Leesburg Lee County scored early and often in a 50-21 win over Warner Robins Houston County in a Georgia high school football matchup on September 29.
Leesburg Lee County drew first blood by forging a 22-0 margin over Warner Robins Houston County after the first quarter.
The Trojans opened a colossal 36-14 gap over the Bears at the intermission.
Both teams scored evenly in the third quarter to make it 43-21.
The Trojans put a bow on this victory with a strong final-quarter kick, outpointing the Bears 7-0 in the last stanza.
Recently on September 16, Leesburg Lee County squared off with Lakeland Lake Gibson in a football game . Click here for a recap
This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI using automation technology. To see more game results from your favorite high school team, download the ScoreStream app and start scoring your local games. Also, for statewide results and expert analysis of sports coverage across Georgia, sign up for our free newsletter Sports Daily and follow AJC's high school sports coverage.