List: 30 newly hired coaches who won their opening games

Former Bainbridge coach Jeff Littleton, now at Tift County, talks to players after a game.

Twenty-nine GHSA coaches newly hired at their schools won their opening games last week.

Kenneth Miller, Arabia Mountain

Tyler Jones, Cambridge

Travis Roland, Camden Co.

DeMario Jones, Charlton Co.

Adam Holley, Cherokee

Jim Dickerson, Clinch Co.

Dustin Canon, East Forsyth

Jesse Hicks, East Laurens

Brandon Nolley, Hancock Central

Randy Crutchfield, Haralson Co.

Luqman Salam, Harrison

Rodney Cofield, Heritage-Conyers

Nick Perrotta, Holy Innocents’

Thomas Clark, Jackson

Emmanuel Brown, Kendrick

Zach Slaney, King’s Ridge Christian

Kevin Barnes, Lithonia

Kurt Williams, Macon Co.

Tom Causey, Miller Co.

Kaream Hess, Montgomery Co.

Terrence Edwards, Mount Vernon

Dustin Adkins, Ola

Craig Bennett, Pickens

Stephen Holmes, Pike Co.

David Cooper, Starr’s Mill

Pat Collins, Tattnall Co.

Jeff Littleton, Tift Co.

Alan Shurling, Treutlen

Jamoski Ward, Wilkinson Co.

Andy Scott, Woodland (Cartersville)

