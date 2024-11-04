How the new top-10 Georgia high school football teams fared in Week 12

2. (2) Buford (9-1)

Last week: Beat Mill Creek 32-7. Jordan Allen had five receptions for 172 yards and three touchdowns. His 71-yard TD reception gave Buford its final margin in the third quarter. Dayton Raiola was 12-of-20 passing for 210 yards. Ethan Ervin and Justin Baker combined for 137 rushing yards on 24 carries. Bryce Perry-Wright had two sacks. The game decided the No. 1 seed from Region 8. Next: Playoffs

3. (3) North Gwinnett (10-0)

Last week: Beat Duluth 50-7. North Gwinnett used 12 rushers and nine receivers. Ryan Hall was 7-of-11 passing for 165 yards in limited work. Next: Playoffs

4. (4) Douglas County (8-2)

Last week: Lost to Carrollton 49-28. D.J. Bordeaux was 17-of-27 passing for 332 yards and two touchdowns, and Aaron Gregory had three receptions for 139 yards and a touchdown. Douglas County got within 27-21 with 5:36 left in the third quarter, then gave up three unanswered touchdowns. Douglas County had 53 rushing yards, more than 200 below its average. Next: Playoffs

5. (5) Collins Hill (9-1)

Last week: Beat Discovery 65-0. P.J. Wolfe was 8-of-10 passing for 207 yards and four touchdowns. Next: Playoffs

6. (6) Grayson (7-1)

Last week: Beat Archer 45-14. Travis Burgess threw for two touchdowns and scored on a 68-yard run. His 75-yard TD pass on the first play of the second half gave Grayson a 35-7 lead. Next: Tuesday vs. Heritage-Conyers (2-6) and Saturday at Newton (5-3)

7. (7) North Cobb (10-0)

Last week: Beat Wheeler 49-14. Miles Butler returned a punt 57 yards for a touchdown and a 42-7 lead with 30 seconds left in the first half. Nick Grimstead was 10-of-16 passing for 187 yards and three touchdowns, two to Malcolm Smith. Zach Belyeu rushed for 103 yards. Next: Playoffs

8. (10) Colquitt County (7-3)

Last week: Beat Richmond Hill 31-13. Day’shawn Brown rushed for 188 yards and three touchdowns on 12 carries, and Ramsey Dennis ran for 83 yards on 12 carries. Colquitt County led 14-0 at halftime on Brown’s first two touchdowns and never trailed. Colquitt was 5-of-12 passing for 57 yards. Amari Wilson had four tackles for losses. The victory clinched for the Region 1 title for the Packers and kept Richmond Hill, the No. 16 Class 6A team in the computer Maxwell Ratings, out of the playoffs. Next: Playoffs

9. (NR) Lowndes (9-1)

Last week: Beat Valdosta 30-20. Lowndes scored 10 points in the fourth quarter to break a 20-20 deadlock. Aalim Brown rushed for 170 yards on 17 carries, and Marvis Parrish ran for 131 on 14. Jaylin Carter had three receptions for 77 yards. Next: Playoffs

10. (8) Mill Creek (7-3)

Last week: Lost to Buford 32-7. Mill Creek got within 17-7 with 8:28 left in the third quarter on Daniel Smith’s 3-yard run but didn’t muster enough offense to stay in contention. Smith, a 1,000-yard rusher, was limited to 17 yards on 2 carries. Next: Playoffs

Out: No. 9 Valdosta (8-2)

Class 5A

1. (1) Milton (10-0)

Last week: Beat Roswell 35-20. Milton led 21-20 at halftime, and Ethan Barbour scored two touchdowns in the third quarter for the final scoring of the game. T.J. Lester rushed for 132 yards. Luke Nickel was 15-of-24 passing for 287 yards and two touchdowns. Tristen Payne had six receptions for 102 yards, and Barbour had four receptions for 113 yards and scored on a 2-yard run and a 47-yard reception. The game decided the No. 1 seed from Region 7. Next: Playoffs

2. (2) Lee County (10-0)

Last week: Beat Houston County 63-48. Lee County put up 515 total yards. Jaden Upshaw had 10 receptions for 127 yards and two touchdowns. Weston Bryan passed for 159 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for 176 yards and four touchdowns. Ousmane Kromah rushed for 145 yards and two touchdowns. Next: Playoffs

3. (3) Thomas County Central (9-1)

Last week: Beat Coffee 38-7. Deuce Lawrence rushed for 132 yards and a touchdown on eight carries. Thomas County Central struggled passing (5-of-19 for 109 yards) but outgained Coffee 327-201. The game decided the No. 2 seed in Region 2. Next: Playoffs

4. (4) Hughes (9-1)

Last week: Beat Lovejoy 42-6. Christian Langford was 18-of-25 passing for 216 yards and three touchdowns, two to Jovanni McGee, and rushed for 65 yards. Next: Playoffs

5. (5) Roswell (8-2)

Last week: Lost to Milton 35-20. Trey Smith threw an 80-yard TD pass in the final minute of the first half to get Roswell within 21-20, but the Hornets’ offense was contained in the second half. Smith was 19-of-35 passing for 252 yards but was sacked six times. Next: Playoffs

6. (6) Gainesville (7-3)

Last week: Off. Next: Playoffs

7. (7) Coffee (8-2)

Last week: Lost to Thomas County Central 38-7. Tyrese Woodgett rushed for 87 yards. Coffee was 3-of-11 passing for eight yards. Next: Playoffs

8. (8) Brunswick (8-1)

Last week: Beat South Effingham 57-20. Brunswick rushed for 374 yards, led by Josiah Gibbons (101 yards), William Heck (95) and Nigel Gardner (83). J’Shawn Towns returned an interception 67 yards for a touchdown and a fumble 63 yards for a touchdown. Brunswick clinched Region 1 with the victory. Next: Friday Bradwell Institute (2-7)

9. (9) Rome (7-2)

Last week: Beat Kennesaw Mountain 50-3. Aiden McPherson was 9-of-13 passing for 203 yards, 79 of those on a TD pass to Jeremy Winston. Chance Arthur rushed for 100 yards on six carries, and Javarius McDearmont ran for 77 on five carries. Dash Kinnebrew had three tackles for losses. Next: Playoffs

10. (10) Woodward Academy (7-3)

Last week: Beat Lakeside-Atlanta 50-0. Landon Walker, playing two quarters, was 11-of-13 passing for 197 yards and a touchdown and rushed for 57 yards and three touchdowns. Tyshaun Baldwin returned an interception 90 yards for a touchdown. Afton Rowles was 3-of-3 on field goals. Next: Playoffs

Class 4A

1. (1) Marist (10-0)

Last week: Beat Tucker 60-22. Marist led 29-0 in the first quarter and 53-14 at halftime in a game that decided the Region 5 championship. Jack Euart rushed for 104 yards and two touchdowns on five carries and threw a 61-yard TD pass to Trace Gaynes. Next: Playoffs

2. (2) Cartersville (10-0)

Last week: Off. Next: Playoffs

3. (3) Blessed Trinity (8-1)

Last week: Beat Cambridge 27-24. Ahmontae Pitts scored on a 10-yard run in overtime after Blessed Trinity held Cambridge to a field goal. Pitts rushed for 153 yards on 26 carries. Brooks Goodman was 17-of-25 passing for 191 yards and two touchdowns. Blessed Trinity clinched Region 7. Next: Playoffs

4. (4) North Oconee (10-0)

Last week: Beat Walnut Grove 68-3. Nine North Oconee players scored touchdowns. Harris Faulkner was 10-of-15 passing for 268 yards and three touchdowns and scored on a 29-yard run. Landon Roldan had five receptions for 144 yards. Dallas Dickerson had three receptions for 103 yards. Next: Playoffs

5. (5) Eastside (9-1)

Last week: Off. Next: Playoffs

6. (6) Cedartown (9-1)

Last week: Off. Next: Playoffs

7. (9) Ware County (5-4)

Last week: Beat Wayne County 42-7. Ware County led 28-0 at halftime, and six players scored touchdowns. Tayshaun Franklin rushed for 70 yards, and Luke Hooks was 6-of-9 passing for 61 yards in limited time. Next: Friday at New Hampstead (3-6)

8. (8) Perry (7-3)

Last week: Lost to Warner Robins 27-24. Perry led 24-17 on Cullen McDaniel’s 25-yard pass to Kiel Sparks midway in the fourth quarter but allowed the final 10 points, including a 34-yard field goal in the final seconds. Perry aided Warner Robins’ winning drive with a pass interference penalty on fourth-and-11. Perry had clinched the Region 1 title the previous week. Next: Playoffs

9. (10) Benedictine (5-4)

Last week: Beat New Hampstead 44-22. Omari Burse was 15-of-22 passing for 192 yards. Josh Washington had 10 receptions for 145 yards. Stan Smart rushed for 100 yards. Connor Ferguson kicked field goals of 36, 35 and 52 yards and put seven of eight kickoffs in the end zone. Next: Playoffs

10. (NR) Warner Robins (7-3)

Last week: Beat Perry 27-24. Jabez Too kicked a 34-yard field goal with four seconds left. Skyler Williams was 18-of-28 passing for 226 yards. Rasean Dinkins had 98 yards receiving, 52 yards rushing and four tackles for losses. Next: Playoffs

Out: No. 7 Starr’s Mill (9-1)

Class 3A

1. (1) Peach County (9-1)

Last week: Beat Monroe 44-7. Ashton Barton rushed for 158 yards and two touchdowns and caught a 20-yard pass. D.J. Hudson was 18-of-24 passing for 281 yards and a touchdown. Zion Hudson had seven receptions for 148 yards. Next: Playoffs

2. (5) Sandy Creek (9-1)

Last week: Beat Troup 55-48. With his team trailing by one point, Caleb Hill scored on an 18-yard run with 21 seconds left. Troup had rallied from a 28-0 first-half deficit to lead 42-41 and 48-47. Sandy Creek started its winning drive with just under a minute left. Hill was 21-of-36 passing for 303 yards and four touchdowns and rushed for 127 yards and two touchdowns on 13 carries. Zalen Green had three receptions for 111 yards and a touchdown and set up the winning score with a 40-yard kickoff return. Sandy Creek clinched Region 2. Next: Playoffs

3. (2) Jefferson (7-3)

Last week: Lost to Oconee County 32-30. Gavin Markey rushed for 119 yards and two touchdowns on 24 carries and was 4-of-8 passing for 72 yards and a touchdown. He was stopped at Oconee County’s 1-yard line on the final play, a two-point attempt to tie in overtime. Jefferson clinched Region 8 on points differential in the three-wayfirst-place tie with Oconee County and Cherokee Bluff. Next: Playoffs

4. (9) Oconee County (6-4)

Last week: Beat Jefferson 32-30. Titus Wakins was 17-of-23 passing for 151 yards and three touchdowns, both to Mason Hall, one to tie the game 24-24 in the final minute of regulation, another for a 32-24 lead in overtime. Oconee County then defended Jefferson’s two-point try to earn the victory. Oconee County went for two in overtime because the Warriors needed an eight-point victory to secure the region title on point differential. Despite the win, they ended up as Region 8′s No. 3 team behind Jefferson and Cherokee Bluff. Next: Playoffs

5. (4) Cherokee Bluff (9-1)

Last week: Beat East Hall 52-26. Brooks Brien was 14-of-17 passing for 258 yards and four touchdowns. Landon Kemp had five receptions for 131 yards and three touchdowns. Jackson Pirkle rushed for 120 yards. Next: Playoffs

6. (10) Westover (9-1)

Last week: Beat Cairo 29-10. Sophomore Dominique Bell rushed for 302 yards and three touchdowns on 33 carries, and Westover won despite 0-for-11 passing. It was Westover’s first victory over Cairo since 2013. The game decided the No. 2 seed in Region 1. Next: Playoffs

7. (7) Calhoun (7-3)

Last week: Beat LaFayette 38-24. Calhoun scored on its first four possessions and eventually led 38-3. Isiah Nalls rushed for 98 yards on nine carries. Adrian Mashburn had three tackles for losses. Kamryn Penny and Justin Beasley had two TD receptions apiece. Next: Playoffs

8. (NR) Stephenson (7-3)

Last week: Beat Douglass 15-9. Anthony Booker scored on an 8-yard run with less than three minutes left for a 15-9 lead, and Stephenson fended off Douglass when Marcus Andrews forced a fumble on a sack after Douglass drove to Stephenson’s 15-yard line in the final seconds. Marcus Andrews had three tackles for losses, a sack and a forced fumble. Jaden Johnson rushed for 130 yards on 20 carries. The game decided the No. 1 seed from Region 5. Next: Playoffs

9. (3) Douglass (7-3)

Last week: Lost to Stephenson 15-9. Douglass drove to Stephenson’s 15-yard line and had a final play to win the game but suffered a sack. A poor Douglass punt set up Stephenson with a 35-yard drive to win the game in the fourth quarter. Next: Playoffs

10. (8) Cairo (6-4)

Last week: Lost to Westover 29-10. Ronnie Huntley rushed for 145 yards, and Justyn Teal ran for 116. Cairo was 2-of-11 passing with two interceptions. Next: Playoffs

Out: No. 6 LaGrange (7-3)

Class 2A

1. (9) Appling County (7-2)

Last week: Beat Pierce County 13-6. Alan Ramirez kicked field goals of 37 and 24 yards in the fourth quarter, which began with Appling County leading 7-6. Darion Hood rushed for 72 yards on 15 carries. Tavion Wallace rushed for 70 on six. Appling County completed two passes, but one went 60 yards from Harrison Hickox to Jaiden Knight for a 7-0 lead in the first quarter. Wallace and Jaiden Solomon had two tackles for losses apiece. The game decided the Region 3 champion. Next: Friday vs. Fitzgerald (6-3)

2. (1) Pierce County (8-1)

Last week: Lost to Appling County 13-6. Caden McGatha rushed for 106 yards on 29 carries, but Pierce was 3-of-10 passing for 55 yards with two interceptions and was limited to Jaeveon Williams’ 20-yard TD run that got Pierce within 7-6 in the third quarter. Pierce limited Appling County to 205 yards. Next: Playoffs

3. (3) Carver-Columbus (9-1)

Last week: Beat Kendrick 60-14. Matthew Mungin was 5-of-8 passing for 125 yards and two touchdowns. JaKobe Caslin rushed for 77 yards and a touchdown and caught a 41-yard TD pass. A.J. Wilson returned an interception for a touchdown. Daijon Daniels had three tackles for losses. Kendrick had minus-1 yard rushing. Next: Playoffs

4. (6) Callaway (8-2)

Last week: Beat Morgan County 33-26. Callaway held Class 2A’s leading passing attack to 79 passing yards and won with two fourth-quarter touchdowns. Tyren Buggs rushed for 202 yards and two touchdowns on 24 carries. Blake Harrington was 4-of-5 passing for 131 yards and two touchdowns. Callaway didn’t attempt a pass in the second half. The game decided the Region 2 champion. Next: Playoffs

5. (2) Morgan County (9-1)

Last week: Lost to Callaway 33-26. Morgan County rallied from a 14-0 deficit to lead 26-21 in the third quarter on Davis Strickland’s 1-yard run but did not answer Callaway’s two fourth-quarter touchdowns. Christian Monfort rushed for 199 yards on 28 carries. Davis Strickland was 10-of-16 passing for 79 yards and three touchdowns. Jaylen Elder, the state’s leading receiver, had four receptions for 28 yards. Next: Playoffs

6. (4) Burke County (8-1)

Last week: Beat Laney 43-12. Burke County led 37-0 at halftime. Sean Vandiver was 7-of-8 passing for 244 yards and two touchdowns. Kei’von Scott had three receptions for 127 yards. A’merre Williams rushed for 73 yards on nine carries. Next: Friday vs. Thomson (7-2)

7. (5) Hapeville Charter (6-3)

Last week: Beat Therrell 20-0. Zion Crawford returned an interception 75 yards for a touchdown for a 6-0 first-half lead, and Kenny Fairley returned one 30 yards for a 20-0 lead in the fourth quarter. K.J. Pope threw a 21-yard TD pass to Jah’nai Weaver but left shortly after with a shoulder injury, and Hapeville relied on its defense to keep Therrell under wraps. Next: Friday vs. Carver-Atlanta (7-2)

8. (7) Rockmart (8-2)

Last week: Beat North Murray 28-7. Tyree McCrary rushed for 127 yards and scored three second-half touchdowns, one on a 68-yard kickoff return. Next: Playoffs

9. (8) Carver-Atlanta (7-2)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday at Hapeville Charter (6-3)

10. (10) Thomson (7-2)

Last week: Beat Butler 59-14. Anthony Jeffery rushed for 147 yards and four touchdowns on 17 carries and caught a 37-yard pass. Thomson rushed for 364 yards as a team. Next: Friday at Burke County (8-1)

Class A Division I

1. (1) Toombs County (7-1)

Last week: Lost to Savannah Christian 14-7. Toombs County held Savannah Christian to a season-low 191 total yards but couldn’t muster enough offense of its own. Toombs recovered a fumble at the Savannah Christian 32 in the final two minutes but soon threw an interception. Another misgiving was a facemask penalty that extended Savannah Christian’s winning drive in the fourth quarter. Toombs led 237-191 in total yards. T.J. Stanley was 13-of-26 passing for 130 yards. His 50-yard pass to Gavin Fletcher was Toombs’ lone touchdown. The loss cost Toombs the Region 3 title, though Savannah Christian is in the 3A-A private playoff division. Next: Friday vs. Swainsboro (3-6)

2. (2) Dublin (10-0)

Last week: Beat Dodge County 50-33. Dublin trailed 25-15 in the third quarter but scored four unanswered touchdowns, three by QB Micah O’Neal. Dublin rushed for 426 yards, led by Xavier Bostic (116 yards), Willie Batts (114), Travion Bostic (89) and O’Neal (69). The game decided the Region 2 title. Next: Playoffs

3. (3) Fannin County (10-0)

Last week: Beat Gordon Lee 30-27. Lawson Sullivan threw a 66-yard pass for the lead with 2:57 left, and Cooper Born intercepted a pass to end Gordon Lee’s final threat. Sullivan was 16-of-23 passing for 281 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for 132 yards. Weaver had six receptions for 135 yards. Fannin County had 454 total yards. Fannin clinched the Region 7 title. Next: Playoffs

4. (4) Thomasville (8-2)

Last week: Beat Berrien 42-0. Thomasville led 35-0 at halftime and produced 333 total yards on 33 snaps. Cam Hill was 9-of-14 passing for 137 yards and two touchdowns. Next: Playoffs

5. (6) Northeast (8-2)

Last week: Beat East Laurens 32-7. Nick Woodford rushed for 175 yards and two touchdowns. Reginald Glover was 14-of-18 passing for 153 yards. Next: Playoffs

6. (7) Worth County (6-3)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday vs. Brantley County (2-7)

7. (9) Commerce (7-3)

Last week: Beat Providence Christian 55-23. Commerce rushed for 640 yards on 37 carries with six backs with more than 75 yards. They were Tysean Wiggins (166 on six carries), Jacari Huff (113 on seven), Jaiden Daniels (112 on five), Jace Lyle (89 on seven), Ty Sorrells (88 on five) and Terrence Burtch (76 on three). Next: Playoffs

8. (NR) Heard County (8-2)

Last week: Beat Pepperell 42-15. Ethan Tisdale was 7-of-11 passing for 174 yards and rushed for 151 yards and two touchdowns. Zaiden Moreland had four receptions for 140 yards. Justin Hanson had three tackles for losses. All three players are sophomores. Next: Playoffs

9. (8) Dodge County (8-2)

Last week: Lost to Dublin 50-33. Dodge County took a 25-15 lead in the third quarter on Duke Johnson’s 83-yard run but didn’t score again until trailing by 17 in the fourth. Johnson rushed for 118 yards and three touchdowns on seven carries and had two receptions for 55 yards. Kain Mincey was 12-of-23 passing for 262 yards. J.J. Dean had four receptions for 147 yards. Next: Playoffs

10. (5) Fitzgerald (6-3)

Last week: Lost to Jeff Davis 26-20. Fitzgerald trailed 26-6 at halftime, the big play Jeff Davis’s 99-yard TD pass (Colby Beach to J.T. Bryant) after Fitzgerald had downed a punt at the 1. Victor Copeland rushed for 82 yards. Fitzgerald trailed in total yards 354-374. Next: Friday at Appling County (7-2)

Out: No. 10 Rabun County (6-4)

Class A Division II

1. (1) Manchester (7-1)

Last week: Beat Greenville 46-7. Darius Favors rushed for 119 yards and two touchdowns in limited action. Qua Cooper rushed for 50 yards and two touchdowns on six carries. Next: Playoffs

2. (3) Bowdon (8-2)

Last week: Beat Trion 42-16. Charles Maxell was 12-of-16 passing for 230 yards and three touchdowns and rushed for 113 yards and two touchdowns on 13 carries. Kaiden Prothro had seven receptions for 185 yards and two touchdowns. Nate Bhony rushed for 124 yards. Josh Davis rushed for 75. The game decided the No. 2 seed in Region 7. Next: Playoffs

3. (5) Irwin County (9-1)

Last week: Beat Brooks County 17-14. Irwin County turned away two Brooks County drives into Irwin’s red zone after Brooks got within 17-14 in the third quarter. Irwin led in total yards 384-219. Shane Marshall rushed for 118 yards and a touchdown on 19 carries. Luke Snyder was 8-of-14 passing for 168 yards. Irwin County can win the region title only if Charlton County upsets Clinch County this week. Next: Playoffs

4. (2) Brooks County (6-4)

Last week: Lost to Irwin County 17-14. Brooks County turned the ball over on downs at the Irwin County 8- and 11-yard lines when trailing 17-14 in the second half. Chris Cole rushed for 100 yards on 22 carries. Junior Burrus was 11-of-17 passing for 107 yards and a touchdown. Brooks County will still win the region if Clinch County beat Charlton County this week. Next: Playoffs

5. (4) Clinch County (8-1)

Last week: Beat Lanier County 26-0. Aaron Bryant rushed for 127 yards and a touchdown on 17 carries and was 4-of-5 passing for 97 yards. Clinch County led only 7-0 at halftime but held Lanier County to 63 total yards for the game. Next: Friday vs. Charlton County (5-4)

6. (6) Lincoln County (9-0)

Last week: Beat Greene County 43-20. Lincoln County rushed for 310 yards and six touchdowns. QB Mekhi Wade, just 1-of-5 passing for five yards, rushed for 105 yards and a touchdown. Lincoln County clinched Region 8 and completed its first perfect regular season since 2011. Next: Playoffs

7. (8) Trion (8-2)

Last week: Lost to Bowdon 42-16. Kade Smith was 14-of-26 passing for 201 yards and two touchdowns, both to Ethan Willingham, who had seven receptions for 146 yards. Next: Playoffs

8. (7) Greene County (7-2)

Last week: Lost to Lincoln County 43-20. Travez Gibson rushed for 128 yards and two touchdowns in a losing effort. Next: Friday vs. Warren County (6-3)

9. (9) Metter (8-1)

Last week: Beat Bryan County 21-8. Michael Ricks rushed for 142 yards and two touchdowns on 24 carries and was 7-of-13 passing for 107 yards. All the scoring was in the first half. Next: Friday vs. Emanuel County Institute (7-2)

10. (10) Jenkins County (7-2)

Last week: Beat Savannah 48-0. Jenkins County led 355-38 in total yards and held winless Savannah to minus-17 rushing yards. Next: Friday vs. Screven County (4-5)

Class 3A-A private

1. (1) Savannah Christian (9-0)

Last week: Beat Toombs County 14-7. Freshman QB Devin Trawick, who entered the game in the second quarter, threw a 20-yard TD pass to Weston Hughes to break a 7-7 tie with 5:04 left. Kenry Wall intercepted a pass inside Savannah Christian territory to clinch the victory in the final two minutes. Trawick was 4-of-6 passing for 70 yards. Zo Smalls rushed for 78 yards and a touchdown on 12 carries. Savannah Christian was limited to a season-low 191 total yards. Next: Playoffs

2. (3) Prince Avenue Christian (7-3)

Last week: Beat Hebron Christian 34-31. Prince Avenue took a 21-10 halftime lead and never allowed Hebron Christian to get back ahead. Andrew Beard rushed for 173 yards and a touchdown on 24 carries. Jake Bobo was 7-of-11 passing for 106 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for 66 yards on 17 carries. Both teams credited themselves with 419 total yards. The game decided the Region 8 champion. Next: Playoffs

3. (2) Hebron Christian (8-2)

Last week: Lost to Prince Avenue Christian 34-31. QB Thomas Stallworth’s 11-yard run with 1:39 got Hebron Christian within 34-31, but Hebron didn’t threaten again. Thomas Stallworth was 19-of-27 passing for 320 yards and two touchdowns. Jarvis Mathurin had four receptions for 123 yards and a touchdown. Carrington Coombs had three sacks. Hebron turned the ball over three times to Prince Avenue’s none. Next: Playoffs

4. (4) Athens Academy (10-0)

Last week: Off. Next: Playoffs

5. (5) Fellowship Christian (8-2)

Last week: Beat Whitefield Academy 44-7. C.J. Givers rushed for 221 yards and two touchdowns on 20 carries. Jonathan Granby was 11-of-18 passing for 171 yards and two touchdowns. Tristan Costoulas intercepted two passes. Next: Playoffs

6. (6) Calvary Day (8-1)

Last week: Beat Liberty County 42-7. James Mobley was 14-of-17 passing for 217 yards and three touchdowns. Thomas Blackshear had four receptions for 101 yards. Lavon Owens had two TD receptions. Caden Jones rushed for 72 yards. Next: Friday at Long County (7-2)

7. (7) North Cobb Christian (9-1)

Last week: Beat Union County 44-24. Teddy Jarrard was 19-of-23 passing for 265 yards and five touchdowns, two to D.J. Huggins, who had seven receptions for 141 yards. Ray Dixon had 2.5 tackles for losses. Next: Playoffs

8. (8) Lovett (8-2)

Last week: Beat Washington 31-22. Kalil Townes rushed for 132 yards and two touchdowns on 20 carries and scored on a 21-yard pass. Next: Playoffs

9. (9) Wesleyan (8-2)

Last week: Beat Mount Paran Christian 37-6. Carter Hayes returned the opening kickoff 78 yards for a touchdown. Grayson McCollum had 156 all-purpose yards. Ryley Webb, Connor Roush and Matthew Wright had seven tackles apiece. Next: Playoffs

10. (NR) Christian Heritage (8-2)

Last week: Beat Armuchee 45-26. Carter Triplett was 17-of-34 passing for 269 yards to eight receivers. Thailan Christopher rushed for 168 yards on 14 carries. Christian Heritage led 28-0 at halftime. Next: Playoffs

Out: No. 10 Whitefield Academy (7-3)

