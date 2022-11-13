BreakingNews
Democrats clinch control of Senate, lowering stakes of Georgia runoff
Hoschton Mill Creek overpowers Norcross Meadowcreek in thorough fashion

Sports
By Sports Bot
1 hour ago

Hoschton Mill Creek offered a menacingly balanced approach while handling Norcross Meadowcreek during this 59-22 victory in a Georgia high school football matchup on November 12.

Hoschton Mill Creek drew first blood by forging a 28-0 margin over Norcross Meadowcreek after the first quarter.

The Hawks’ offense charged in front for a 45-8 lead over the Mustangs at halftime.

Hoschton Mill Creek struck to a 59-15 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Mustangs rallied with a 7-0 advantage in the final quarter. However, the Hawks prevailed.

In recent action on November 4, Hoschton Mill Creek faced off against Lawrenceville Mountain View and Norcross Meadowcreek took on Lilburn Berkmar on November 4 at Lilburn Berkmar High School. For more, click here.

ExploreRead more game stories and news about Georgia high school football from the AJC

This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI using automation technology. To see more game results from your favorite high school team, download the ScoreStream app and start scoring your local games. Also, for statewide results and expert analysis of sports coverage across Georgia, sign up for our free newsletter Sports Daily and follow AJC's high school sports coverage.

