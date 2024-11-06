High School Sports
High School Sports

Highest-scoring teams in each GHSA classification through Week 12 games

North Gwinnett coach Eric Godfree speaks to his team after their 37-34 win over Mill Creek on Sept. 6, 2024, in Hoschton.

North Gwinnett coach Eric Godfree speaks to his team after their 37-34 win over Mill Creek on Sept. 6, 2024, in Hoschton. (Stan Awtrey)
By
1 hour ago

Here are the top 10 teams in most points scored per game, by classification:

Class 6A

47.6 - Carrollton

43.4 - North Cobb

42.3 - Camden County

39.8 - Newton

38.9 - North Gwinnett

38.4 - Buford

38.1 - Mill Creek

37.7 - Grayson

37.4 - Lowndes

35.9 - McEachern

Class 5A

54.3 - Lee County

49.7 - Thomas County Central

47.9 - Hughes

46.3 - Brunswick

42.6 - Rome

41.6 - Houston County

40.9 - Milton

39.9 - Roswell

39.2 - Gainesville

38.0 - River Ridge

Class 4A

45.9 - Marist

44.5 - Southwest DeKalb

43.4 - North Oconee

42.7 - Eastside

41.2 - Central (Carrollton)

41.0 - Creekside

40.5 - Cedartown

37.8 - Perry

37.5 - Stockbridge

36.5 - Cartersville

Class 3A

44.7 - Peach County

40.2 - Jenkins

39.8 - Calvary Day

36.6 - Westover

36.2 - Sandy Creek

36.0 - Cherokee Bluff

33.5 - Lumpkin County

33.4 - West Laurens

33.4 - LaGrange

33.3 - Jefferson

Class 2A

42.2 - Burke County

41.7 - Prince Avenue Christian

41.7 - Thomson

39.1 - Hebron Christian

38.3 - Morgan County

37.6 - Carver (Atlanta)

35.7 - Carver (Columbus)

33.7 - North Cobb Christian

33.6 - Pierce County

32.1 - Sumter County

Class A Division I

50.0 - Dublin

43.1 - Toombs County

41.3 - Athens Academy

40.5 - Fannin County

39.4 - Worth County

38.6 - Heard County

37.2 - Savannah Christian

36.6 - Wesleyan

36.5 - Temple

36.3 - Fellowship Christian

Class A Division II

43.0 - Bowdon

42.9 - Irwin County

38.8 - Hancock Central

38.0 - Lincoln County

36.4 - Atkinson County

33.2 - Miller County

32.7 - Schley County

32.1 - Telfair County

32.0 - Trion

31.4 - Jenkins County

