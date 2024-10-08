Irwin County jumps to No. 1, thanks to Manchester’s upset

Irwin County (6-0, 1-0) ascended to the top of the Class A Division II rankings after Week 8′s games, but it has No. 2 Manchester (5-1, 2-0) to thank for the climb.

No. 3 Manchester defeated top-ranked Bowdon 28-20 Friday after holding the Red Devils scoreless in the second and third quarters. Two-way star Qua Cooper helped lead the Blue Devils, rushing for 139 yards and making 11 tackles and causing one fumble.

The victory was especially sweet for Manchester, which lost to Bowdon in last season’s state championship game.