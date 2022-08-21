ajc logo
Gray Jones County slides past Warner Robins Northside in fretful clash 26-21

Sports
By Sports Desk
46 minutes ago

Gray Jones County finally found a way to top Warner Robins Northside 26-21 in a Georgia high school football matchup on August 20.

The start wasn’t the problem for Warner Robins Northside, as it began with an 8-7 edge over Gray Jones County through the end of the first quarter.

The Eagles took a 15-14 lead over the Greyhounds heading to the intermission locker room.

Gray Jones County broke in front at the beginning of the final quarter with a 21-15 lead over Warner Robins Northside.

The Eagles managed a 6-5 rally in the final quarter, yet the die was already cast.

This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI using automation technology. To see more game results from your favorite high school team, download the ScoreStream app and start scoring your local games. Also, for statewide results and expert analysis of sports coverage across Georgia, sign up for our free newsletter Sports Daily and follow AJC’s high school sports coverage.

