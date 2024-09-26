Here’s how the region races look at halfway point

With this week’s schedule washed out, it may be a good time to examine the region races in Class 4A.
Region 1: This league has lived up to its billing as one of the best in Georgia. Until last week, four of its six teams were ranked in the top 10. Benedictine (2-2) and Warner Robins (5-1) appear to be the two teams to beat, but Perry (3-2) Ware County (2-3), New Hampstead (2-3) could cause nightmares in the playoffs. Warner Robins was able to move its game against Wayne County to Wednesday and beat the storm – and the Yellow Jackets 36-3.
Region 2: Ola (5-0, 4-0), under first-year coach Dustin Adkins, has won its first five games and knocked off Jones County to take the region lead. Stockbridge (4-1, 4-0) has recovered from its season-opening loss to Dutchtown and has won four straight. Jones County (4-1, 3-1) had its game with Stockbridge washed out. Union Grove (3-2, 3-1) and Hampton (3-2, 2-2) have turned things around with good starts.
Region 3: It looks like a five-team race for four playoff spots between Starr’s Mill (5-0, 1-0), Central Carroll (4-1, 1-0), Jonesboro (3-2, 1-0), Northside Columbus (3-1, 0-0) and Harris County (4-1, 0-1). Jonesboro struck the first blow last week by knocking Harris County out of the top 10.
Region 4: Creekside (2-2, 2-0) remains the team to beat and flexed its muscle last week against Mays. The Seminoles have another big game remaining against Maynard Jackson (5-0, 2-0), where coach Eric Williams is one win away from the 100th of his career. Mays (3-2, 1-1) is expected to be a playoff team but must deal with surging Drew (4-1, 1-1) and Pace Academy (2-3, 1-1).
Region 5: No. 1 Marist (4-0, 2-0) must still play rival St. Pius (4-1, 3-0), Tucker (4-1, 3-0) and resurgent Southwest DeKalb (3-2, 2-1), which got rained out this week. Those four teams look like the most likely playoff representatives in some order.
Region 6: This tiny five-team league is tough as nails and has no team with a losing record. No. 4 Blessed Trinity (4-1), No. 9 Cambridge (5-0), Westminster (3-3), Kell (4-2) and Centennial (4-1) all have a chance to make the playoffs. A good team is going to be sitting out the big dance.
Region 7: No. 2 Cartersville (6-0, 2-0) and region newcomer No. 7 Cedartown (6-0, 2-0) are at the top of the pile and could determine the title when they meet on Oct. 18. Hiram (2-3, 1-0), Allatoona (3-3, 1-1) and talented Cass (3-3, 0-2) will also be in the playoff mix.
Region 8: No. 5 North Oconee (5-0, 1-0) and No. 8 Eastside (5-0, 1-0) appear to be the cream of the crop and could determine the region title when they meet on Oct. 11 in Watkinsville. East Forsyth (4-1, 0-1), Walnut Grove (4-1, 1-0) and Madison County (2-2, 0-0) will also have something to say about it.
Tucker wins fourth game
DeKalb County decided to move a couple of games to Wednesday night to get ahead of the weather. That worked – sort of – and Tucker was able to win its fourth straight game by pounding Northview 47-6 at North DeKalb Stadium.
The Tigers (4-1, 3-0 Region 5) had four takeaways in the first half and led 41-0 at halftime. Quarterback Jace German ran for two touchdowns and connected with Christian Ema for a touchdown. Lashaun Hudgins recorded a fumble to set up the first touchdown and Josiah Horner produced a pick-six.
Tucker also got touchdown runs from Izayah Horsham, Camryn Freeland and DeAndre Blackburn.
Warner Robins improves to 5-1
The No. 6-ranked Demons beat Wayne County 36-3 on Wednesday. Skyler Williams, Da’veon Latimore, Carmello Canion and Kenyan Johnson ran for touchdowns, Daymond Butts caught a touchdown pass, and the defense produced a safety for Warner Robins.
About the Author