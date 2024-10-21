How the new top-10 Georgia high school teams fared in Week 10

2. (2) Buford (7-1)

Last week: Beat Central Gwinnett 50-0. Jordan Allen scored on a 55-yard punt return on the fourth play of the game, and Buford led 50-0 at halftime. Dayton Raiola was 5-of-6 passing for 118 yards and three touchdowns. Sam Harkness had three receptions for 82 yards and two touchdowns. Deion Miller forced a fumble and intercepted a pass. Next: Friday at Mountain View (2-7)

3. (3) North Gwinnett (8-0)

Last week: Beat Meadowcreek 55-6. North Gwinnett led 35-0 at halftime. Tommy Lafayette rushed for 68 yards on seven carries. Ryan Hall was 8-of-11 passing for 80 yards and three touchdowns. Andru Gist and C.J. Hollinquest intercepted passes. Next: Friday vs. Norcross (7-1)

4. (5) Douglas County (7-1)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday at Chapel Hill (1-7)

5. (6) Collins Hill (7-1)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday at Dacula (3-5)

6. (7) Grayson (5-1)

Last week: Beat Rockdale County by forfeit. Next: Friday at South Gwinnett (6-1)

7. (8) North Cobb (8-0)

Last week: Beat Cherokee 56-10. Nick Grimstead rushed for 133 yards and passed for 104. North Cobb rushed for 328 yards as a team, with Arquevious Echols rushing for 97 and Zach Belyeu getting 81. North Cobb intercepted four passes, one that Kam Cullens ran back 70 yards for a touchdown. Next: Friday at Etowah (2-7)

8. (9) Mill Creek (7-2)

Last week: Beat Discovery 51-0. Mill Creek led 44-0 at halftime. Shane Throgmartin was 8-of-10 passing for 156 yards and three touchdowns. Trey Walker returned a kickoff 57 yards for a touchdown. Devin Ancrum had three sacks. Next: Nov. 1 vs. Buford (7-1)

9. (4) Valdosta (7-1)

Last week: Lost to Richmond Hill 35-14. Marquis Fennell rushed for 151 yards and two touchdowns, but Valdosta played without injured star quarterback Todd Robinson and was 12-of-20 passing for 64 yards and an interception. Next: Friday vs. Tift County (2-6)

10. (10) Colquitt County (5-3)

Last week: Beat Tift County 35-17. Colquitt County took a 21-0 first-half lead and weathered Tift County’s 342 passing yards. Jae Lamar rushed for 130 yards. Next: Friday at Camden County (6-2)

Class 5A

1. (1) Milton (8-0)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday vs. Johns Creek (0-8)

2. (2) Lee County (8-0)

Last week: Beat Veterans 67-10. Weston Bryan was 16-of-22 passing for 276 yards and three touchdowns. Ousmane Kromah had 74 rushing yards, 96 receiving yards and three touchdowns on nine touches. Six Lee County players scored touchdowns, and Veterans had negative total yards until an 80-yard TD pass late in the game. Next: Friday at Northside-Warner Robins (2-6)

3. (3) Thomas County Central (7-1)

Last week: Beat Northside-Warner Robins 62-0. Jaylen Johnson was 12-of-19 passing for 231 yards and three touchdowns, all to Rodney Dunbar, who had five receptions for 103 yards. Johnson also scored on a 54-yard run. Northside, held to 80 total yards, suffered its most lopsided defeat in history. Next: Friday at Houston County (6-2)

4. (4) Hughes (7-1)

Last week: Beat Northgate 46-0. Maurice Gleaton caught a 90-yard TD pass and returned a kickoff 94 yards for a touchdown. Christian Langford was 6-of-12 passing for 188 yards and rushed for 40 yards and two touchdowns. Carsyn Baker rushed for 77 yards on 13 carries. Terrence Brown intercepted two passes. Next: Friday vs. Morrow (2-5)

5. (5) Gainesville (7-2)

Last week: Beat Chattahoochee 55-26. Gainesville poured it on after trailing 23-22 at halftime. Kharim Hughley was 14-of-21 passing for 227 yards and two touchdowns, both to Jeremiah Ware, who had four receptions for 91 yards. Carmelo Byrd rushed for 125 yards and four touchdowns. Next: Friday at Roswell (7-1)

6. (6) Coffee (7-1)

Last week: Beat Houston County 14-0. Coffee’s defense, humbled in a 48-14 loss to Lee County the previous week, reverted to form and held Houston County to 260 yards on 73 plays while forcing three turnovers. The game was scoreless until 1:18 left in the third quarter when Bray Coe threw a 28-yard TD pass to Tresean Smith on a fourth-and-4. Jayden Hancock’s interception set up Tyrese Woodgett’s 16-yard run early in the fourth quarter. Woodgett rushed for 122 yards on 33 carries. Next: Friday vs. Veterans (0-8)

7. (7) Roswell (7-1)

Last week: Beat Lanier 59-42. Roswell’s Trey Smith rushed for 195 yards and three touchdowns on 20 carries. Synkwan Smith rushed for 75 yards on 12 carries. Ian Foust returned an interception 30 yards for a touchdown. Roswell was 2-of-10 passing and overcame a 407-yard rushing effort from Lanier’s T.J. Peyton. Next: Friday vs. Gainesville (7-2)

8. (9) Brunswick (7-1)

Last week: Beat Lakeside-Evans 61-34. Brunswick put up 707 yards of total offense and overcame Lakeside QB Ty Jones’ remarkable individual effort of 468 total yards. Brunswick’s Grant Moore was 15-of-17 passing for 282 yards. William Heck rushed for 177 yards and two touchdowns on 23 carries. Heze Kent had five receptions for 131 yards. Jamarious Towns had 63 yards rushing and 76 receiving on six touches. Brunswick scored two defensive touchdowns. Nov. 1 at South Effingham (0-7)

9. (10) Rome (5-2)

Last week: Beat South Paulding 63-0. Chance Arthur rushed for 107 yards and two touchdowns on five carries. Javarius McDearmont scored on a 15-yard interception return, a 13-yard reception and a 3-yard run. Braxton Anderson was 6-of-8 passing for 118 yards. Next: Friday vs. New Manchester (7-1)

10. (8) Houston County (6-2)

Last week: Lost to Coffee 14-0. Antwann Hill was 18-of-38 passing for 199 yards but was intercepted twice. Isaiah Mitchell had eight receptions for 107 yards. Next: Friday vs. Thomas County Central (7-1)

Class 4A

1. (1) Marist (8-0)

Last week: Beat Clarkston 56-0. Marist scored five touchdowns in the first quarter and held Clarkston to 19 total yards, minus-4 rushing. Marist used 14 ball carriers, none with more than three attempts. Next: Friday at Lithonia (5-3)

2. (2) Cartersville (9-0)

Last week: Beat Cedartown 19-14. Brady Marchese had five receptions for 132 yards, and his 28-yard TD reception on a third-and-8 gave Cartersville a 19-14 lead midway in the third quarter. Cedartown twice drove into Cartersville territory after that but turned the ball over on downs at the 31 and the 37. Nate Russell was 7-of-14 passing for 142 yards. Baylon Long had 77 of Cartersville’s 204 rushing yards. Next: Thursday vs. Hiram (5-4)

3. (3) Blessed Trinity (6-1)

Last week: Beat Westminster 26-0. Blessed Trinity held Westminster to 67 total yards as D.J. Jacobs, Dawson Jacobs, Chase Malloy and Lucas Smalls-Allen had two tackles for losses apiece. Brooks Goodman was 16-of-23 passing for 193 yards and a touchdown. Next: Friday at Centennial (5-3)

4. (4) North Oconee (8-0)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday vs. Flowery Branch (3-5)

5. (7) Eastside (8-1)

Last week: Beat East Forsyth 42-7. Payton Shaw was 13-of-17 passing for 225 yards and four touchdowns. Myles Mims rushed for 92 yards. Next: Friday at Cedar Shoals (0-8)

6. (5) Cedartown (8-1)

Last week: Lost to Cartersville 19-14. Tae Harris rushed for 95 yards and both Cedartown touchdowns and threw a 17-yard pass. Trailing by five in the third quarter, Cedartown twice again got inside Cartersville’s 40-yard line but turned the ball over on downs each time. Cartersville led 346-272 in total yards. Next: Friday vs. Woodland-Cartersville (2-6)

7. (10) Starr’s Mill (9-0)

Last week: Beat Northside-Columbus 36-6. Blake Turner rushed for 110 yards and two touchdowns on 14 carries. Logan Inagawa was 5-of-6 passing for 93 yards, and his 56-yard TD throw to Lincoln DeLaere gave Starr’s Mill a 22-6 lead in the final minute of the second quarter. Next: Oct. 31 at Jonesboro (5-3)

8. (NR) Perry (6-2)

Last week: Beat Ware County 31-21. Kory Pettigrew had 13 receptions for 169 yards and two touchdowns. Ahmad Gordon rushed for 96 yards on 23 carries. Reid McGinn was 17-of-25 passing for 204 yards and two touchdowns. Cullen McDaniel was 7-of-14 for 96 yards. Next: Friday at Benedictine (4-3)

9. (6) Ware County (3-4)

Last week: Lost to Perry 31-21. Luke Hooks threw a 57-yard TD pass to Jalondi O’Hara to get Ware County within 17-14 in the fourth quarter, but Ware couldn’t keep it close. Hooks was 22-of-42 passing for 306 yards. Ware was held to minus-21 rushing yards. Next: Friday vs. Warner Robins (6-2)

10. (8) Benedictine (4-3)

Last week: Beat Wayne County 40-0. Omari Burse, replacing injured Stephen Cannon, was 12-of-17 passing for 243 yards and two touchdowns. Jack Ganem had five receptions for 156 yards and a touchdown. Bubba Frazier rushed for 72 yards and two touchdowns and had four receptions for 51 yards. Marque Williams returned an interception 100 yards for a touchdown. Zach Maxwell also had a pick six. Next: Friday vs. Perry (6-2)

Out: No. 9 Warner Robins (6-2)

Class 3A

1. (1) Sandy Creek (8-0)

Last week: Beat Whitewater 28-21. Sandy Creek ran out the clock after Whitewater got within 28-21 midway in the fourth quarter. Caleb Hill was 15-of-24 passing for 236 yards and two touchdowns, both to Corey Hadley, one an 8-yarder that put Sandy Creek up 28-14 with nine minutes left. Chase McDowell rushed for 95 yards and two touchdowns on 20 carries. Next: Friday at Mary Persons (1-7)

2. (2) Peach County (7-1)

Last week: Beat Bainbridge 45-14. D.J. Hudson was 23-of-29 passing for 338 yards and three touchdowns. Zion Hudson had seven receptions for 117 yards and a touchdown. Justin Willock had five receptions for 80 yards and two touchdowns. Next: Friday vs. Cairo (6-2)

3. (4) Cherokee Bluff (8-0)

Last week: Beat Oconee County 17-10. Cherokee Bluff ran out the final 4:13 after Oconee pulled within 17-10. Brooks Brien was 15-of-21 passing for 191 yards and threw TD passes of 53 yards to Malcolm Millsap and 35 yards to Dylan Haley. K.T. Thompson had seven catches for 75 yards and broke up three passes on defense. Rylan Ackerman had two sacks. Next: Friday at Jefferson (6-2)

4. (3) Jefferson (6-2)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday vs. Cherokee Bluff (8-0)

5. (5) Douglass (6-2)

Last week: Beat North Clayton 50-8. Freshman Ja’narious Barner rushed for 106 yards and two touchdowns on 16 carries. Freshman Damarien Parrott had two receptions for 83 yards and a touchdown. John Wilson was 6-of-8 passing for 164 yards. Next: Friday at Mount Zion-Jonesboro (4-4)

6. (6) LaGrange (7-2)

Last week: Beat Troup 49-21. Malachi Render-Fannin rushed for 268 yards and three touchdowns on 18 carries. LaGrange had 361 rushing yards as a team. QB Dylan Barber rushed for 82 yards, was 3-of-9 passing for 79 yards, threw a TD pass, caught a TD pass and scored on a TD run. Spencer Stroud had three tackles for losses. Next: Nov. 1 at Upson-Lee (5-3)

7. (7) Cairo (6-2)

Last week: Beat Dougherty 43-35. Cairo led 26-7 at halftime, and Dougherty didn’t make it a one-possession game until the game’s final minute. Bryian Duncan rushed for 169 yards and a touchdown on 21 carries. Next: Friday at Peach County (7-1)

8. (8) Calhoun (5-3)

Last week: Beat Gilmer 20-6. Calhoun held Gilmer to 144 total yards and didn’t allow a touchdown until the closing minutes, then recovered an onside kick. Linebackers Blake Hammett, Alec Upshaw and Clayton Goad teamed for 21 solo tackles, 12 assists and four tackles for losses. Isiah Nalls rushed for 124 yards and a touchdown. Next: Friday vs. Heritage-Ringgold (5-3)

9. (9) Oconee County (4-4)

Last week: Lost to Cherokee Bluff 17-10. Titus Watkins was 14-of-21 passing for 190 yards. Caiden Wood rushed for 107 yards on 16 carries and caught a 31-yard pass. Oconee County didn’t threaten after pulling within 17-10 with 4:13 left. Next: Friday at Monroe Area (4-3)

10. (10) Westover (7-1)

Last week: Beat Monroe 22-7. Sophomore Dominique Ball rushed for 193 yards, accounting for all but 88 of Westover’s total yards. Westover scored two fourth-quarter touchdowns to pull away. Next: Friday at Dougherty (2-6)

Class 2A

1. (1) Pierce County (7-0)

Last week: Beat Crisp County 34-6. Joe Drew returned the opening kickoff 96 yards for a touchdown. Jaeveon Williams rushed for 118 yards and a touchdown. Caden McGatha rushed for 73 yards and passed for 112. Pierce County held Crisp County to 110 total yards. Next: Friday vs. Tattnall County (1-6)

2. (2) Morgan County (8-0)

Last week: Beat Jackson 36-7. Davis Strickland was 17-of-24 passing for 330 yards and four touchdowns, two to Jaylen Elder, who had 12 receptions for 256 yards. Morgan County led only 9-0 at halftime but scored four touchdowns in the second half. Next: Friday at Pike County (4-4)

3. (3) Carver-Columbus (7-1)

Last week: Beat Sumter County 31-0. Carver forced five turnovers and held Sumter County to 86 total yards, minus-29 rushing. Matthew Mungin was 12-of-18 passing for 223 yards and two touchdowns. Kobe Caslin had 58 yards rushing and 78 receiving. Kelston Tarver rushed for 106 yards. Braylon Jakes had two receptions for 114 yards. Next: Friday vs. Jordan (0-8)

4. (4) Burke County (6-1)

Last week: Beat Glenn Hills 51-18. A’merre Williams rushed for 148 yards on four carries, and Kel’Von Scott rushed for 100 yards on two carries, both for touchdowns, and scored on a 40-yard pass. Next: Friday vs. Butler (3-3)

5. (NR) Hapeville Charter (4-3)

Last week: Beat Lovett 25-15. Robert Henderson rushed for 208 yards and all four Hapeville touchdowns on 30 carries. He scored three unanswered touchdowns in the second half to erase a 15-7 halftime deficit. J.J. Pope was 10-of-18 passing for 177 yards. Next: Friday vs. KIPP Atlanta Collegiate (2-6)

6. (5) Callaway (6-2)

Last week: Beat Pike County 53-0. Blake Harrington was 4-of-7 passing for 227 yards and three touchdowns and rushed for 86 yards and a touchdown. He hit Breshun Hall for an 87-yard TD pass and Travon Reeves for a 75-yard TD pass. Tyren Buggs rushed for 76 yards and three touchdowns. Callaway scored on its first six possessions, led 40-0 at halftime and allowed 27 total yards. Next: Friday vs. Jackson (4-4)

7. (6) Rockmart (6-2)

Last week: Beat Lakeview Ft. Oglethorpe 49-20. Nate Davis rushed for 154 yards and two touchdowns on 17 carries. Tristan Anderson returned an interception 45 yards for a touchdown. Next: Friday at Murray County (1-7)

8. (7) Appling County (5-2)

Last week: Beat Tattnall County 42-7. Freshman QB Harrison Hickox was 8-of-15 passing for 209 yards and touchdowns to three receivers. Appling County held Tattnall County to 154 yards rushing and 0-for-6 passing. Next: Friday at Cook (3-5)

9. (9) Carver-Atlanta (6-2)

Last week: Beat Therrell 50-0. Montavious Banks was 10-of-12 passing for 179 yards and two touchdowns. Terrious Favors had four receptions for 140 yards and a touchdown. Michael Johnson and Jo’Quavious Bryant had three sacks apiece. Next: Friday at Lovett (7-1)

10. (NR) Thomson (5-2)

Last week: Beat Laney 38-12. Anthony Jeffery rushed for 133 yards and a touchdown on 16 carries. Markevion Jones was 6-of-12 passing for 124 yards and touchdowns to three receivers and rushed for 76 yards. Next: Friday at Josey (0-7)

Out: No. 8 Sumter County (7-1), No. 10 Stephens County (4-4)

Class A Division I

1. (1) Toombs County (6-0)

Last week: Beat Savannah Country Day 33-21. Toombs County took a 21-0 lead in the second quarter and was never in danger. Dabvyn Wadley rushed for 187 yards and two touchdowns on 24 carries. T.J. Stanley was 13-of-17 passing for 133 yards. Lagonza Hayward had eight receptions for 93 yards and a touchdown. Next: Friday vs. Vidalia (3-4)

2. (2) Dublin (8-0)

Last week: Beat Bleckley County 48-17. Dublin rushed for 427 yards and six touchdowns on 41 attempts. Willie Batts ran for 170, and Xavier Boston rushed for 122, each on 10 carries. Next: Friday vs. Central-Macon (0-7)

3. (3) Fannin County (8-0)

Last week: Beat Armuchee 56-6. Carson Callihan rushed for 147 yards and three touchdowns on 17 carries. Lawson Sullivan was 6-of-7 passing for 116 yards, and Elijah Weaver passed for 76 yards and caught a TD pass. Braden Taylor had four receptions for 114 yards. Next: Friday at Christian Heritage (7-1)

4. (4) Thomasville (7-2)

Last week: Beat Brantley County 62-0. Thomasville scored three defensive touchdowns - two on fumble returns by Keymon Jefferson and one on an interception return by Joe Douglas - to lead 55-0 at halftime. Cam Hill was 4-of-4 passing for 183 yards and three touchdowns and rushed for 67 yards and a touchdown on four carries. Next: Nov. 1 vs. Berrien (0-7)

5. (5) Fitzgerald (5-2)

Last week: Beat Berrien 56-7. Fitzgerald led 42-7 at halftime and rushed for 359 yards as a team. Victor Copeland rushed for 123 yards and four touchdowns on nine carries. Next: Friday vs. Bacon County (4-4)

6. (6) Dodge County (8-0)

Last week: Beat Jefferson County 43-6. Duke Johnson rushed for 147 yards on four carries and scored on runs of 80 and 46 yards. Jamal Smith rushed for 97 yards and a touchdown on 12 carries. Kain Mincey threw two TD passes. Dodge County held Jefferson County to 88 total yards. Next: Friday at Northeast (6-2)

7. (7) Worth County (5-3)

Last week: Beat Bacon County 54-24. Lyndon Worthy was 24-of-27 passing for 381 yards and six touchdowns, three to D’ontae Fulton, who had 11 receptions for 198 yards. Next: Friday vs. Jeff Davis (5-2)

8. (8) Northeast (6-2)

Last week: Beat Central-Macon 39-0. Tailen Sampson, Santana Balkcom and Amari White each were credited with four tackles for losses. Kortnei Williams intercepted his ninth pass of the season. Nick Woodford rushed for 64 yards and three touchdowns. Next: Friday vs. Dodge County (8-0)

9. (9) Commerce (5-3)

Last week: Beat Oglethorpe County 55-14. Jacari Huff rushed for 135 yards and two touchdowns on four carries and returned a fumble for a touchdown. Tysean Wiggins rushed for 91 yards on seven carries. Next: Friday vs. Banks County (1-7)

10. (10) Rabun County (6-2)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday at Athens Academy (9-0)

Class A Division II

1. (2) Manchester (5-1)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday at Mount Zion-Carroll (3-6)

2. (3) Brooks County (5-3)

Last week: Beat Lanier County 39-13. Chris Cole rushed for 235 yards on 29 carries. Junior Burrus was 15-of-19 passing for 171 yards. George Lamons had five receptions for 99 yards. Next: Friday at Charlton County (4-3)

3. (4) Bowdon (6-2)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday vs. Greenville (3-3)

4. (5) Clinch County (6-1)

Last week: Beat Irwin County 34-28. Aaron Bryant rushed for 161 yards and three touchdowns on 19 carries and was 5-of-14 passing for 77 yards. Leading 28-21 in the third quarter, Clinch County forced a fumble and drove 69 yards for a two-touchdown advantage. Next: Friday at Turner County (1-7)

5. (1) Irwin County (7-1)

Last week: Lost to Clinch County 34-28. Irwin County led 336-307 in total yards but lost momentum with a fumble at the Clinch County 31 when trailing 28-21 in the third quarter. Luke Snyder was 10-of-21 passing for 155 yards and a touchdown and rushed for 69 yards and a touchdown on 11 carries. Shane Marshall rushed for 61 yards and two touchdowns on 15 carries. Next: Friday at Lanier County (1-7)

6. (6) Greene County (6-1)

Last week: Beat Washington-Wilkes 28-21. Armari Durham scored on a 1-yard run with 3:22 left at the end of an 82-yard drive that broke a 21-21 tie. Steve Miller intercepted his second pass of the game to clinch the victory after Washington-Wilkes reached midfield. Next: Friday vs. Lake Oconee Academy (5-3)

7. (7) Lincoln County (7-0)

Last week: Beat Lake Oconee Academy 34-3. Lincoln County rushed for 374 yards on 30 carries. Kelby Glaze ran for 103 yards and two touchdowns on four carries. Jonathan Norman had 108 yards from scrimmage on 10 touches. Mekhi Wade rushed for 82 yards on five carries and passed for 58 yards. Next: Friday at Warren County (5-2)

8. (8) Trion (8-1)

Last week: Beat Greenville 43-12. Kade Smith threw five TD passes and was 12-of-17 for 251 yards. Ethan Willingham had six receptions for 148 yards and two touchdowns. Next: Nov. 1 at Bowdon (6-2)

9. (9) Metter (6-1)

Last week: Beat McIntosh County Academy 12-6. Metter trailed 6-0 entering the fourth quarter and won with two touchdowns, one a 33-yard pass from Michael Ricks to Elijah Dickerson to break a 6-6 tie. Metter then defended a fourth-down incompletion from the Metter 9-yard line on the game’s final play. Ricks, who was moved to quarterback in the second half, was 7-of-9 passing for 102 yards and rushed for 122 yards on 21 carries. Next: Friday vs. Jenkins County (6-1)

10. (10) Jenkins County (6-1)

Last week: Beat Bryan County 34-0. Jenkins County rushed for 343 yards and held Bryan County to 112 total yards. Justin Wright rushed for 90 yards on five carries and was 4-of-8 passing for 55 yards and a touchdown. Kaman Guzman had 10 tackles and intercepted a pass. Next: Friday at Metter (6-1)

Class 3A-A private

1. (1) Savannah Christian (7-0)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday at Swainsboro (3-5)

2. (2) Hebron Christian (7-1)

Last week: Beat Stephens County 42-0. Thomas Stallworth was 12-of-23 passing for 160 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for 47 yards and a touchdown. Jarvis Mathurin had six receptions for 87 yards and a touchdown and scored on a 59-yard punt return. Devon Caldwell rushed for 87 yards and two touchdowns. Sichan John had four tackles for losses. Next: Friday at Franklin County (3-5)

3. (3) Prince Avenue Christian (5-3)

Last week: Beat Franklin County 56-6. Prince Avenue rushed for 306 yards, with Andrew Beard getting 115 on seven carries. Next: Friday vs. East Jackson (4-4)

4. (4) Athens Academy (9-0)

Last week: Beat Elbert County 35-34. Keyon Standifer blocked an extra point with 44 seconds left to complete a sterling night in which he also had five receptions for 101 yards and two touchdowns and scored two two-point conversions. Jamari Welch rushed for 122 yards and two touchdowns. Hampton Johnson was 8-of-14 passing for 143 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for a touchdown. Next: Friday vs. Rabun County (6-2)

5. (5) Lovett (7-1)

Last week: Lost to Hapeville Charter 25-15. Kalil Townes rushed for 130 yards and a touchdown on 15 carries and had five receptions for 69 yards. Lovett led 15-7 at halftime. Next: Friday vs. Carver-Atlanta (6-2)

6. (6) Fellowship Christian (6-2)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday at Wesleyan (7-1)

7. (7) Calvary Day (6-1)

Last week: Beat Johnson-Savannah 49-7. James Mobley was 12-of-15 passing for 280 yards and four touchdowns, two to Thomas Blackshear, who had four receptions for 97 yards. Doopah Coleman had three receptions for 106 yards and a touchdown. Caden Jones rushed for 71 yards and two touchdowns on four carries. Next: Friday vs. Groves (1-6)

8. (8) North Cobb Christian (7-1)

Last week: Beat North Murray 34-13. Teddy Jarrard was 13-of-17 passing for 139 yards and three touchdowns. Madoxx Davis rushed for 106 yards on seven carries. Turner Davis caught a TD pass and intercepted a pass. Next: Friday at Lakeview-Ft. Oglethorpe (3-5)

9. (9) Wesleyan (7-1)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday vs. Fellowship Christian (6-2)

10. (10) Greater Atlanta Christian (4-4)

Last week: Beat White County 28-23. Tommy Young’s 71-yard touchdown pass to Jaden Henry gave GAC the lead for good at 21-17 in the third quarter. GAC took a knee deep in White territory as the game ended. Young and Denzell Watkins shared QB duties and were 11-of-24 passing for 168 yards, each throwing a TD pass, and rushed for 124 yards. Next: Friday vs. Pickens (4-4)

