Milton escapes Roswell in thin win

Milton topped Roswell 14-7 in a tough tilt in Georgia high school football action on September 9.
Roswell started on steady ground by forging a 7-0 lead over Milton at the end of the first quarter.
The Eagles’ offense moved in front for a 14-7 lead over the Hornets at the intermission.
Neither defense permitted points in the third and fourth quarters.
This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI using automation technology. To see more game results from your favorite high school team, download the ScoreStream app and start scoring your local games. Also, for statewide results and expert analysis of sports coverage across Georgia, sign up for our free newsletter Sports Daily and follow AJC's high school sports coverage.
Editors' Picks
The Latest