GHSA and GIAA programs have won 40 games or more since 2020, putting them on pace for 100 this decade.
54 - Prince Avenue Christian
50 - Fitzgerald
49 - Buford
49 - John Milledge Academy
49 - Pierce County
48 - Benedictine
48 - Hughes
47 - Cartersville
47 - Milton
46 - Carrollton
46 - Warner Robins
45 - Calvary Day
45 - Grayson
45 - Marist
44 - Bowdon
44 - Rabun County
44 - Thomson
43 - Coffee
42 - Carver (Columbus)
42 - Colquitt County
42 - Fellowship Christian
42 - Irwin County
42 - Jefferson
42 - Mill Creek
42 - Perry
41 - Appling County
41 - Cedartown
41 - Creekside
41 - Lee County
41 - Roswell
41 - Ware County
41 - Woodward Academy
40 - Brooks County
40 - Callaway
40 - Central Fellowship Christian
40 - Metter
40 - North Oconee
40 - Rockmart
40 - Swainsboro
