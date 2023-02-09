X
Hampton Dutchtown takes down Locust Grove

Sports
By Sports Bot
1 hour ago

Hampton Dutchtown rolled past Locust Grove for a comfortable 66-44 victory in Georgia boys basketball action on February 8.

Recently on January 31, Hampton Dutchtown squared off with McDonough Union Grove in a basketball game. For more, click here.

