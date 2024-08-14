Breaking: Atlanta police, federal agents at scene of apparent arson at construction site
List: 39 teams with at least 40 victories this decade

Updated 16 minutes ago

Thirty-nine GHSA and GIAA programs have won 40 games or more since 2020, putting them on pace for 100 this decade.

54 - Prince Avenue Christian

50 - Fitzgerald

49 - Buford

49 - John Milledge Academy

49 - Pierce County

48 - Benedictine

48 - Hughes

47 - Cartersville

47 - Milton

46 - Carrollton

46 - Warner Robins

45 - Calvary Day

45 - Grayson

45 - Marist

44 - Bowdon

44 - Rabun County

44 - Thomson

43 - Coffee

42 - Carver (Columbus)

42 - Colquitt County

42 - Fellowship Christian

42 - Irwin County

42 - Jefferson

42 - Mill Creek

42 - Perry

41 - Appling County

41 - Cedartown

41 - Creekside

41 - Lee County

41 - Roswell

41 - Ware County

41 - Woodward Academy

40 - Brooks County

40 - Callaway

40 - Central Fellowship Christian

40 - Metter

40 - North Oconee

40 - Rockmart

40 - Swainsboro

Produced by Georgia High School Football Daily, a free e-mail newsletter. To join the mailing list, click here.

Todd Holcomb has been a contributor to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution since 1985. He is currently co-founder and editor of Georgia High School Football Daily.

