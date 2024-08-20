List: 30 newly hired coaches who won their opening games

Twenty-nine GHSA coaches newly hired at their schools won their opening games last week.
Kenneth Miller, Arabia Mountain
Tyler Jones, Cambridge
Travis Roland, Camden Co.
DeMario Jones, Charlton Co.
Adam Holley, Cherokee
Jim Dickerson, Clinch Co.
Dustin Canon, East Forsyth
Jesse Hicks, East Laurens
Brandon Nolley, Hancock Central
Randy Crutchfield, Haralson Co.
Luqman Salam, Harrison
Rodney Cofield, Heritage-Conyers
Nick Perrotta, Holy Innocents’
Thomas Clark, Jackson
Emmanuel Brown, Kendrick
Zach Slaney, King’s Ridge Christian
Kevin Barnes, Lithonia
Kurt Williams, Macon Co.
Tom Causey, Miller Co.
Kaream Hess, Montgomery Co.
Terrence Edwards, Mount Vernon
Dustin Adkins, Ola
Craig Bennett, Pickens
Stephen Holmes, Pike Co.
David Cooper, Starr’s Mill
Pat Collins, Tattnall Co.
Jeff Littleton, Tift Co.
Alan Shurling, Treutlen
Jamoski Ward, Wilkinson Co.
Andy Scott, Woodland (Cartersville)
