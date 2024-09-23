How the new Georgia high school football top-10 teams fared in Week 6

2. (2) Buford (4-1)

Last week: Beat Discovery 46-0. Buford scored on three of its first four offensive plays, led 39-0 at halftime and held Discovery to 28 rushing yards. Dayton Raiola was 3-of-3 passing for 79 yards and two touchdowns, one a 55-yarder to Jordan Allen. Next: Oct. 4 vs. Collins Hill (5-0)

3. (3) North Gwinnett (5-0)

Last week: Beat Parkview 52-13. Ryan Hall was 11-of-14 passing for 225 yards and four touchdowns. Erik Ronning had four receptions for 100 yards. Nick Bookman had three catches for 97 yards and returned a punt for a touchdown. Next: Friday at Berkmar (1-4)

4. (4) Camden County (5-0)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday at Valdosta (5-0)

5. (5) Douglas County (4-1)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday at Columbia (0-5)

6. (6) Collins Hill (5-0)

Last week: Beat Central Gwinnett 17-7. Collins Hill overcame three interceptions and got breathing room on Cam Jones’ 6-yard TD run in the fourth quarter. Maddox Henderson rushed for 102 yards on seven carries and scored on a 71-yard run. Next: Friday vs. Mountain View (0-5)

7. (7) Grayson (4-1)

Last week: Beat Grovetown 63-0. Grayson led 56-0 at halftime. Deuce Smith was 13-of-17 passing for 238 yards and five touchdowns. Next: Friday at Newton (2-3)

8. (8) Mill Creek (4-1)

Last week: Beat Mountain View 42-0. Daniel Smith rushed for 145 yards and three touchdowns on nine carries. Shane Throgmartin was 11-of-12 passing for 156 yards. Next: Friday vs. Central Gwinnett (3-2)

9. (9) Valdosta (5-0)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday vs. Camden County (5-0)

10. (10) North Cobb (6-0)

Last week: Beat Walton 42-14. North Cobb scored the game’s final 28 points after a 14-14 first quarter. Nick Grimstead was 7-of-11 passing for 180 yards and three touchdowns. Zach Belyeu had 80 of North Cobb’s 231 rushing yards. Dylon Womack and Aziz Helm intercepted passes. Next: Oct. 11 vs. Marietta (1-5)

Class 5A

1. (1) Milton (5-0)

Last week: Beat Chattahoochee 47-0. Milton led 40-0 at halftime, held Chattahoochee to minus-18 rushing yards and scored defensive touchdowns on Daron Pigram’s 99-yard fumble return and Caleb Bell’s sack and fumble recovery in the end zone. Milton forced four turnovers and ran just 33 plays for 343 yards. T.J. Lester rushed for 53 yards and two touchdowns and caught two passes for 72 yards and a touchdown. Luke Nickel was 9-of-12 passing for 227 yards and a touchdown. Next: Friday at Seckinger (4-1)

2. (2) Lee County (5-0)

Last week: Beat Wekiva, Fla. 62-17. Weston Bryan was 15-of-19 passing for 226 yards and four touchdowns. Ousmane Kromah rushed for 152 yards and two touchdowns and had 74 yards receiving. Seven Lee County players scored touchdowns. Next: Friday vs. Thomas County Central (5-0)

3. (3) Thomas County Central (5-0)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday at Lee County (5-0)

4. (4) Coffee (5-0)

Last week: Beat Mainland, Fla. 10-7. In a game between Georgia’s and Florida’s reigning 2023 Class 5A champions, Coffee took a 10-0 lead on Tyrese Hansley’s 2-yard run with 6:30 left and stopped Mainland’s final drive on downs at the Coffee 46 in the final minute. Coffee won with 151 total yards. Tyrese Woodgett, who entered the game averaging 171 yards rushing, suffered an injury in the first half and did not return. He finished with 8 yards on three carries. Hansley and Kentavius Debruce each rushed for 68 yards. Next: Friday vs. Northside-Warner Robins (2-3)

5. (5) Hughes (4-1)

Last week: Beat Dutchtown 57-14. Christian Langford was 18-of-21 passing for 296 yards and three touchdowns. Qwantavius Wiggins rushed for 131 yards and two touchdowns on seven carries and caught two passes for 67 yards. Next: Friday at Newnan (4-1)

6. (6) Gainesville (4-1)

Last week: Beat Lanier 50-14. Kharim Hughley was 22-of-31 passing for 279 yards and a touchdown. Carmelo Byrd rushed for 100 yards and four touchdowns on 14 carries. Jeremiah Ware had 11 receptions for 116 yards and a touchdown. Gainesville allowed 222 rushing yards but held Lanier to 4-of-13 passing for 10 yards and two interceptions. Next: Friday at Johns Creek (0-4)

7. (7) Roswell (4-1)

Last week: Beat Seckinger 42-10. Nick Peal rushed for 100 yards and three touchdowns on 13 carries. Grant Cook returned a punt 50 yards for a touchdown. Ryder Duffy had four tackles for losses. Next: Oct. 4 vs. Johns Creek (0-4)

8. (8) Houston County (4-1)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday at Veterans (0-5)

9. (9) Brunswick (4-1)

Last week: Beat Greenbrier 21-14. Brunswick trailed 14-0 in the first quarter and scored the game-winning touchdown on Josiah Gibbons’ 21-yard run early in the fourth quarter. Greenbrier later missed a field goal, and Brunswick ran out the clock. Brunswick rushed for 364 yards led by William Heck (137), Nigel Gardner (103) and Gibbons (81). Next: Friday vs. Glynn Academy (3-2)

10. (10) Rome (2-2)

Last week: Beat Alexander 59-0. Aiden McPherson was 6-of-7 passing for 240 yards and four touchdowns and rushed for 31 yards and a touchdown on three carries. He played only the first half, after which Rome led 45-0. Next: Oct. 4 at Villa Rica (3-2)

Class 4A

1. (1) Marist (4-0)

Last week: Beat Druid Hills 57-7. Marist scored five touchdowns on drives of one or two plays and led 50-0 at halftime. Noah Gerrick scored on runs of 60 and 33 yards on his only carries. Jack Callaghan returned an interception 53 yards for a touchdown. Next: Friday vs. Southwest DeKalb (3-2)

2. (2) Cartersville (6-0)

Last week: Beat Woodland-Cartersville 55-7. Cartersville led 35-7 at halftime. Freshman QB Harris Turner was 6-of-6 passing for 85 yards and three touchdowns in the second half. Three Cartersville quarterbacks combined for 8-of-24 passing for 253 yards and found 12 different receivers. Next: Oct. 4 vs. Cass (3-3)

3. (3) Benedictine (2-2)

Last week: Beat Westminster 31-3. Stephen Cannon was 15-of-21 passing for 222 yards. Bubba Frazier had seven receptions for 164 yards and four rushes for 74 yards and scored on plays of 75 and 57 yards. Next: Friday at Ware County (2-3)

4. (4) Blessed Trinity (4-1)

Last week: Beat Hebron Christian 24-10. Brooks Goodman threw TD passes of 21 and 19 yards to Quinn Davis in the third quarter for a 24-3 lead after neither team scored an offensive touchdown in the first half. Marcelous Townsend returned an interception 30 yards for a score. Blessed Trinity won with 190 total yards. Next: Friday vs. Savannah Christian (5-0)

5. (5) North Oconee (5-0)

Last week: Beat East Forsyth 24-7. Landon Roldan had nine receptions for 103 yards and a touchdown. Harrison Faulkner was 16-of-21 passing for 183 yards and a touchdown. Khamari Brooks had 10 tackles, two tackles for losses and a pass interception. North Oconee led in total yards 340-190. Next: Friday vs. Cedar Shoals (0-5)

6. (6) Warner Robins (4-1)

Last week: Beat Veterans 41-10. Jordan Perkins rushed for 117 yards on 12 carries. Rasean Dinkins scored on a 27-yard reception and 56-yard punt return. Warner Robins held Veterans to 84 total yards (42 rushing, 42 passing). Next: Friday vs. Wayne County (0-5)

7. (7) Cedartown (6-0)

Last week: Beat Cass 36-0. Cedartown scored three touchdowns in the second quarter to take a 24-0 lead and shut out Cass, whose starting QB Brodie McWhorter is injured. Tae Harris rushed for 81 yards on 10 carries. Next: Oct. 4 at Hiram (2-3)

8. (10) Eastside (5-0)

Last week: Beat Flowery Branch 48-12. Payton Shaw was 8-of-9 passing for 147 yards and three touchdowns and rushed for 31 yards and a touchdown on two carries. Eastside had 489 total yards, 340 rushing. Next: Friday at Madison County (2-2)

9. (NR) Cambridge (5-0)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday at East Coweta (3-2)

10. (NR) Ola (5-0)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday at Union Grove (3-2)

Out: No. 8 Perry (3-2), No. 9 Ware County (2-3)

Class 3A

1. (1) Sandy Creek (5-0)

Last week: Beat Trinity Christian 45-0. Amari Latimer rushed for 123 yards and three touchdowns on eight carries. Dalen Penson had 176 all-purpose yards. Sandy Creek led 31-0 at halftime and put up 356 total yards on 32 plays. Next: Oct. 4 at Spalding (1-3)

2. (2) Peach County (4-1)

Last week: Beat Northside-Warner Robins 50-7. D.J. Hudson was 17-of-19 passing for 190 yards and four touchdowns and rushed for 127 yards and a touchdown on 10 carries. Ashton Barton rushed for 96 yards on 17 carries. Zion Hudson had eight receptions for 69 yards. Peach County ended a four-game losing streak in this series. Next: Friday vs. Westover (5-0)

3. (4) Jefferson (3-2)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday vs. West Hall (4-1)

4. (5) Northwest Whitfield (5-0)

Last week: Beat Gilmer 38-10. Northwest Whitfield scored two touchdowns in the first two minutes of the second half after leading 14-10 at the break. Gavin Nuckolls was 14-of-18 passing for 199 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for 58 yards. Evan Jones had five receptions for 95 yards and a touchdown and scored a rushing touchdown. Akendris Douglas had four receptions for 76 yards and a touchdown. Next: Friday at Heritage-Ringgold (3-2)

5. (6) Cherokee Bluff (5-0)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday at Oconee County (2-3)

6. (7) Douglass (3-2)

Last week: Beat Cedar Grove 28-0. Antoine Watkins rushed for 122 yards on 19 carries. John Wilson rushed for 98 on 11 attempts. Andreco Griggs had 10 tackles, and Marquavious Grimes had seven and returned an interception for a touchdown. Douglass became the first team to shut out Cedar Grove since 2014. Next: Oct. 5 vs. Riverdale (0-5)

7. (8) LaGrange (4-2)

Last week: Beat Spalding 42-22. Malachi Render-Fannin rushed for 238 yards and three touchdowns on 20 carries and caught a 66-yard TD pass. He also had 18 return yards for 322 all-purpose yards. Next: Oct. 3 vs. Whitewater (2-2)

8. (9) Cairo (2-2)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday vs. Bainbridge (0-5)

9. (10) Calhoun (1-3)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday vs. Adairsville (4-1)

10. (NR) Oconee County (2-3)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday vs. Cherokee Bluff (5-0)

Out: No. 3 Monroe Area (3-1)

Class 2A

1. (1) Pierce County (5-0)

Last week: Beat Brooks County 17-14. Garrett Stevenson kicked a 47-yard field goal, second longest in school history, on the final play. Caden McGatha was 11-of-19 passing for 126 yards and a touchdown and rushed 33 times for 145 yards and a touchdown. Pierce led 275-201 in total yards. Next: Friday at Vidalia (3-2)

2. (2) Morgan County (5-0)

Last week: Off. Next: Thursday vs. Westside-Macon (2-3)

3. (3) Carver-Columbus (4-1)

Last week: Beat Columbus 49-0. Carver held Columbus to minus-10 total yards. Jakobe Caslin rushed for 118 yards and two touchdowns on 10 carries. Braylon Jakes had three receptions for 75 yards and a touchdown. Next: Friday vs. Hardaway (2-3)

4. (4) Burke County (4-1)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday at Glenn Hills (0-5)

5. (6) Stephens County (3-2)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday at Franklin County (3-2)

6. (7) Callaway (3-2)

Last week: Beat Redan 34-6. Tyren Buggs, playing his first game since an ACL injury, rushed for 109 yards and two touchdowns on 10 carries. Blake Harrison threw TD passes to Travon Reeves and Xae Anderson. Next: Friday at Pike County (4-1)

7. (8) Rockmart (3-2)

Last week: Beat Coahulla Creek 35-7. Hagen Sharp was 14-of-19 passing for 154 yards and two touchdowns. Freshman Cortez Wright rushed for 67 yards and a touchdown on five carries. Next: Friday vs. Sonoraville (2-3)

8. (9) Appling County (3-2)

Last week: Beat Suwannee, Fla. 35-16. Darion Hood rushed for 157 yards and two touchdowns on 26 carries. Jaiden Knight ran for 87 yards and two touchdowns on five carries. Next: Friday vs. Fitzgerald (3-1)

9. (5) Sumter County (5-0)

Last week: Beat Shaw 15-14. Sumter County trailed 14-3 early, took the lead in the fourth quarter and blocked a 30-yard field goal attempt in the final minute to preserve the victory. Ishmael Jones’ 44-yard screen pass to Corderian Leverett in the fourth was the winning touchdown. Leverett had five receptions for 94 yards. Keaston Taylor intercepted a pass and forced and recovered a fumble on a long pass inside Sumter’s 5-yard line. Next: Thursday at Jordan (0-5)

10. (10) Ringgold (4-2)

Last week: Beat Lakeview Ft. Oglethorpe 41-27. Jeremiah Frost rushed for 206 yards on 33 carries. Kishuan Taylor had 130 yards from scrimmage on nine touches and scored his 10th touchdown of the season. Garrett Edgar was 12-of-20 passing for 170 yards and two touchdowns. Ringgold led 34-7 late in the third quarter. Next: Oct. 4 vs. Union County (2-3)

Class A Division I

1. (1) Toombs County (5-0)

Last week: Beat Hamilton County, Fla. 61-0. T.J. Stanley was 10-of-12 passing for 197 yards and three touchdowns. Toombs County had 487 total yards. Freshman Jamarcus Johnson had three tackles for losses. Next: Friday at Tattnall County (1-4)

2. (2) Dublin (5-0)

Last week: Beat Jefferson County 56-0. Dublin rushed for 385 yards on 30 attempts and won without completing a pass. Xavier Bostic rushed for 118 yards and three touchdowns on six carries. Willie Batts rushed for 112 yards and two touchdowns on eight carries. Dublin allowed two first downs and 58 total yards. Next: Friday vs. Northeast (4-1)

3. (3) Thomasville (3-1)

Last week: Beat Bacon County by forfeit. Bacon County announced Friday after that it would not be making the trip, citing unspecified ‘serious threats’ to safety from online media. Next: Friday at Jeff Davis (4-1)

4. (5) Fannin County (5-0)

Last week: Beat Dade County 44-0. Fannin County ran for 335 yards with 100-yard rushers Carson Callihan (154 yards, 21 attempts) and Lawson Sullivan (139 yards, 12 attempts). Both ran for two touchdowns, and Sullivan threw a TD pass to Callihan. Next: Friday vs. Gordon Central (3-2)

5. (6) Fitzgerald (3-1)

Last week: Beat Worth County 28-21. Victor Copeland scored on a 25-yard run to break a 21-21 tie with 1:35 left in the third quarter. Worth County got as close as Fitzgerald’s 30-yard line in the fourth quarter but failed on a fourth-and-10. Fitzgerald rushed for 338 yards, led by Copeland’s 128 and Cam Johnson’s 86. Next: Friday at Appling County (3-2)

6. (8) Dodge County (5-0)

Last week: Beat East Laurens 46-27. Duke Johnson rushed for 174 yards and three touchdowns on 16 carries. Jeremiah Burns had 157 all-purpose yards. Kain Mincey was 8-of-16 passing for 101 yards and three touchdowns. Dodge County led just 362-337 in total yards but blocked two punts and intercepted a pass. Next: Friday vs. Southwest (2-3)

7. (9) Northeast (4-1)

Last week: Beat ACE Charter 46-0. Northeast had two 200-yard rushers. Nick Woodford rushed for 238 and four touchdowns on 17 carries. Reginald Glover ran for 220 and two touchdowns on 12 carries and was 7-of-10 passing for 59 yards and a touchdown. Kortnei Williams intercepted two passes, giving him seven interceptions on the year. Next: Friday at Dublin (5-0)

8. (10) Rabun County (4-1)

Last week: Beat Banks County 31-9. Rabun County led winless Banks County just 7-3 at halftime but pulled away in the third quarter. Rabun County went with freshman QB Colter Cannon in place of injured star QB Ty Truelove and passed for just 24 yards. Lake Evans rushed for 92 yards on 10 carries. Next: Friday vs. Providence Christian (1-3)

9. (4) Lamar County (3-1)

Last week: Lost to Westside-Macon 20-10. Lamar County got down 14-0 in the first quarter against a Class 2A opponent. Lamar’s Zyquavius Hughley rushed for 71 yards on 14 carries. Next: Friday at McNair (2-3)

10. (NR) Commerce (2-3)

Last week: Lost to Athens Academy 29-28. Commerce lost on a touchdown and two-point conversion in the final minute. Tysean Wiggins rushed for 112 yards on 24 carries and had two receptions for 120 yards. He scored three touchdowns. Jacari Huff rushed for 110 yards on 10 carries. Jaiden Daniels was 3-of-6 passing for 136 yards and rushed for 51 yards on nine carries. Next: Friday at Elbert County (2-3)

Out: No. 7 Jeff Davis (4-1)

Class A Division II

1. (1) Bowdon (4-1)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday at B.T. Washington, Ala. (4-0)

2. (2) Irwin County (5-0)

Last week: Beat Cook 48-33. Shane Marshall rushed for 160 yards and two touchdowns on 28 carries and had two catches for 33 yards. Luke Snyder was 7-of-11 passing for 130 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for 82 yards and three touchdowns on eight carries. Next: Friday vs. Clinch County (5-0)

3. (3) Manchester (3-1)

Last week: Beat Chapel Hill 38-0. Manchester rushed for 350 yards, led by Darrius Favors (10-95), Qua’vion Cooper (12-75) and Benji Kempson (6-70). Zyterius Gray had three tackles for losses. Next: Friday vs. Trion (6-0)

4. (4) Brooks County (2-3)

Last week: Lost to Pierce County 17-14. Brooks County lost to Class 2A’s No. 1 team on a 47-yard field goal on the final play. Chris Cole Jr. rushed for 130 yards and a touchdown on 24 carries. Brooks was limited to 3-of-7 passing for 34 yards. Next: Friday vs. Turner County (0-4)

5. (5) Clinch County (5-0)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday at Irwin County (5-0)

6. (6) Greene County (4-1)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday vs. Miller Grove (3-2)

7. (8) Lincoln County (5-0)

Last week: Beat Silver Bluff, S.C. 41-15. Lincoln County led 35-0 at halftime. Kelby Glaze, one of 12 Lincoln ball carriers, rushed for 78 yards and three touchdowns on seven carries and caught a 25-yard pass. Next: Friday at Strom Thurmond, S.C. (3-1)

8. (7) Trion (6-0)

Last week: Beat Robbinsville, N.C. 35-28. Robbinsville scored a touchdown and conversion in the final two minutes of regulation to force overtime. Trion scored on two plays, and TE/DE Logan Stokes tipped and intercepted a pass to clinch the game. Stokes had nine receptions for 100 yards, made eight tackles and recovered a fumble for a touchdown. Kade Smith was 20-of-29 passing for 227 yards and rushed for 66 yards and three touchdowns on nine carries. WR/DB Ethan Willingham had eight receptions for 111 yards and made six tackles. Next: Friday at Manchester (3-1)

9. (9) Metter (3-1)

Last week: Beat Portal 28-7. Metter led 21-0 in the second quarter and allowed its only points on a kickoff return just before halftime. Michael Ricks was 9-of-17 passing for 117 yards. Elijah Dickerson had six receptions for 76 yards. Kilo Alcocer rushed for 77 yards. Kahne Brown rushed for 71. Next: Friday vs. Emanuel County Institute (3-2)

10. (10) Early County (3-2)

Last week: Beat Terrell County 40-0. Evan Grist was 4-of-6 passing for 61 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for 49 yards and two touchdowns on five carries. RB/LB Eddie Stapleton rushed for 42 yards and a touchdown, scored a two-point conversion, made four solo tackles and two tackles for losses and recovered a fumble for a touchdown. Next: Friday at Seminole County (3-2)

Class 3A-A private

1. (1) Savannah Christian (5-0)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday at Blessed Trinity (4-1)

2. (2) Hebron Christian (4-1)

Last week: Lost to Blessed Trinity 24-10. Hebron Christian led in total yards 263-190 but lost two costly turnovers, one returned for a touchdown. Devon Caldwell rushed for 139 yards on 16 carries. Next: Friday at East Jackson (3-2)

3. (3) Prince Avenue Christian (2-3)

Last week: Lost to Westside, S.C. 49-41. Prince Avenue failed on a two-point conversion late in the fourth quarter that would’ve given the Wolverines a 43-42 lead, and undefeated Westside, South Carolina’s reigning Class 4A champion, scored again to remain in control. Prince Avenue’s Andrew Beard rushed for 251 yards and three touchdowns on 26 carries and caught six passes for 84 yards and a touchdown. Jake Bobo (12-of-21 passing, 155 yards) and Ben Musser (6-of-8, 56) split time at quarterback, and each threw a TD pass and an interception. Westside has won 18 consecutive games. Next: Friday vs. Hart County (3-2)

4. (4) Athens Academy (5-0)

Last week: Beat Commerce 29-28. Bryan McClendon scored on a 16-yard run with 50 seconds left, and Keyon Sandifer ran in a two-point conversion for the game-winner. Athens Academy converted on two fourth-down plays on the winning drive. McClendon had 155 all-purpose yards and scored two TDs. Jeremiah Wingfield rushed for 108 yards on 17 carries and had 14 tackles. Next: Friday vs. Oglethorpe County (0-5)

5. (5) Lovett (5-0)

Last week: Beat KIPP Atlanta Collegiate 34-8. Quinn Carroll was 10-of-11 passing for 174 yards and a touchdown. Casani Bartlett had eight receptions for 137 yards and a touchdown. Kalil Townes rushed for 124 yards and two TDs on 14 carries. J.D. Thomason and Ezra Duffield had two tackles for losses apiece. Next: Friday at Holy Innocents’ (3-2)

6. (6) Fellowship Christian (3-2)

Last week: Beat King’s Ridge Christian 45-7. Fellowship Christian scored on six of seven possessions. C.J. Givers rushed for 132 yards on 10 carries. Jonathan Granby was 5-of-6 passing for 85 yards and rushed for 72 yards. Al Thompson returned a fumble for a touchdown. Next: Friday at Mount Vernon (3-1)

7. (7) Calvary Day (4-1)

Last week: Beat Jenkins 34-31. Calvary Day won in overtime with Doopah Coleman’s 5-yard run after Jenkins made a field goal on its possession. Jenkins had tied the score 28-28 in regulation on a 16-play, 98-yard drive, all running plays. Calvary’s James Mobley was 12-of-18 passing for 315 yards and four touchdowns, three to Thomas Blackshear, who had six receptions for 128 yards. Blacksher has 226 all-purpose yards. Sam Anderson had four receptions for 128 yards. RB/DB Brexton Bell rushed for 107 yards, had two tackles for losses and made a key third-down stop in overtime. Next: Oct. 4 at Long County (5-0)

8. (8) North Cobb Christian (5-0)

Last week: Off. Next: Oct. 4 vs. Murray County (1-5)

9. (9) Wesleyan (4-1)

Last week: Beat St. Francis 42-3. Ben Brown was 8-of-16 passing for 116 yards and three touchdowns and rushed for 49 yards and a touchdown, playing only the first half. Carter Hayes scored on a 60-yard interception return and a 47-yard pass. Next: Friday vs. Mount Pisgah Christian (0-5)

10. (NR) Greater Atlanta Christian (2-3)

Last week: Beat Johnson-Gainesville 48-0. Tommy Young was 12-of-15 passing for 197 yards and two touchdowns. Gabe Daniels had six receptions for 104 yards and two touchdowns. GAC led 34-0 at halftime. Next: Friday vs. Dawson County (1-3)

Out: No. 10 Aquinas (2-2)

Produced by Georgia High School Football Daily, a free e-mail newsletter. To join the mailing list, click here.