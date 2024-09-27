High school football roundups from Week 7

Lakeside-DeKalb 14, Tri-Cities 6

Lakeside-DeKalb moved to 2-0 in region play for the first time since 1997 with a 14-6 win over Tri-Cities. The Vikings got the scoring started early, driving down the field to take a 6-0 lead. With four minutes left in the first quarter, Lakeside added to its lead with a 1-yard Kyle Davis rushing touchdown. Davis then completed a pass to Canon Davis for the two-point conversion, extending the lead to 14-0. Tri-Cities cut into the lead just before halftime with a 1-yard touchdown run, but the Bulldogs missed the extra point, going into the break down 14-6. The second half was all defense, with neither team scoring, giving the Vikings the 14-6 victory.

Gainesville 48, Johns Creek 0

Josh Niblett’s Gainesville Red Elephants improved to 5-1 on the season and an undefeated 2-0 region record as they took down Johns Creek 48-0 on Wednesday night. The Gladiators remain winless on the season after Gainesville held them to less than 100 yards of total offense. The scoring came fast as Gainesville opened things up with a Kharim Hughley touchdown pass to Shane King from 20-yards out to take an early 7-0 lead. Wide receiver Taz Smith’s 49-yard reverse got the Red Elephants in the endzone for the second time of the night taking a 14-0 first quarter lead. Trent Jones blocked a Johns Creek punt in the second quarter as the Red Elephants took it back for a touchdown followed by a Smith 60-yard touchdown reception to take a 27-0 lead in the first half. The first half fireworks didn’t stop there as over the last five minutes of the half, Gainesville running back Carmelo Byrd scored twice, both from inside the five-yard line to give Gainesville a 41-0 lead by the end of the half. Brody Stanford caught the final Gainesville score of the night in the fourth quarter as Gainesville routed Johns Creek, 48-0.

Class 4A

Warner Robins 36, Wayne County 3

Warner Robins moved to 5-1 on the season and 1-0 in region play, defeating region opponent Wayne County 36-3. The Demons started their scoring with nine minutes left in the first half on a 10-yard touchdown catch by Daymond Batts, putting Warner Robins up 6-0. Early in the second quarter, Wayne County cut the lead to three with a 35-yard Christian Seller field goal. The Demons answered less than two minutes later with a 10-yard rushing touchdown by Skyler Williams. Warner Robins added to its lead right before halftime with a 4-yard touchdown run by Da’veon Latimore, extending the lead to 20-3 at the break. The second half was all Demons, featuring a third-quarter rushing touchdown from Carmello Canion, a safety, and a late 4-yard rushing touchdown from Kenyan Johnson, sealing the 36-3 victory.

Tucker 47, Northview 6

The Tucker Tigers improved to 4-1 on the season as they took down the Northview Titans on Wednesday night ahead of Hurricane Helene hitting the area. The scoring began with Lashonnette Hidgins recovering a fumble inside the Northview 10-yard line giving the Tigers the ball early in the red zone. Jace German punched in a rushing touchdown from 10-yards out to put the Tigers up 7-0. The Tiger defense continued to force turnovers early in the game with a 40-yard interception returned for a touchdown by Josiah Horne to put Tucker up 14-0. The first quarter scoring spree continued from the Tigers as Isaiah Horsham gave Tucker a 21-0 lead with a 6-yard touchdown run. In the second quarter, German found the endzone for the second time with a 16-yard touchdown run. Camryn Freeland’s 22-yard rushing score followed by a Christian Ema 13-yard touchdown reception from German gave Tucker a 41-0 lead by the break. Northview was able to get on the board in the third quarter after a 19-yard run from Drew Beam but the Titans ultimately fell to Tucker, 47-6.

Class A Division I

Thomasville 31, Jeff Davis 7

Thomasville improved to 5-1 and 2-0 in region play with a big win over region rival Jeff Davis, 31-7. Thomasville started the scoring early with a 33-yard rushing touchdown from Cam Hill with 10:15 left in the first quarter to go up 7-0. The Yellow Jackets then tied the game with 9:30 left in the second quarter. The Bulldogs regained the lead with 1:38 left in the half on a 42-yard field goal by Camden Christian, going into the break up 10-7. Thomasville scored first in the second half with a 30-yard touchdown run from Lavonte Cole with 7:19 left in the third quarter. The game turned defensive for much of the second half until, with 3:33 remaining, Hill scored his second touchdown of the day, extending the Bulldogs’ lead to 24-7. Thomasville added one final score on a 25-yard touchdown by Ant Anderson with 1:22 remaining, defeating the Yellow Jackets 31-7.

Bacon County 51, Berrien 12

Bacon County won its first region game of the season on Wednesday night as the Red Raiders defeated Berrien 51-12 for their fourth win on the season. Keyundric Dixon began the night’s scoring with a 78-yard rushing touchdown, giving the Red Raiders the early advantage. Aiden Cothern followed Dixon’s long run with a highlight of his own, returning a punt for a touchdown to take a 14-0 lead in the second quarter. After a Berrien fumble, the Red Raiders offense was able to capitalize with a 40-yard touchdown throw from Knox Ledbetter to Cothern for his second score of the night to take a 21-0 first half lead. Dixon scored his second touchdown right before the half followed by another Berrien fumble as Aki Brown’s scoop-and-score gave the Red Raiders a 35-0 advantage. Travion Richardson continued the night’s scoring with another Bacon County rushing touchdown to extend the lead to 42-0 in the third before a Berrien score got the Rebels on the board. Following a 23-yard field goal, Bacon County got the ball back and scored on a 55-yard touchdown from Jamin Ellis to put the nail in the coffin as the Red Raiders handled the Rebels on Wednesday night.

Class A Division II

Brooks County 49, Turner County 0

Brooks County started region play with a dominant 49-0 win over Turner County. The Trojans started fast with two early touchdowns in the first quarter, taking a 14-0 lead. With six minutes left in the first, Brooks County scored again on a 21-yard touchdown pass, extending the lead to 21-0. Later in the quarter, the Trojans increased their lead with a 6-yard touchdown pass, going into the second quarter up 28-0. The second quarter was more of the same, with a 5-yard touchdown pass with 11 minutes left in the half and a 3-yard rushing touchdown with seven minutes remaining. In the second half, Brooks County slowed down, scoring only once on a fumble return for a touchdown with 10 minutes left in the third quarter. The rest of the game was quiet, with neither team scoring before the game was called with five minutes left after a fight broke out at midfield.

Seminole County 28, Early County 12

The Seminole County Indians rode a 14-point first quarter outing to victory as they took down Early County 28-12 to improve to 4-2 on the season. The Indians let up 12 points in the second quarter to take a two-point, 14-12 lead at the half before holding the Bobcats scoreless through the next two quarters. The Indians scored 14 more in the second half, giving them the 28-12 victory. Seminole County senior quarterback Drew Hornsby threw for 82 yards with one touchdown on just two completions. The Indians rushed for 126 yards on the ground with senior running back Devin Gale leading the way with 77 yards and senior running back Terry Daniels adding two rushing scores. Junior wideout Zakari Henderson led the receiving core with a touchdown reception of 59 yards, his only reception of the game.