Holy Innocents' Caleb Wilson 1 of 3 finalists for Gatorade national player of the year

Holy Innocents’ senior Caleb Wilson, who led the Golden Bears to their first state championship two weeks ago, has been named one of the three finalists for the Gatorade National Boys Basketball Player of the Year.

Wilson averaged 21.6 points, 11.1 rebounds, 5.0 blocked shots and 3.5 assists while leading Holy Innocents’ to the Class 3A-A private title. He had 33 points, 13 rebounds, three assists, three blocks and two steals in an 84-45 victory over North Cobb Christian in the championship game on March 5 at the Macon Coliseum.

The Golden Bears (27-4) won their five playoff games — against Aquinas, Landmark Christian, Hebron Christian, Mount Paran Christian and North Cobb Christian — by an average of 43.6 points.