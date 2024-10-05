Harrison 28, McEachern 12

McEachern (3-3, 2-1), the defending region champion, fell into third place in the eight-team region and must defeat Hillgrove on Oct. 18 to have a realistic shot of having a first-round playoff game at home. The other five teams in the region all have at least two losses in league play.

“It just feels good to be able to take another step as a football team, take another step in our brotherhood, take another step in our love for one another, take another step in our execution and doing the things that we want to do,” first-year Harrison coach Luqman Salam said. “That’s what feels good. Winning always feels great, but being undefeated in the region and having your goals and everything in front of you, that feels great.”

McEachern moved down the field quickly on its first possession of the game, driving from its 20 to the Harrison 6 in five plays, setting up a first-and-goal. Harrison’s defense refused to buckle, stopping the Indians for losses on the three plays and forcing a 27-yard field goal by Jonathan Rodriguez.

That stop seemed to set the tone, as the Hoyas leaned on their defense and took advantage of some McEachern mistakes to build a 21-3 lead in the second quarter.

An interception by Ethan Harris, the Hoyas’ second interception of the first quarter, led to Harrison’s go-ahead touchdown, a 14-yard pass from Hill to Austin Perry on the first play of the second quarter.

After McEachern was stopped at its 34 on the ensuing possession, the Indians tried a quick kick from the shotgun possession on fourth down, but the punt went just 10 yards and gave Harrison the ball in Indians territory. The Hoyas needed just three plays, aided by a personal foul penalty on McEachern, and took a 14-3 lead on RJ Cowser’s 11-yard run with 7:45 to play in the half.

Harrison forced a three-and-out on McEachern’s next possession and again got the ball in Indians territory. The Hoyas went 48 yards in five plays, this time aided by 27 yards in McEachern penalties, and scored on an 11-yard run from Hill for a 21-3 lead with 3:02 left in the half.

McEachern’s only touchdown came on a 5-yard pass from Zhay’lyn Bell to Cam Traylor with 4:57 to play in the game. The Indians got the ball back one more time in the closing minutes but never got the ball closer than the Harrison 28.

Bell passed for 159 yards, but the Indians were held to 51 yards rushing on 27 carries.

“Everybody really focused in this week,” Salam said. “We had a great week of practice. The kids really locked in to what we’re trying to do. We’ve been learning each other, and we’re starting to figure some things out of who we are, what we can do, and where to put people. I think some things came together tonight, but we’ve got a long way to go.”

Harrison - 0-21-0-7 - 28

McEachern - 3-3-0-6 - 12

First quarter

M - Jonathan Rodriguez 27 field goal, 9:06

Second quarter

H - Austin Perry 14 pass from Xavier Hill (Simon Zeidan kick), 11:53

H - RJ Cowser 11 run (Zeidan kick), 7:45

H - Hill 11 run (Zeidan kick), 3:02

M - Rodriguez 34 field goal, 0:55

Fourth quarter

H - TC Washington 27 run (Zeidan kick), 7:31

M - Cam Traylor 5 pass from Zhay’lyn Bell (pass failed), 4:57