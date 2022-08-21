Gray Jones County slides past Warner Robins Northside in fretful clash 26-21

Gray Jones County finally found a way to top Warner Robins Northside 26-21 in a Georgia high school football matchup on August 20.
The start wasn’t the problem for Warner Robins Northside, as it began with an 8-7 edge over Gray Jones County through the end of the first quarter.
The Eagles took a 15-14 lead over the Greyhounds heading to the intermission locker room.
Gray Jones County broke in front at the beginning of the final quarter with a 21-15 lead over Warner Robins Northside.
The Eagles managed a 6-5 rally in the final quarter, yet the die was already cast.
