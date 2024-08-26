How the new Georgia high school football top-10 teams fared in Week 2

2. (1) Buford (1-1)

Last week: Beat Benedictine 29-28. Buford scored a touchdown and two-point conversion with 1:05 left after trailing 21-10 in the third quarter. The conversion was a trick play, as Buford had lined up for an extra point. Dayton Raiola (11-of-24 passing, 193 yards) threw a 27-yard TD pass to Ethan Irvin to get Buford within 28-27. Jordan Allen had seven receptions for 127 yards. Next: Sept. 6 at Roswell (1-0)

3. (3) Douglas County (2-0)

Last week: Beat Jonesboro 48-8. Zamarcus Lindley rushed for 134 yards and two touchdowns on seven carries. D.J. Bourdeaux was 13-of-18 passing for 157 yards and two touchdowns. James Johnson had seven receptions for 59 yards and threw a TD pass. Next: Saturday at Newton (1-1)

4. (4) Colquitt County (2-0)

Last week: Beat Monroe 52-14. The Packers scored the game’s final 31 points after Monroe stayed close into the second quarter. Freshman QB Cohen Lawson was 6-of-10 passing for 82 yards and two touchdowns. Chance Sims returned a fumble 47 yards for a touchdown. Next: Friday vs. North Gwinnett (1-0)

5. (5) Walton (2-0)

Last week: Beat Lambert 41-10. Alex Ward returned an interception 100 yards for a touchdown and a 28-10 lead just before halftime. Kaden Gilstrap was 11-of-29 passing for 245 yards and three touchdowns. Christian Ward had five receptions for 113 yards and a touchdown. Nori Thompson had 104 yards from scrimmage. Next: Friday at Roswell (1-0)

6. (6) Mill Creek (2-0)

Last week: Beat Norcross 21-10. Shane Throgmartin was 16-of-25 passing for 171 yards and two touchdowns. Daniel Smith rushed for 178 yards and a touchdown on 29 carries, and his 9-yard TD run with 4:14 left gave Mill Creek the final margin. Next: Friday vs. Archer (0-2)

7. (7) North Gwinnett (1-0)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday at Colquitt County (2-0)

8. (8) Camden County (2-0)

Last week: Beat East Lake, Fla. 60-15. Parks Riendeau was 17-of-22 passing for 211 yards and a touchdown. Jordan Hardy rushed for 90 yards and four touchdowns on 18 carries. Xavier Brown had two tackles for losses and intercepted a pass. Next: Friday vs. West Broward, Fla. (1-0)

9. (9) Valdosta (2-0)

Last week: Beat Mundy’s Mill 55-22. Khalil Mollay was 15-of-20 passing for 182 yards and two touchdowns. Damari Baynard rushed for 72 yards on 11 carries. Todd Robinson, limited in a game that was 48-6 at halftime, rushed for 53 yards on six carries. Eldmetrius Hunter had three receptions for 111 yards and two touchdowns. Next: Friday vs. Dougherty (1-1)

10. (10) Collins Hill (2-0)

Last week: Beat Woodward Academy 21-14. Deuce Geralds scored on a 41-yard run to break a 14-14 tie, and Collins Hill held off Woodward Academy with four stops inside the 10-yard line to seal the victory. Geralds, a four-star defensive lineman, also had three sacks. Makyree Cross was 15-of-23 passing for 219 yards and two touchdowns. Next: Friday vs. Cedar Grove (0-1)

Class 5A

1. (1) Milton (2-0)

Last week: Beat American Heritage, Fla. 37-28. Luke Nickel was 16-of-25 passing for 246 yards and two touchdowns, the last one a 72-yarder to Ethan Barbour with 2:56 left for the final margin. Barbour had seven receptions for 131 yards, had a rushing touchdown and threw a 26-yard pass. T.J. Lester rushed for 135 yards on 24 carries. Next: Friday vs. Alpharetta (0-2)

2. (2) Gainesville (2-0)

Last week: Beat Moody, Ala. 31-7. Gainesville held Moody to four first downs. Karim Hughley passed for 218 yards. Shane King had five receptions for 101 yards. Carmelo Byrd rushed for 114 yards. Next: Friday at Westlake (1-1)

3. (3) Lee County (2-0)

Last week: Beat Hapeville Charter 66-6. Lee County led 56-6 at halftime. Ousmane Kromah, playing one half, rushed for 94 yards and three touchdowns on seven carries. Weston Bryan scored two touchdowns and passed for one. DL Jeramiah McCloud returned an interception for a touchdown. Next: Friday at Tift County (1-1)

4. (4) Thomas County Central (2-0)

Last week: Beat Cairo 44-14. Jaylen Johnson was 12-of-19 passing for 269 yards and three touchdowns and rushed for 58 yards and two scores on five carries. Jabari Watkins had four receptions for 147 yards and two touchdowns. Jayden Rubbo scored a safety. Next: Friday vs. Florida State High (0-1)

5. (5) Hughes (2-0)

Last week: Beat Mays 52-16. Christian Langford was 19-of-23 passing for 267 yards and three touchdowns, two to Jabari Jones. Carsyn Baker rushed for 149 yards on eight carries. Hughes scored 31 points in the first quarter. Mays completed only two passes. Next: Sept. 6 at Douglas County (2-0)

6. (6) Coffee (2-0)

Last week: Beat Ware County 20-16. Tyrese Woodgett rushed for 209 yards and three touchdowns on 35 carries. His 18-yard TD run gave Coffee the final margin with 6:34 left. Ware had two more possessions but failed to mount a threat. Next: Friday vs. Columbia, Fla. (1-0)

7. (8) Rome (0-0)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday at Carrollton (2-0)

8. (9) Roswell (1-0)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday vs. Walton (2-0)

9. (10) Houston County (2-0)

Last week: Beat Effingham County 44-41. Antwann Hill was 18-of-26 passing for 342 yards and three touchdowns. Isaiah Mitchell had 12 receptions for 232 yards and a touchdown. Javien Durham rushed for 144 yards and a touchdown on 15 carries. Houston County led by 10 points or better most of the game and allowed a touchdown on the game’s final play. Next: Friday at Perry (2-0)

10. (7) Woodward Academy (0-2)

Last week: Lost to Collins Hill 21-14. Woodward Academy got inside the red zone five times without scoring, including turning the ball over on downs at the 8-yard line with two minutes left. Woodward also forced four turnovers. Tyree Myrick forced two and returned a fumble 51 yards for a touchdown. Next: Friday vs. Marist (1-0)

Class 4A

1. (1) Marist (1-0)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday at Woodward Academy (0-2)

2. (2) Perry (2-0)

Last week: Beat Peach County 49-39. Ahmad Gordon rushed for 181 yards and two touchdowns on 29 carries. Decorrion Daniels rushed for 70 yards and two touchdowns and caught a 41-yard TD pass. Cullen McDaniel was 18-of-23 passing for 173 yards and two touchdowns. Perry led 49-25 entering the fourth quarter. Next: Friday vs. Houston County (2-0)

3. (3) Cartersville (2-0)

Last week: Beat Rockmart 35-6. Cartersville rode 100-yard rushers Jacaiden Leonard (11-126-1) and Baylon Long (16-104-2) and QB Nate Russell, who was 9-of-16 passing for 162 yards and two touchdowns. Next: Friday vs. Hapeville Charter (0-1)

4. (5) Benedictine (0-2)

Last week: Lost to Buford 29-28. Benedictine led 21-10 after a 14-play, 82-yard drive to open the second half, then led 28-21 with 4:23 left after a 13-play, 80-yard drive. Buford went ahead for good on a touchdown and two-point conversion with 1:05 left. Stephen Cannon was 14-of-27 passing for 185 yards and a touchdown and scored two touchdowns. Next: Friday vs. Burke County (2-0)

5. (4) Ware County (1-1)

Last week: Lost to Coffee 20-16. Ware County took a 16-14 lead on William Bates’ 22-yard field goal to open the fourth quarter but staged no more scoring threats as Coffee held Ware to 102 total yards. Next: Friday vs. Bainbridge (0-2)

6. (6) North Oconee (2-0)

Last week: Beat Dalton 42-0. Harrison Faulkner was 16-of-21 passing for 252 yards and three touchdowns and scored a touchdown. Khamari Brooks had three receptions for 80 yards and two touchdowns and made seven tackles. North Oconee scored touchdowns on six of its first seven possessions. Next: Sept. 6 vs. Clarke Central (2-0)

7. (7) Blessed Trinity (2-0)

Last week: Beat Holy Innocents’ 45-7. Brooks Goodman was 15-of-21 passing for 159 yards and two touchdowns, both to Zyon McKenzie. D.J. Jacobs and Adrian Forbes each had four tackles for losses. Lucas Allen had three. Next: Friday at Prince Avenue Christian (1-1)

8. (9) Cass (2-0)

Last week: Beat Model 48-0. Brodie McWhorter was 14-of-18 passing for 227 yards and three touchdowns, playing only the first half. Next: Friday vs. Adairsville (2-0)

9. (8) Creekside (0-1)

Last week: Lost to Westside, S.C. 30-27. Creekside trailed 30-0 in the third quarter, got within 30-27 with two minutes left and had the ball back but failed to score. Cayden Benson was 18-of-27 passing for 306 yards and a touchdown and rushed for 121 yards and two touchdowns on 12 carries. Dylan Vickerson had eight receptions for 104 yards. Damien Henderson had four for 102. Next: Saturday at DeSoto, Texas (0-0)

10. (10) Eastside (2-0)

Last week: Beat Hiram 48-21. Payton Shaw was 7-of-10 passing for 182 yards and three touchdowns. Myles Mims rushed for 125 yards on 12 carries. Jayden Barr had 101 yards and three touchdowns from scrimmage on 12 touches, returned a kickoff for a touchdown and had four tackles, two for losses. Next: Friday at Alcovy (0-2)

Class 3A

1. (1) Sandy Creek (2-0)

Last week: Beat McIntosh 54-22. Caleb Hill was 14-of-18 passing for 296 yards and five touchdowns. Amari Latimer rushed for 105 yards and three touchdowns on 15 carries and caught three passes for 45 yards. Next: Friday vs. LaGrange (1-1)

2. (4) Jefferson (1-1)

Last week: Beat Jackson County 38-3. Gavin Markey was 9-of-12 passing for 162 yards and two touchdowns and scored on a 99-yard run with a QB sneak. Next: Friday vs. Clarke Central (2-0)

3. (5) Mary Persons (1-0)

Last week: Beat Jackson 23-0. Mac Nelson was 13-of-24 passing for 136 yards. Mary Persons held Jackson to 30 total yards. Next: Friday vs. New Westminster, B.C. (0-0)

4. (3) Peach County (1-1)

Last week: Lost to Perry 49-39. D.J. Hudson was 15-of-31 passing for 327 yards and four touchdowns and rushed for 65 yards. Zion Hudson had five receptions for 233 yards and two touchdowns. Next: Friday vs. Berkmar (1-1)

5. (2) Douglass (1-1)

Last week: Lost to Westlake 23-7. Douglass held Westlake to 9-of-21 passing for 92 yards but with its own offensive. Dakari Carter caught a 60-yard pass for the Douglass touchdown. Next: Saturday vs. Mays (1-1)

6. (8) Monroe Area (2-0)

Last week: Beat Cedar Shoals 38-0. Forrest Ross was 6-of-11 passing for 118 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for 102 yards and a touchdown on 11 carries. Jitt Carr, coming off a 335-yard rushing effort in the opener, ran for 117 yards and two touchdowns on 17 carries. Dacian Davis had three sacks and three other tackles for losses. Next: Sept. 6 at Apalachee (0-2)

7. (9) Calhoun (0-1)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday vs. Westminster (1-1)

8. (10) LaGrange (1-1)

Last week: Beat Early County 53-0. Dylan Barber was 7-of-13 passing for 136 yards and four touchdowns. Malachi Render-Fannin rushed for 105 yards and two touchdowns on nine carries. LaGrange led 413-114 in total yards. Next: Friday at Sandy Creek (2-0)

9. (NR) Adairsville (2-0)

Last week: Beat Pepperell 31-14. Ethan Long was 28-of-39 passing for 373 yards and four touchdowns, two apiece to Tre Winters and Colton Sanford. Winters had 10 catches for 137 yards. Next: Friday at Cass (2-0)

10. (6) Troup (1-1)

Last week: Lost to Harris County 21-17. Troup’s potential game-winning TD pass was broken up in the end zone with 18 seconds left. Troup lost a fumble at Harris County’s 1-yard line in the first half. Next: Sept. 6 at Whitewater (0-2)

Out: No. 7 Cairo (0-1)

Class 2A

1. (1) Pierce County (1-0)

Last week: Beat Coosa Christian, Ala. 41-7. Caden McGatha was 12-of-18 passing for 172 yards and three touchdowns, two to Chance Williams, and rushed for 74 yards and a touchdown on 16 carries and intercepted a pass. Joe Drew intercepted two passes and returned the second-half kickoff 90 yards for a touchdown. Coosa Christian was Alabama’s Class A runner-up last season. Next: Friday vs. Brantley County (0-2)

2. (2) Stephens County (2-0)

Last week: Beat Elbert County 38-21. Tripp Underwood was 22-of-31 passing for 315 yards and five touchdowns, two to Jonah Swinton, who also intercepted two passes. Davon Swinton had seven receptions for 123 yards. Javin Gordon rushed for 104 yards on 28 carries and had 196 all-purpose yards. Next: Friday at Cedar Shoals (0-2)

3. (3) Carver-Columbus (2-0)

Last week: Beat Spencer 17-9. Carver allowed fewer than 140 total yards and gave up Spencer’s touchdown after muffing a punt in the fourtrh quarter. Kelston Tarver rushed for 95 yards. Zion Mabry rushed for 94. Kobe Caslin had 105 yards from scrimmage. Matthew Mungin was 9-of-16 passing for 115 yards. Next: Friday at Harris County (2-0)

4. (4) Burke County (2-0)

Last week: Beat Cross Creek 52-6. A’merre Williams rushed for 111 yards and three touchdowns on eight carries. Kel’Von Scott rushed for 92 yards and two touchdowns on three carries and returned a kickoff for a touchdown. Next: Friday at Benedictine (0-2)

5. (5) Cook (2-0)

Last week: Beat Bainbridge 13-10. M.J. Tippins threw a 15-yard TD pass to Michael Calloway with 38 seconds left for the game-winner. Carter Morrison forced a fumble on a sack to end the game. Tippins was 9-of-13 passing for 168 yards and rushed for 118 yards and a touchdown on 15 carries. Next: Friday vs. Brooks County (0-1)

6. (7) Rockmart (0-2)

Last week: Lost to Cartersville 35-6. Playing Class 4A’s No. 3 team, Rockmart surrendered three touchdowns of longer than 50 yards and couldn’t keep up. Next: Sept. 6 vs. Ringgold (2-0)

7. (8) Appling County (0-1)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday vs. Wayne County (0-2)

8. (9) Callaway (0-1)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday at Opelika, Ala. (1-0)

9. (NR) Morgan County (2-0)

Last week: Beat Putnam County 42-28. Davis Strickland was 15-of-21 passing for 222 yards and two touchdowns. Jaylen Elder had seven receptions for 152 yards and two touchdowns. Christian Monfort rushed for 143 yards and two touchdowns on 12 carries. Ty Tillery returned an interception for a touchdown. Morgan County led 35-14 entering the fourth quarter. Next: Friday vs. Oconee County (0-2)

10. (NR) Sumter County (2-0)

Last week: Beat Griffin 31-0. Quay Tatum rushed for 112 yards and a touchdown on 12 carries. Corderian Leverett had two TD receptions. Don Minter had nine tackles. Sumter County led in total yards 285-75. Sumter is 2-0 for the first time since 2009 and ranked for the first time since 2004. Next: Friday at Pike County (2-0)

Out: No. 6 Hapeville Charter (0-1), No. 10 Hart County (1-1)

Class A Division I

1. (1) Toombs County (1-0)

Last week: Beat Dougherty 55-14. Toombs County led 35-0 in the first quarter. Dabvn Wadley rushed for 111 yards on 11 carries. Next: Friday at South Effingham (0-1)

2. (2) Thomasville (2-0)

Last week: Beat Pelham 40-7. Cam Hill was 12-of-18 passing for 234 yards and four touchdowns, two to Si Wilson, who had 130 all-purpose yards. Keymon Jefferson had three tackles for losses. Next: Friday at Cairo (0-1)

3. (3) Dublin (2-0)

Last week: Beat East Laurens 66-26. Dublin rushed for 512 yards and eight touchdowns on 35 carries with three 100-yard rushers – Willie Batts (6-109-1), Xavier Bostic (11-163-2) and Micah O’Neal (5-122-4). Next: Friday at Southwest (0-2)

4. (5) Lamar County (1-0)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday vs. Jackson (1-1)

5. (NR) Fannin County (2-0)

Last week: Beat Rabun County 28-7. Carson Callihan rushed for 187 yards and three touchdowns on 18 carries and had two catches for 36 yards. Lawson Sullivan was 9-of-17 passing for 164 yards and a touchdown and ran for 101 yards on 10 carries. Fannin led in total yards 457-88. Next: Friday at Union County (0-1)

6. (8) Fitzgerald (0-1)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday vs. Crisp County (0-2)

7. (NR) Dodge County (1-0)

Last week: Beat Bleckley County 19-16. Duke Johnson rushed for 70 yards and two touchdowns on 13 carries. His 28-yard run on fourth-and-3 midway in the fourth quarter gave Dodge County a 19-16 lead. The game ended with Bleckley County completing a pass to the Dodge 20 and attempting to spike the ball as time expired. Dodge completed only two passes, but one was a 44-yarder to Jeremiah Burnes. Dodge County, 1-9 last season, had lost to Bleckley five straight years and is ranked for the first time since 2021. Next: Friday vs. Central-Macon (0-2)

8. (NR) Bremen (1-0)

Last week: Beat Jordan 57-6. Bremen led 45-0 at halftime. Trent McPherson scored four touchdowns (three rushing, one receiving). Carson Kimball threw two TD passes and ran for one. Bremen is ranked for the first time since 2021. Next: Friday vs. Bowdon (1-1)

9. (NR) Jeff Davis (2-0)

Last week: Beat Rutland 44-12. Colby Beach rushed for 137 yards and a touchdown, a 78-yard run, on seven carries and was 2-of-5 passing for 70 yards. Both completions went for touchdowns. Kyrice Hunt rushed for 60 yards on 19 carries. Jeff Davis is ranked for the first time since 2021. Next: Friday vs. Charlton County (2-0)

10. (4) Rabun County (1-1)

Last week: Lost to Fannin County 28-7. Rabun County, held to five first downs, couldn’t get its offense going. Next: Sept. 6 vs. Dalton (0-2)

Out: No. 6 Commerce (0-2), No. 7 Bleckley County (1-1) , No. 9 Swainsboro (0-2), No. 10 Northeast (1-1)

Class A Division II

1. (1) Bowdon (1-1)

Last week: Beat Macon County 56-7. Charles Maxell was 9-of-15 passing for 122 yards and a touchdown and rushed for 105 yards and two touchdowns on seven carries. Nate Bhoney ran for 71 yards and a touchdown. Dylan McGrinn had 10 tackles. Jonah Wilson blocked a punt that Marcus Harper returned for a touchdown. Friday at Bremen (1-0)

2. (2) Irwin County (2-0)

Last week: Beat Worth County 55-46. Jason Jackson scored on a 35-yard run for a 49-46 lead with about eight minutes left, and Irwin forced a fumble and scored the game-clincher minutes later. Irwin rushed for 317 yards with best efforts from Shane Marshall (22-114-3), Luke Snyder (7-105-1) and Jason Jackson (8-83-2). Javion Woodward had two TD receptions. Next: Friday at Schley County (1-1)

3. (3) Brooks County (0-1)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday at Cook (2-0)

4. (4) Manchester (1-1)

Last week: Beat Upson-Lee 6-0. Darrius Favors rushed for 141 yards on 16 carries and scored the game’s only points on a 23-yard run midway in the fourth quarter. Upson-Lee never advanced into Manchester’s red zone. Bobby Ellison had 16 tackles and three for losses. Javon Favors had 10 and two for losses. Justus Terry had 10, four for losses. Sept. 6 at Macon County (1-1)

5. (5) Clinch County (2-0)

Last week: Beat Wilcox County 12-7. Tommy Brand returned a fumble 73 yards for the winning touchdown with 7:12 left in the third quarter. Wilcox County scored its touchdown on a 90-yard interception return in the second quarter. Clinch led 196-16 in total yards. Aaron Bryant rushed for 111 yards on 26 carries. Next: Friday at Miller County (1-0)

6. (7) Greene County (2-0)

Last week: Beat Twiggs County 36-0. Greene County held Twiggs County to 36 total yards. Travez Gibson rushed for 109 yards, and Amari Durham ran for 104. Each scored two touchdowns. Next: Friday at Haralson County (1-1)

7. (8) Seminole County (2-0)

Last week: Beat Chattahoochee County 27-13. Devin Gale returned a fumble 20 yards for a touchdown and caught a 25-yard TD pass. Next: Friday at Sneads, Fla. (0-1)

8. (9) Trion (2-0)

Last week: Beat Dade County 31-28. Trion took a 31-13 lead on the first drive of the second half and held on, clinching the victory on Conley Harris’s interception in Dade’s territory. Kade Smith was 18-of-27 passing for 254 yards and two touchdowns. Ethan Willingham had five receptions for 97 yards. Christian Henderson had 64 yards from scrimmage and two touchdowns. Next: Friday vs. Temple (2-0)

9. (10) Metter (1-0)

Last week: Beat Tattnall County 33-0. Michael Ricks passed for 87 yards and three touchdowns, two to Elijah Dickerson, and ran for 67 yards and a touchdown. Metter blocked two punts. Next: Friday at Swainsboro (0-2)

10. (NR) Emanuel County Institute (2-0)

Last week: Beat Swainsboro 24-21. M.J. Williams returned a fumble 50 yards for the winning touchdown midway in the fourth quarter, and ECI didn’t let Swainsboro past midfield after that. Williams also had an interception. Tyler Foreman rushed for 85 yards and a touchdown on 10 carries. Next: Sept. 6 vs. McIntosh County Academy (1-1)

Out: No. 6 Bryan County (1-1)

Class 3A-A private

1. (2) Savannah Christian (2-0)

Last week: Beat New Hampstead 35-7. Zo Smalls rushed for 187 yards and three touchdowns on 32 carries as Savannah Christian kept to the ground and passed for only 44 yards. Savannah Christian is No. 1 for the first time since its 2011 Class A championship season. Next: Friday vs. Providence Christian (0-2)

2. (3) Hebron Christian (2-0)

Last week: Beat Fellowship Christian 38-18. Devon Caldwell rushed for 157 yards and four touchdowns on 24 carries. Jarvis Mathurin rushed for 106 yards and had seven receptions for 72 yards and a touchdown. Thomas Stallworth was 14-of-21 passing for 120 yards and a touchdown. Sichan John had four tackles and 14 “block destructions.” Next: Friday vs. University Christian, Fla. (0-1)

3. (1) Prince Avenue Christian (1-1)

Last week: Lost to Mallard Creek, N.C. 31-21. Prince Avenue led 21-0 in the first half against a top-10 team in North Carolina’s highest class. Ben Musser was 19-of-16 passing for 177 yards and a touchdown but was intercepted twice. Andrew Beard rushed for 133 yards and a touchdown on 17 carries. Next: Friday vs. Blessed Trinity (2-0)

4. (4) Fellowship Christian (1-1)

Last week: Lost to Hebron Christian 38-18. Fellowship couldn’t slow Hebron, but Jonathan Granby was 8-for-8 passing for 134 yards and a touchdown. C.J. Givers rushed for 61 yards on nine carries. Kolton Driskell had five catches for 106 yards. Next: Sept. 6 at Osborne (0-2)

5. (5) Calvary Day (1-0)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday at Oceanside Collegiate, S.C. (0-1)

6. (6) Wesleyan (2-0)

Last week: Beat North Hall 24-21. Beau Billing kicked a 26-yard field goal with three seconds left after North Hall muffed a punt, putting Wesleyan in scoring position. Ben Brown was 21-of-36 passing for 254 yards and three touchdowns and rushed for 94 yards on 18 carries. Grayson McCollum intercepted two passes. Next: Friday at Elbert County (0-2)

7. (7) Athens Academy (2-0)

Last week: Beat Savannah Country Day 35-0. Hampton Johnson was 10-of-12 passing for 154 yard and two touchdowns and rushed for 54 yards. Keyon Standifer had six receptions for 124 yards, rushed once for 67 yards and intercepted a pass. Jeremiah Wingfield had 13 tackles. Athens Academy outgained Savannah Country Day 488-105. Next: Friday at Shaw (1-1)

8. (10) Lovett (2-0)

Last week: Beat Crisp County 30-14. Kalil Townes rushed for 132 yards on 24 carries. Quinn Carroll was 13-of-18 passing for 154 yards and a touchdown. Lovett allowed 173 total yards, with 103 coming after taking a 30-0 lead in the fourth quarter. Next: Thursday at Spencer (1-1)

9. (8) North Cobb Christian (2-0)

Last week: Beat Darlington 14-7. Cooper Bazarsky rushed for 130 yards on 16 carries, and Denim Stevens scored both North Cobb Christian touchdowns. Beedjy Guerrier and J.D. Aufderheide had three tackles for losses apiece, and North Cobb Christian forced three turnovers. There was no scoring in the second half. Darlington’s final drive ended on downs at the North Cobb Christian 35. Next: Friday vs. Coahulla Creek (0-2)

10. (NR) Trinity Christian (1-1)

Last week: Beat Riverdale 35-14. Trinity Christian led 35-0 at halftime, holding Riverdale to minus-31 rushing yards. Bakari Hamilton rushed for 92 yards and three touchdowns in the first half. Ashton Clare was 5-of-9 passing for 123 yards and two touchdowns, all in a half. Next: Sept. 5 vs. LaGrange (1-1)

Out: No. 9 Greater Atlanta Christian (0-2)

