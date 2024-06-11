GHSGCA names all-state golf teams

The Georgia High School Golf Coaches Association has chosen its all-state team. The organization chose a player of the year, a team of the year and an honorable mention list for each classification.

The GHSGCA works within the GHSA and Georgia Athletic Coaches Association to support high school golf in Georgia. The non-profit organization sponsors coaching education and the annual North-South All-Star event in June.

The GHSGCA team only includes athletes from GHSA schools and does not include player from other organizations.