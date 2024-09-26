Here’s how the region races look at halfway point

Region 3: It looks like a five-team race for four playoff spots between Starr’s Mill (5-0, 1-0), Central Carroll (4-1, 1-0), Jonesboro (3-2, 1-0), Northside Columbus (3-1, 0-0) and Harris County (4-1, 0-1). Jonesboro struck the first blow last week by knocking Harris County out of the top 10.

Region 4: Creekside (2-2, 2-0) remains the team to beat and flexed its muscle last week against Mays. The Seminoles have another big game remaining against Maynard Jackson (5-0, 2-0), where coach Eric Williams is one win away from the 100th of his career. Mays (3-2, 1-1) is expected to be a playoff team but must deal with surging Drew (4-1, 1-1) and Pace Academy (2-3, 1-1).

Region 5: No. 1 Marist (4-0, 2-0) must still play rival St. Pius (4-1, 3-0), Tucker (4-1, 3-0) and resurgent Southwest DeKalb (3-2, 2-1), which got rained out this week. Those four teams look like the most likely playoff representatives in some order.

Region 6: This tiny five-team league is tough as nails and has no team with a losing record. No. 4 Blessed Trinity (4-1), No. 9 Cambridge (5-0), Westminster (3-3), Kell (4-2) and Centennial (4-1) all have a chance to make the playoffs. A good team is going to be sitting out the big dance.

Region 7: No. 2 Cartersville (6-0, 2-0) and region newcomer No. 7 Cedartown (6-0, 2-0) are at the top of the pile and could determine the title when they meet on Oct. 18. Hiram (2-3, 1-0), Allatoona (3-3, 1-1) and talented Cass (3-3, 0-2) will also be in the playoff mix.

Region 8: No. 5 North Oconee (5-0, 1-0) and No. 8 Eastside (5-0, 1-0) appear to be the cream of the crop and could determine the region title when they meet on Oct. 11 in Watkinsville. East Forsyth (4-1, 0-1), Walnut Grove (4-1, 1-0) and Madison County (2-2, 0-0) will also have something to say about it.

Tucker wins fourth game

DeKalb County decided to move a couple of games to Wednesday night to get ahead of the weather. That worked – sort of – and Tucker was able to win its fourth straight game by pounding Northview 47-6 at North DeKalb Stadium.

The Tigers (4-1, 3-0 Region 5) had four takeaways in the first half and led 41-0 at halftime. Quarterback Jace German ran for two touchdowns and connected with Christian Ema for a touchdown. Lashaun Hudgins recorded a fumble to set up the first touchdown and Josiah Horner produced a pick-six.

Tucker also got touchdown runs from Izayah Horsham, Camryn Freeland and DeAndre Blackburn.

Warner Robins improves to 5-1

The No. 6-ranked Demons beat Wayne County 36-3 on Wednesday. Skyler Williams, Da’veon Latimore, Carmello Canion and Kenyan Johnson ran for touchdowns, Daymond Butts caught a touchdown pass, and the defense produced a safety for Warner Robins.