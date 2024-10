High school football, flag football, softball and volleyball scores from Tuesday

Credit: Jason.Getz@ajc.com

SE Bulloch’s Jaci Kitchings (4) scores the extra-point to make it 14-0 against North Oconee (32) during the Girl’s Flag Football A-4A GHSA State Championship game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Monday, December. 11, 2023, in Atlanta. SE Bulloch won 14-0. (Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com)