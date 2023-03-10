BreakingNews
Social justice groups rally at King Center against Atlanta police training facility
X
Dark Mode Toggle

Kennesaw Mt. Paran Christian controls the action and Homer Banks County

Sports
By Sports Bot
20 minutes ago

Kennesaw Mt. Paran Christian raced to a big lead and never looked back in a 67-44 win over Homer Banks County in a Georgia girls basketball matchup on March 9.

ExploreRead more game stories and news about Georgia high school football from the AJC

This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI using automation technology. To see more game results from your favorite high school team, download the ScoreStream app and start scoring your local games. Also, for statewide results and expert analysis of sports coverage across Georgia, sign up for our free newsletter Sports Daily and follow AJC's high school sports coverage.

Editors' Picks

Credit: TNS

What to make of Georgia Tech’s season6h ago

Credit: AP

D. Led’s Mock Draft 1.0: Falcons take offensive tackle Peter Skoronski
5h ago

Credit: AP

The Braves’ rotation has some questions, but Max Fried is a certainty
6h ago

Credit: Joshua A. Bickel

10 potential free-agent targets for the Falcons
8h ago

Credit: Joshua A. Bickel

10 potential free-agent targets for the Falcons
8h ago

Credit: AP

Georgia’s ‘good foundation’ not enough to avoid another SEC flameout
21h ago
The Latest

Savannah Benedictine Military denies Savannah Calvary Day’s challenge
20m ago
Marietta Kell engulfs Warner Robins in point barrage
20m ago
Tough tussle: Marietta Kell breaks free from McDonough Eagles Landing
20m ago
Featured

Credit: JEOPARDY

Atlanta student Justin Bolsen wins ‘Jeopardy’ High School Reunion tournament
2h ago
Here’s what to know about today's Norfolk Southern CEO’s Senate testimony
Josh Pastner: ‘I hope, I pray’ to continue on as Georgia Tech coach
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top