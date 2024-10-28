How the new top-10 Georgia high school football teams fared in Week 11

2. (2) Buford (8-1)

Last week: Beat Mountain View 49-7. Justin Baker rushed for 127 yards and two touchdowns on four carries. Dayton Raiola was 9-of-17 passing for 125 yards. Deio Miller had four sacks. Next: Friday at Mill Creek (7-2)

3. (3) North Gwinnett (9-0)

Last week: Beat Norcross 27-21. North Gwinnet led 27-0 and held on when Chauncey Davis knocked away a fourth-and-9 pass from the North Gwinnett 38 in the final minute. Ryan Hall was 8-of-16 passing for 138 yards and rushed for 86 yards on nine carries. North Gwinnett was outgained 352-308. Next: Friday at Duluth (4-5)

4. (4) Douglas County (8-1)

Last week: Beat Chapel Hill 42-0. D.J. Bourdeaux was 16-of-18 passing for 219 yards and a touchdown. Zamarcus Lindley rushed for 110 yards and two touchdowns on 15 carries. Jacahi Streeter rushed for 83 yards. Jalen Ray and Jordan Carter had three tackles for losses apiece. Next: Friday vs. Carrollton (9-0)

5. (5) Collins Hill (8-1)

Last week: Beat Dacula 53-28. Makyree Cross was 12-of-23 passing for 230 yards and two touchdowns. Jacari Thomas scored three touchdowns. Deuce Geralds scored on two runs to help give Collins Hill a 29-9 lead. Next: Friday at Discovery (0-9)

6. (6) Grayson (6-1)

Last week: Beat South Gwinnett 41-7. Travis Burgess was 8-of-18 passing for 116 yards and rushed for 108 yards and two touchdowns on seven carries. Elijah Miller rushed for 84 yards and three touchdowns on 13 carries. Dre Fuller and Tyler Atkinson had six tackles for losses apiece. Next: Thursday vs. Archer (2-6)

7. (7) North Cobb (9-0)

Last week: Beat Etowah 43-0. Nick Grimstead was 11-of-15 passing for 148 yards and two touchdowns. Zach Belyeu rushed for 82 yards and a touchdown on 10 carries. Next: Friday vs. Wheeler (2-7)

8. (8) Mill Creek (7-2)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday vs. Buford (8-1)

9. (9) Valdosta (8-1)

Last week: Beat Tift County 14-7. Valdosta took a 14-7 lead in the first quarter. Todd Robinson, returning from injury, was 13-of-19 passing for 162 yards and both Valdosta touchdowns. Marquis Fennell rushed for 149 yards on 25 carries. Marcus Williams had four tackles for losses. Valdosta will win Region 1 with a victory this week. Next: Friday at Lowndes (8-1)

10. (10) Colquitt County (6-3)

Last week: Beat Camden County 51-41. Colquitt County trailed 35-34 entering the fourth quarter and scored the next 17 points. The Packers rushed for 385 yards. Day’Shawn Brown rushed for 189 yards on 21 carries. The Packers gave up touchdowns on a 93-yard interception return and 84-yard blocked-punt return. Colquitt can win Region 1 with a victory this week if Lowndes beats Valdosta. Next: Friday vs. Richmond Hill (7-2)

Class 5A

1. (1) Milton (9-0)

Last week: Beat Johns Creek 56-0. Milton scored touchdowns on all seven of its first-half drives. Luke Nickel was 11-of-12 passing for 183 yards and three touchdowns. Next: Friday vs. Roswell (8-1)

2. (2) Lee County (9-0)

Last week: Beat Northside-Warner Robins 55-7. Weston Bryan was 16-of-24 passing for 190 yards and a touchdown and scored a touchdown. Next: Friday vs. Houston County (6-3)

3. (3) Thomas County Central (8-1)

Last week: Beat Houston County 41-31. Drew Reneau’s 34-yard field goal with 2:07 left cliched it. Jaylen Johnson was 11-of-17 passing for 287 yards and three touchdowns. Jabari Watkins had five receptions for 100 yards. Deuce Lawrence had 104 yards from scrimmage on 19 touches. Next: Friday vs. Coffee (8-1)

4. (4) Hughes (8-1)

Last week: Beat Morrow 66-0. Christian Langford was 14-of-17 passing for 240 yards and five touchdowns, two to Maurice Gleaton. Terence Brown returned an interception for a touchdown, and Chryshawn Sellars returned a punt for a score. Next: Friday vs. Lovejoy (4-4)

5. (7) Roswell (8-1)

Last week: Beat Gainesville 48-45. A Gainesville pass went incomplete in the end zone from Roswell’s 13-yard line on the game’s final play. Trey Smith was 12-of-20 passing for 251 yards and a touchdown and rushed for 93 yards and three touchdowns. His 33-yard TD run with 3:55 left gave Roswell a 48-37 lead. Synkwan Smith rushed for 90 yards. Roswell had 471 total yards. The victory sets up this week’s game for the Region 7 title. Next: Friday at Milton (9-0)

6. (5) Gainesville (7-3)

Last week: Lost to Roswell 48-45. Kharim Hughley threw incomplete to the end zone from the Roswell 13-yard line on the final play. Hughley was 26-of-33 passing for 454 yards and six touchdowns, three to senior Jeremiah Ware, who had 13 catches for 223 yards. Taz Smith had seven catches for 148 yards and a touchdown. The outcome slots Gainesville as the No. 3 seed behind Roswell and Milton in Region 7. Next: Playoffs.

7. (6) Coffee (8-1)

Last week: Beat Veterans 41-7. Tyrese Woodgett rushed for 143 yards on 19 carries. Brayden Coe passed for 133 yards and four touchdowns, two to Tresean Smith. Next: Friday at Thomas County Central (8-1)

8. (8) Brunswick (7-1)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday at South Effingham (0-8)

9. (9) Rome (6-2)

Last week: Beat New Manchester 35-7. Aiden McPherson was 9-of-13 passing for 201 yards and a touchdown. Darnell Collins had six receptions for 149 yards and a touchdown, which covered 93 yards. Jaedon Harmon scored three touchdowns on his only three attempts and had five tackles. Next: Friday at Kennesaw Mountain (2-7)

10. (NR) Woodward Academy (6-3)

Last week: Beat Decatur 42-14. Josiah Abdullah returned the opening kickoff 98 yards for a touchdown. Landon Walker was 15-of-22 passing for 260 yards and had TD throws to Blake Stewart and Jerome Bettis. Tyree Myrick blocked a punt and returned an interception for a touchdown. Next: Friday vs. Lakeside-Atlanta (4-5)

Out: No. 10 Houston County (6-3)

Class 4A

1. (1) Marist (9-0)

Last week: Beat Lithonia 49-6. Marist led 42-0 at halftime and finished with 268 total yards on 32 snaps. Trace Gaynes scored on runs of 37 and 26 yards and on a 40-yard punt return. Next: Friday vs. Tucker (7-2)

2. (2) Cartersville (10-0)

Last week: Beat Hiram 45-43. Ramsey Rowell kicked 35-yard field goal as time expired after Hiram had taken a 43-42 lead on a two-point conversion with two minutes left. Nate Russell was 16-of-22 passing for 245 yards and four touchdowns. Next: Playoffs

3. (3) Blessed Trinity (7-1)

Last week: Beat Centennial 41-3. Ahmontae Pitts rushed for 170 yards and two touchdowns on 21 carries. D.J. Jacobs scored on a blocked-kick return. Jacobs and Adrian Forbes each had three tackles for losses. Next: Friday vs. Cambridge (8-1)

4. (4) North Oconee (9-0)

Last week: Beat Flowery Branch 63-7. Harrison Faulkner, playing only the first half, was 11-of-15 passing for 282 yards and five touchdowns and rushed for 73 yards and a touchdown on four carries. Landon Roldan had four receptions for 204 yards and three touchdowns. Next: Friday at Walnut Grove (4-5)

5. (5) Eastside (9-1)

Last week: Beat Cedar Shoals 62-10. Eastside had 545 total yards on 43 plays. Payton Shaw was 11-of-13 passing for 175 yards. Marion Eubanks had seven receptions for 146 yards. Myles Mims rushed for 88 yards on seven carries. Next: Playoffs

6. (6) Cedartown (9-1)

Last week: Beat Woodland-Cartersville 52-0. Cedartown led 40-0 at halftime. Juelz Davis rushed for 130 yards and a touchdown on six carries and scored on a fumble recovery. Wyatt Mosely was 6-of-6 passing for 98 yards. Next: Playoffs

7. (7) Starr’s Mill (9-0)

Last week: Off. Next: Thursday at Jonesboro (6-3)

8. (8) Perry (7-2)

Last week: Beat Benedictine 31-27. Decorrion Daniels returned a kickoff 90 yards for a touchdown and a 31-27 lead late in the fourth quarter. Perry stopped Benedictine’s best fourth-quarter challenge at the Perry 25-yard line and clinched Region 1. Reid Ginn was 17-for-22 passing for 132 yards. Kory Pettigrew had 13 receptions for 68 yards. Ahmad Gordon rushed for 31 yards on 10 carries. Next: Friday at Warner Robins (6-3)

9. (9) Ware County (4-4)

Last week: Beat Warner Robins 24-21. Ware County recovered an onside kick and ran out the clock after Warner Robins got within 24-21 with 1:34 left. Luke Hooks was 16-of-23 passing for 170 yards and a touchdown. Next: Friday at Wayne County (0-9)

10. (10) Benedictine (4-4)

Last week: Lost to Perry 31-27. Benedictine had a fourth-and-1 at Perry’s 21 with about three minutes left but got a 5-yard penalty and turned the ball over on downs and did not threaten again. Omari Burse was 12-of-25 passing for 254 yards and three touchdowns and two interceptions. Jack Ganem had 111 yards from scrimmage on seven touches. Despite the loss, Benedictine maintained its steak of 67 weeks in the rankings but likely faces a must-win game this week to make the playoffs. Next: Thursday vs. New Hampstead (3-5)

Class 3A

1. (2) Peach County (8-1)

Last week: Beat Cairo 48-17. Peach County trailed 17-13 in the second quarter but scored the final 35 points and clinched a region title. D.J. Hudson was 10-of-17 passing for 193 yards and three touchdowns and rushed for 149 yards on nine carries. Ashton Barton rushed for 135 yards and two touchdowns on 15 carries. Next: Friday at Monroe (3-6)

2. (4) Jefferson (7-2)

Last week: Beat Cherokee Bluff 35-7. Gavin Markey rushed for 206 yards on 23 carries and was 4-of-9 passing for 75 yards and two touchdowns. Chance Payne intercepted two passes and blocked a punt. Max Brown had two tackles for losses. Next: Friday at Oconee County (5-4)

3. (5) Douglass (7-2)

Last week: Beat Mount Zion-Jonesboro 36-0. Douglass led 30-0 at halftime and held Mount Zion to 31 total yards and minus-11 rushing yards. John Wilson was 7-of-9 passing for 81 yards and two touchdowns and scored on a 73-yard run. Antoine Watkins rushed for 71 yards and a touchdown and caught a 36-yard TD pass. Next: Friday vs. Stephenson (6-3)

4. (3) Cherokee Bluff (8-1)

Last week: Lost to Jefferson 35-7. Cherokee Bluff was limited to 162 yards and was intercepted twice. Next: Friday vs. East Hall (4-5)

5. (1) Sandy Creek (8-1)

Last week: Lost to Mary Persons 37-29. Sandy Creek lost to Region 2′s seventh-place team but can clinch the No. 1 seed with a victory this week. Amari Latimer rushed for 119 yards on 11 carries. Caleb Hill was 8-of-16 passing for 134 yards and two touchdowns. Next: Friday vs. Troup (5-4)

6. (6) LaGrange (7-2)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday at Upson-Lee (6-3)

7. (8) Calhoun (6-3)

Last week: Beat Heritage-Ringgold 38-0. Isiah Nalls rushed for 151 yards and a touchdown on 16 carries and threw a TD pass. Justin Beasley had seven receptions for 100 yards and four touchdowns. Trace Hawkins threw three TD passes, and Cross Land and Nalls threw one each. Hunter White had two tackles for losses and forced a fumble. Next: Friday at LaFayette (0-9)

8. (7) Cairo (6-3)

Last week: Lost to Peach County 48-17. Cairo led 17-13 in the first half before an avalanche of five touchdowns. The game was stopped for a time when Cairo sophomore Bryian Duncan, who entered as Class 3A’s leading rusher, was injured. He was treated and released from a local hospital after being immobilized as a precaution. He scored on a 72-yard run. Next: Thursday at Westover (8-1)

9. (9) Oconee County (5-4)

Last week: Beat Monroe Area 20-0. Caiden Wood rushed for 172 yards and two touchdowns on 22 carries. Zach Weeks had seven solo tackles and two sacks. Next: Friday vs. Jefferson (7-2)

10. (10) Westover (8-1)

Last week: Beat Dougherty 35-0. Dominique Ball rushed for 182 yards and a touchdown on 28 carries. Jordan Lassiter had eight solo tackles, intercepted a pass and forced a fumble. Next: Thursday vs. Cairo (6-3)

Class 2A

1. (1) Pierce County (8-0)

Last week: Beat Tattnall County 37-7. Pierce County led 37-0 at halftime and limited its starters. Jaeveon Williams rushed for 89 yards and two touchdowns on five carries. Next: Friday at Appling County (6-2)

2. (2) Morgan County (9-0)

Last week: Beat Pike County 41-5. Freshman Damonee Smith rushed for 129 yards on 14 carries. Alex Corrias rushed for 104 yards on 10 carries. Davis Strickland was 13-of-16 passing for 218 yards and three touchdowns. Jaylen Elder had 10 receptions for 186 yards. Next: Friday at Callaway (7-2)

3. (3) Carver-Columbus (8-1)

Last week: Beat Jordan 66-6. Carver intercepted six passes and held Jordan to minus-36 total yards. Freshman Aaron Brooks intercepted two passes, and Markevious Yancey returned one for a touchdown. Next: Friday at Kendrick (2-7)

4. (4) Burke County (7-1)

Last week: Beat Butler 56-10. A’merre Williams rushed for 107 yards on seven carries and had two catches for 40 yards. Sean Vandiver was 8-of-13 passing for 130 yards and two touchdowns. Next: Saturday at Laney (5-3)

5. (5) Hapeville Charter (5-3)

Last week: Beat KIPP Atlanta Collegiate 45-25. Hapeville had more than 200 yards both rushing and passing. KIPP scored three touchdowns on returns. Next: Friday at Therrell (2-6)

6. (6) Callaway (7-2)

Last week: Beat Jackson 45-14. Tyren Buggs rushed for 120 yards and two touchdowns on 12 carries. Blake Harrington was 7-of-9 passing for 92 yards and three touchdowns. Callaway allowed 108 total yards. Both Jackson touchdowns came off Callaway turnovers inside the 10-yard line. Next: Friday vs. Morgan County (9-0)

7. (7) Rockmart (7-2)

Last week: Beat Murray County 72-0. Rockmart clinched its eighth consecutive region title, the state’s longest active streak of its kind. Luke Parker was 6-of-8 passing for 153 yards. Rockmart used 11 ball carriers, and eight players scored touchdowns. Next: Friday at North Murray (6-3)

8. (9) Carver-Atlanta (7-2)

Last week: Beat Lovett 47-17. Montavious Banks was 15-of-23 passing for 345 yards and four touchdowns and rushed for 70 yards and a touchdown on four carries. Terrious Favors had eight receptions for 235 yards and four touchdowns. Michael Johnson had eight tackles for losses and two sacks. Next: Nov. 8 at Hapeville Charter (5-3)

9. (8) Appling County (6-2)

Last week: Beat Cook 38-14. Tavion Wallace rushed for 126 yards and a touchdown on 11 carries and had 1.5 sacks. Harrison Hickox was 11-of-14 passing for 220 yards and two touchdowns. Kemoni Ryals had six receptions for 111 yards. Next: Friday vs. Pierce County (8-0)

10. (10) Thomson (6-2)

Last week: Beat Josey 83-0. Thomson led 47-0 in the first quarter. Jaris Sinkfield scored on a 20-yard run, a 49-yard reception and a 64-yard kickoff return. Next: Friday vs. Butler (3-4)

Class A Division I

1. (1) Toombs County (7-0)

Last week: Beat Vidalia 51-6. T.J. Stanley was 13-of-20 passing for 189 yards and two touchdowns. Toombs County had 479 total yards. Next: Friday at Savannah Christian (8-0)

2. (2) Dublin (9-0)

Last week: Beat Central-Macon 69-0. Dublin led 35-0 in the first quarter and rushed for 451 yards using 12 ball carriers. Travion Bostic rushed for 88 yards and two touchdowns on three carries. Next: Friday at Dodge County (8-1)

3. (3) Fannin County (9-0)

Last week: Beat Christian Heritage 48-21. Carson Callihan rushed for 301 yards and three touchdowns on 22 carries. Lawson Sullivan passed for 120 yards and a touchdown and rushed for 131 yards and three touchdowns. Fannin County led in total yards 552-409. Nex: Friday vs. Gordon Lee (7-2)

4. (4) Thomasville (7-2)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday at Berrien (1-7)

5. (5) Fitzgerald (6-2)

Last week: Beat Bacon County 25-3. Fitzgerald led 229-68 in total yards. Victor Copeland rushed for 68 yards on 10 carries. Next: Friday at Jeff Davis (5-3)

6. (8) Northeast (7-2)

Last week: Beat Dodge County 40-19. Northeast never trailed and rushed for 271 yards. Nick Woodford scored on runs of 57, 20 and 5 yards and a 20-yard reception. Reginald Glover was 7-of-12 passing for 146 yards and two touchdowns. Kortnei Williams intercepted his 10th pass of the season. Next: Friday at East Laurens (3-5)

7. (7) Worth County (6-3)

Last week: Beat Jeff Davis 62-17. Lyndon Worthy was 10-of-12 passing for 210 yards and three touchdowns. Trey Jones rushed for 186 yards and a touchdown, and Kaden Chester rushed for 146 yards and three touchdowns. Worth County had 569 total yards. Next: Nov. 8 vs. Brantley County (1-7)

8. (6) Dodge County (8-1)

Last week: Lost to Northeast 40-19. Duke Johnson rushed for 86 yards on 12 carries. Jerimiah Burns returned an interception 84 yards for a touchdown. Kain Mincey was 9-of-18 passing for 163 yards and a touchdown. Next: Friday vs. Dublin (9-0)

9. (9) Commerce (6-3)

Last week: Beat Banks County 27-10. Commerce scored two touchdowns in the final three minutes break loose in a tight game. Ty Sorrels’ 58-yard interception return for a touchdown was the final blow. Jaiden Daniels rushed for 110 yards on 16 carries. Jacari Huff ran for 101 yards and intercepted a pass, and Tysean Wiggins rushed for 69. Commerce was limited to 289 total yards. Next: Friday vs. Providence Christian (2-7)

10. (10) Rabun County (6-3)

Last week: Lost to Athens Academy 34-28. Athens Academy broke a 28-28 tie with 4:45 left, and Rabun County was unable to make a final run. Reid Giles rushed for 145 yards and two touchdowns on 22 carries. Rabun County rushed for 281 yards but was 1-of-5 passing. Next: Friday vs. Elbert County (4-5)

Class A Division II

1. (1) Manchester (6-1)

Last week: Beat Mount Zion-Carroll 48-14. Manchester rushed for 411 yards as a team. Darrius Favors ran for 185 on 10 carries. Qua Cooper rushed for 106 on six carries. Bobby Ellison and Jaden Revell had two tackles for losses apiece. Next: Friday at Greenville (3-4)

2. (2) Brooks County (6-3)

Last week: Beat Charlton County 49-8. Chris Cole rushed for 210 yards and three touchdowns on nine carries. Junior Burrus was 9-of-16 passing for 153 yards and three touchdowns. Next: Friday at Irwin County (8-1)

3. (3) Bowdon (7-2)

Last week: Beat Greenville 58-7. Charles Maxell was 10-of-12 passing for 204 yards and six touchdowns. Nate Bhony rushed for 139 yards on nine carries. Kaiden Prothro had three receptions, all for touchdowns, for 73 yards. Next: Friday vs. Trion (8-1)

4. (4) Clinch County (7-1)

Last week: Beat Turner County 52-43. QB Aaron Bryant rushed for 168 yards and five touchdowns on 31 carries. Xavion Johnson rushed for 108 yards and a touchdown on 13 carries. Next: Friday at Lanier County (1-8)

5. (5) Irwin County (8-1)

Last week: Beat Lanier County 41-14. Shane Marshall rushed for 156 yards and three touchdowns on 12 carries. Luke Snyder was 8-of-11 passing for 114 yards and three touchdowns, two to Evan Stephens. Next: Friday vs. Brooks County (6-3)

6. (7) Lincoln County (8-0)

Last week: Beat Warren County 42-0. Lincoln County led 42-0 at halftime. Christian Crite had three receptions for 116 yards and two touchdowns. Mekhi Wade was 5-of-6 passing for 130 yards and two touchdowns. Next: Friday vs. Greene County (7-1)

7. (6) Greene County (7-1)

Last week: Beat Lake Oconee Academy 33-10. The score was 7-7 at halftime. Greene County outscored Lake Oconee 26-3 from there. Landon Garrettson threw three TD passes, all more than 30 yards, two to Steve Miller. Next: Friday at Lincoln County (8-0)

8. (8) Trion (8-1)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday at Bowdon (7-2)

9. (9) Metter (7-1)

Last week: Beat Jenkins County 20-9. Mike Ricks was 10-of-19 passing for 120 yards, rushed for 142 yards and a touchdown and caught a 25-yard TD pass. Next: Friday at Bryan County (4-5)

10. (10) Jenkins County (6-2)

Last week: Lost to Metter 20-9. Jenkins County led 10-6 at halftime but gave way, gaining just 113 total yards and eight first downs while committing two turnovers. Next: Friday vs. Savannah (0-8)

Class 3A-A private

1. (1) Savannah Christian (8-0)

Last week: Beat Swainsboro 48-12. Kenry Walls scored four touchdowns, three receiving and one on a kickoff return, and had 173 all-purpose yards. Blaise Thomas and Devin Trawick together were 10-of-12 passing (each 5-of-6) for 169 yards and five touchdowns. Next: Friday vs. Toombs County (7-0)

2. (2) Hebron Christian (8-1)

Last week: Beat Franklin County 38-21. Devon Caldwell rushed for 158 yards and two touchdowns on 14 carries. Jarvis Mathurin had four receptions for 98 yards and two touchdowns and scored on a return. Sichan Jones had 12 tackles. Carrington Coombs had a tackle for a loss and a sack. Next: Friday vs. Prince Avenue Christian (6-3)

3. (3) Prince Avenue Christian (6-3)

Last week: Beat East Jackson 62-14. Jake Bobo was 7-of-11 passing for 268 yards and two touchdowns. Ben Musser also threw two TD passes and rushed for 109 yards on five carries. Andrew Beard rushed for 114 yards and two touchdowns on six carries. Next: Friday at Hebron Christian (8-1)

4. (4) Athens Academy (10-0)

Last week: Beat Rabun County 34-28. Hampton Johnson threw a 68-yard TD pass to Keyon Standifer to break a 28-28 tie with 4:45 left. Athens Academy forced a turnover on downs and ran out the clock to clinch a region title. Johnson was 11-of-18 passing for 300 yards and five touchdowns. Standifer had five receptions for 166 yards and three touchdowns and intercepted a pass. K.J. Whitehead had three receptions for 93 yards and two touchdowns and had 10 tackles. Next: Playoffs

5. (6) Fellowship Christian (7-2)

Last week: Beat Wesleyan 42-17. C.J. Givers rushed for 233 yards and four touchdowns on 16 carries as Fellowship Christian kept the ball on the ground and pulled away from a game that was 21-14 midway in the third quarter. Noah Hazard had four tackles for losses. Next: Friday vs. Whitefield Academy (7-2)

6. (7) Calvary Day (7-1)

Last week: Beat Groves 42-6. James Mobley was 6-of-6 passing for 208 yards and four touchdowns, two apiece to Edward Coleman and Thomas Blackshear. Next: Friday at Liberty County (4-4)

7. (8) North Cobb Christian (8-1)

Last week: Beat Lakeview Ft. Oglethorpe 47-21. Teddy Jarrard was 22-of-25 passing for 304 yards and four touchdowns, two to each to D.J. Huggins and Brody Archie. Huggins had seven receptions for 111 yards. Spears Martin had eight solo tackles and two tackles for losses. Next: Friday at Union County (4-5)

8. (5) Lovett (7-2)

Last week: Lost to Carver-Atlanta 47-17. Lovett got down 21-0 in the first half and couldn’t make a run. Kalil Townes rushed for 64 yards on nine carries. Quinn Carroll was 11-of-18 passing for 154 yards. Casani Bartlett had five receptions for 98 yards. Next: Friday vs. Washington (2-6)

9. (9) Wesleyan (7-2)

Last week: Lost to Fellowship Christian 42-17. Wesleyan was within a touchdown until midway in the third quarter. Ben Brown was 15-of-26 passing for 202 yards and two touchdowns. Carter Hayes had five receptions for 93 yards. Next: Friday vs. Mount Paran Christian (7-2)

10. (NR) Whitefield Academy (7-2)

Last week: Beat Walker 49-6. Freshman Amos Robertson rushed for 105 yards and a touchdown on six carries. Next: Friday at Fellowship Christian (7-2)

Out: No. 10 Greater Atlanta Christian (4-5)

Produced by Georgia High School Football Daily, a free e-mail newsletter.