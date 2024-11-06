Highest-scoring teams in each GHSA classification through Week 12 games

Here are the top 10 teams in most points scored per game, by classification:
Class 6A
47.6 - Carrollton
43.4 - North Cobb
42.3 - Camden County
39.8 - Newton
38.9 - North Gwinnett
38.4 - Buford
38.1 - Mill Creek
37.7 - Grayson
37.4 - Lowndes
35.9 - McEachern
Class 5A
54.3 - Lee County
49.7 - Thomas County Central
47.9 - Hughes
46.3 - Brunswick
42.6 - Rome
41.6 - Houston County
40.9 - Milton
39.9 - Roswell
39.2 - Gainesville
38.0 - River Ridge
Class 4A
45.9 - Marist
44.5 - Southwest DeKalb
43.4 - North Oconee
42.7 - Eastside
41.2 - Central (Carrollton)
41.0 - Creekside
40.5 - Cedartown
37.8 - Perry
37.5 - Stockbridge
36.5 - Cartersville
Class 3A
44.7 - Peach County
40.2 - Jenkins
39.8 - Calvary Day
36.6 - Westover
36.2 - Sandy Creek
36.0 - Cherokee Bluff
33.5 - Lumpkin County
33.4 - West Laurens
33.4 - LaGrange
33.3 - Jefferson
Class 2A
42.2 - Burke County
41.7 - Prince Avenue Christian
41.7 - Thomson
39.1 - Hebron Christian
38.3 - Morgan County
37.6 - Carver (Atlanta)
35.7 - Carver (Columbus)
33.7 - North Cobb Christian
33.6 - Pierce County
32.1 - Sumter County
Class A Division I
50.0 - Dublin
43.1 - Toombs County
41.3 - Athens Academy
40.5 - Fannin County
39.4 - Worth County
38.6 - Heard County
37.2 - Savannah Christian
36.6 - Wesleyan
36.5 - Temple
36.3 - Fellowship Christian
Class A Division II
43.0 - Bowdon
42.9 - Irwin County
38.8 - Hancock Central
38.0 - Lincoln County
36.4 - Atkinson County
33.2 - Miller County
32.7 - Schley County
32.1 - Telfair County
32.0 - Trion
31.4 - Jenkins County
