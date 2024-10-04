High School Sports

High school football roundups from Week 8

Norcross wide receiver Traemel Mitchell (80) goes up for and makes the reception during the Norcross at Peachtree Ridge GHSA region football game on Friday, Sept. 20, 2024, in Suwanee, GA. (Jim Blackburn for the AJC)

Credit: Jim Blackburn for the AJC

35 minutes ago

This file will be updated throughout the night so check back to see the Friday night recaps.

The AJC has writers at Harrison at McEachern, Westminster at Cambridge and Stockbridge at Ola. See the Thursday night recaps at the bottom of the file or check out Todd Holcomb’s Friday Night highlights.

Friday recaps

Class 6A

Class 5A

Class 4A

Class 3A

Class 2A

Class A Division I

Class A Division II

Thursday recaps

Class 3A

LaGrange 42, Whitewater 14

LaGrange used a 14-0 effort in the first quarter to take control of the game in a key Region 2 matchup. The Grangers expanded the margin to 35-7 at the half to put the game out of reach. After extending its lead to 42-0 entering the fourth quarter, the Grangers gave up a fourth-quarter touchdown to bring the score to its final tally.

Class 2A

Miller Grove 41, Redan 6

Thomas Winston IV passed for three touchdowns and ran for another to lead Miller Grove past Redan in a Region 6-2A matchup. Winston was 8-of-14 passing for 110 yards in the victory. Nashaun Porter has 25 carries for 143 yards and two touchdowns for Miller Grove.

Columbia 56, South Atlanta 15

The Columbia Eagles won their first game of the year led by quarterback Cameron Graves as he ran for four touchdowns and passed for two more in the victory.

Class A Division I

Northeast-Macon 33, Bleckley County 30

Trailing 23-12 at the half, Northeast outscored Bleckley County 21-7 in the second half to secure the come-from-behind victory and a touchdown run from Nick Woodford with 10 minutes left in the game proved the game-winner. Northeast took the early lead on a 40-yard touchdown pass from Reginald Glover to Woodford. Kam’Ryn Everett passed to Joshua Stanley on a 68-yard touchdown to take the 7-6 lead. Woodford scored on a 4-yard run, but a failed point-after try kept Northeast leading 12-7. Bleckley took a 13-12 lead on a 23-yard run from Deondrez Robertson early in the second quarter but a failed 2-point conversion kept it a 1-point game. Everett’s 22-yard run with five minutes left in the first half gave Bleckley a 20-12 lead. Bleckley extended the lead to 23-12 on a 37-yard field goal from Ford Childers. Glover passed to Zahkie Denson on a 7-yarder to cut into the deficit 23-19. The Raiders took the lead on a 43-yard run from Woodford and the point-after try made it a 26-23 game. Bleckley capped scoring on a 10-yard pass from Everett to Connor Cairney before Northeast’s game-winner.

