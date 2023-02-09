Hampton Dutchtown takes down Locust Grove

Hampton Dutchtown rolled past Locust Grove for a comfortable 66-44 victory in Georgia boys basketball action on February 8.
Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com
