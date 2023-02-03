X
Just a bit better: Atlanta The Weber slips past Atlanta The Paideia

Sports
By Sports Bot
54 minutes ago

Atlanta The Weber could finally catch its breath after a close call against Atlanta The Paideia in a 66-62 victory on February 2 in Georgia boys high school basketball action.

This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI using automation technology.

