Halt: Big Lake Houston refuses to yield to Barrow

Big Lake Houston didn’t bring a magic wand, just a dominating bond that eliminated Barrow’s attack in a virtuoso 44-0 performance in an Alaska high school football matchup on September 10.
Big Lake Houston drew first blood by forging a 6-0 margin over Barrow after the first quarter.
The Hawks’ offense steamrolled in front for an 18-0 lead over the Whalers at the intermission.
Big Lake Houston stormed to a 32-0 lead heading into the final quarter.
The Hawks held on with a 12-0 scoring edge in the final quarter.
Credit: Evan Siegle