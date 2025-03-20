Holy Innocents' Caleb Wilson 1 of 3 finalists for Gatorade national player of the year

Holy Innocents’ senior Caleb Wilson, who led the Golden Bears to their first state championship two weeks ago, has been named one of the three finalists for the Gatorade National Boys Basketball Player of the Year.
Wilson averaged 21.6 points, 11.1 rebounds, 5.0 blocked shots and 3.5 assists while leading Holy Innocents’ to the Class 3A-A private title. He had 33 points, 13 rebounds, three assists, three blocks and two steals in an 84-45 victory over North Cobb Christian in the championship game on March 5 at the Macon Coliseum.
The Golden Bears (27-4) won their five playoff games — against Aquinas, Landmark Christian, Hebron Christian, Mount Paran Christian and North Cobb Christian — by an average of 43.6 points.
Wilson, a 6-foot-9 power forward who committed to North Carolina, is the No. 6-ranked senior nationally in the 247Sports Composite. He was a MaxPreps Preseason First-Team All-American and has been named a McDonald’s All-American.
The other finalists for the award are Cameron Boozer of Miami and Brayden Burries of Eastvale, California.
Boozer, whose father, Cameron, was an NBA All-Star, is a Duke signee and the No. 2-rated player in the senior class. He won the Gatorade national award two years ago as a sophomore and is a McDonald’s All-American. Burries is the consensus No. 11 prospect and a McDonald’s All-American.
The winner of the year’s national player-of-the-year award will be announced next week.
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution also will announce its all-state and all-metro teams and all-classification players of the year next week.
