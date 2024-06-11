GHSGCA names all-state golf teams

The Georgia High School Golf Coaches Association has chosen its all-state team. The organization chose a player of the year, a team of the year and an honorable mention list for each classification.
The GHSGCA works within the GHSA and Georgia Athletic Coaches Association to support high school golf in Georgia. The non-profit organization sponsors coaching education and the annual North-South All-Star event in June.
The GHSGCA team only includes athletes from GHSA schools and does not include player from other organizations.
Class 7A
Boys
Player of the Year: Drew Sacia (Milton). Team: Rohan Gopaldas (North Gwinnett). Mackinnley Yarbrough (Carrollton), Bryant Vail (North Paulding), Aman Vantipalli (Milton), Michael Hall (Colquitt County), Luke Able (Carrollton), Kaiden Drum (Harrison), Honorable mention: Aydin Dossa (North Gwinnett), Zach Light (Harrison),
Girls
Player of the Year: Athena Yoo (Lambert). Team: Georgia Blount (Camden County), Catherine Odom (Lowndes), Zoe Duval (Lambert), Saanvi Ventkatesh (Walton), Hannah Mun (Lambert), Annika Gomeyak (Walton), Allison Maher (North Gwinnett), Honorable mention: Mady Simpson (Carrollton), Cadence Nance (East Coweta).
Class 6A
Boys
Player of the Year: Hamilton Coleman (Lakeside Evans). Henry Kopydlowski (Gainesville), Barre Loftis (Lakeside Evans), Griffin Latimer (Creekview), Taiki Miyagi (Johns Creek), Jack Hutcheson (Johns Creek), Matt Calhoun (Creekview), A.J. Salierno (Newnan). Honorable mention: Vladimir Parker (Johns Creek), Connor Roberts (Marist).
Girls
Player of the Year: Elizabeth Sullivan (St Pius). Team: Elyse Burney (Glynn Academy), Emma Hill (Glynn Academy), Aerin Ki (Johns Creek), Sofia Milano (Johns Creek), Ashlyn Taylor (Marist), Annabella Sheridan (St. Pius). Ella York (Johns Creek), Jocelyn Zeng (Johns Creek). Honorable mention: Sophia Pappadakis (Marist).
Class 5A
Boys
Player of the Year: Trace Carter (Ware County). Team: Cole Stockard (Dalton), Landon Noble (Northgate), Jamison Bryant (Cambridge), Jackson Cavanaugh (Northgate), Will Coffman (Northgate), Walker Gan (Greenbrier), Gates Glanton (Harris County). Honorable mention: Cane Carver (Coffee County), Beau Black (Calhoun).
Girls
Player of the Year: Narah Kim (Greater Atlanta Christian). Team: Adyson Lukich (Greenbrier), Leigh Allen (Harris County), Sydney Marshall (Cambridge), Keely Johnson (Union Grove), Lily Sitler (McIntosh), Hannah Powell (Coffee County), Sophia Choe (Northview), Honorable Mention: Adalynne Forchette (McIntosh), Izzy Immelman (Northside-Columbus.
Class 4A
Boys
Player of the Year: Frederick Chappell (North Oconee). Team: Nicholas McKay (Holy Innocents’), Zach Wiley (North Oconee), Peter Sposato (North Oconee), Brooks Beach (Westminster), Jacob Wood (Westminster), Christopher Dedman (Central Carrollton), Hamp Threlkeld (Benedictine), Bear Dollander (Benedictine). Honorable mention: Samuel Johnson (Heritage Catoosa), Saxon Chastain (LaGrange).
Girls
Player of the Year: Alisa Pressley (Cherokee Bluff). Team: Kate Belote (West Laurens), Nathariya Phimsoutham (McDonough), Makayla Jones (North Hall), Lillie Mathis (North Hall), Jessalyn Young (Westminster), Hailey Moffett (North Oconee), Josey Bufford (North Oconee), Honorable mention: Haley Hamme (Southeast Bulloch), Reese Day (Northwest Whitfield), Emmeline Niolon (Athens Academy).
Class 3A
Boys
Player of the Year: Evan Rogers (Hebron Christian). Team: Grady Kelley (Richmond Academy), Whit Hawkins (Upson Lee), Gavin Gaylord (Mary Persons), Brooks Urquhart (Columbus), Ben Brown (Wesleyan), Andy Scott (Wesleyan), Alex Holcomb (Wesleyan). Honorable mention: Griffin Barnett (Breman), William Whitfield (Savannah Country Day).
Girls
Player of the Year: Mary Miller (Savannah Christian). Team: Ava Cottis (Savannah Christian), Emma Marshall (Breman), Kate Barber (Savannah Country Day), Samantha Dewendt (Dawson County), Bryn Sorge (Savannah Country Day), Pearl Hughes (Dawson County), Emma McCormick (Oconee County). Honorable mention: Emma Shiflet (Hart County), Mackenzie Hicks (Mary Persons).
Class 2A
Boys
Player of the Year: Brody McQueen (Mount Paran). Team: Sam Miller (Walker), Jack Raabe (Walker), Alden Hudson (Mount Paran Christian), Sam Binkley (Mount Paran Christian), Lee Smith (Mount Paran Christian), Ves Butler (Athens Academy), Bryer Cale (Mount Paran Christian). Honorable mention: Jonah Douglas (Walker), Hunter Bond (Banks County).
Girls
Player of the Year: Christina Surcey (North Cobb Christian). Team: Mackenzie Connell (Pierce County), Kathryn DeLoach (Athens Academy), Georgia Womack (Model), Lily Spivey (Pierce County), Kyra Friess (Mount Paran Christian), Ja’Mya Duckworth (Drew Charter), Kailyn Lindsey (Worth County). Honorable Mention: Emmeline Niolon (Athens Academy).
Class A Division I
Player of the Year: Everett Horne (Lamar County). Team: Landon Cagle (Elbert County), Colten Lewis (Swainsboro), Maddox Drake (Prince Avenue), Blair Moseley (Darlington), Sam Koonz (Mt. Vernon), Ryan Callaham (Mt. Pisgah), Grayson Clark (Darlington). Honorable mention: Anthony Beccaia (Mt. Vernon), Hayden Marunich (Elbert County).
Girls
Player of the Year: Claire Bradford (Prince Avenue). Team: Ther Kotchasanmanee (Darlington), Agatha Blocker (Darlington), Mallory Higgins (Tallulah Falls), Elizabeth Morris (Whitefield Academy), Elle Adelman (Mt. Pisgah), Leela Basole (Atlanta International), Presley Lemaster (Social Circle). Honorable Mention: Ava Burkhalter (Pepperell), Lucy Johnson (Elbert County.
Class A Division II
Boys
Player of the Year: Drew Williams (Lake Oconee Academy). Team: Henry Hill (Christian Heritage), K.T. Seo (Christian Heritage), Andrew Cochran (Aquinas), Peter Nguyen (Aquinas), Carson Johnston (Lake Oconee Academy), Landon Kirkland (Seminole County), Jason Eason (Christian Heritage), Honorable mention: Charlie Hargrove (Aquinas), Jack Rhodes (Aquinas).
Girls
Player of the Year: Lili Nelson (Lake Oconee Academy). Team: Georgia Bosart (Lake Oconee Academy), Kensley Windham (Lake Oconee Academy), Lily Dominy (Lake Oconee Academy), Reese Brown (Christian Heritage), Savanna Dokey (Hawkinsville), Madi Grace Simmons (GMC), Lacy Castor (Echols County). Honorable mention: Kaylee Richardson (Hawkinsville), Janna Scott (Emanuel County Institute).
