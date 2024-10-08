Irwin County jumps to No. 1, thanks to Manchester’s upset

Irwin County (6-0, 1-0) ascended to the top of the Class A Division II rankings after Week 8′s games, but it has No. 2 Manchester (5-1, 2-0) to thank for the climb.
No. 3 Manchester defeated top-ranked Bowdon 28-20 Friday after holding the Red Devils scoreless in the second and third quarters. Two-way star Qua Cooper helped lead the Blue Devils, rushing for 139 yards and making 11 tackles and causing one fumble.
The victory was especially sweet for Manchester, which lost to Bowdon in last season’s state championship game.
Bowdon fell to No. 5 following the loss during a week in which five teams – No. 3 Brooks County, No. 4 Clinch County, No. 6 Greene County, No. 7 Lincoln County and No. 9 Metter did not play. Metter, however, will face Claxton Monday (Oct. 7) in a Region 3 game.
Irwin defeated Turner County 42-30, after rushing for six touchdowns. Senior Shane Marshall had 17 carries for 132 yards and three touchdowns, and senior Luke Snyder, junior Jason Jackson and senior Caleb Barnett each had one rushing touchdown.
Of other active and ranked teams, No. 8 Trion beat Mt. Zion-Carroll 44-0, and No. 10 Jenkins County defeated McIntosh County Academy 37-19.
Class A Division II Top-10 results
1. (2) Irwin County (6-0) beat Turner County 42-30.
2. (3) Manchester (5-1) beat Bowdon 28-20.
3. (4) Brooks County (3-3) did not play.
4. (5) Clinch County (5-0) did not play.
5. (1) Bowdon (5-2) lost to Manchester 28-20.
6. (6) Greene County (5-1) did not play.
7. (7) Lincoln County (5-0) did not play.
8. (8) Trion (7-1) beat Mt. Zion-Carroll 44-0.
9. (9) Metter (3-1) did not play in Week 8, plays Claxton on Monday for Region 3 game.
10. (10) Jenkins County (5-1) beat McIntosh County Academy 37-19.
