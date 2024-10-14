GHSA Volleyball State Playoff brackets schedule/scores

The 2024 GHSA Volleyball Championship Brackets will open with First Round action Oct. 15-16 for each of the seven classifications.
All second-round games will be played on Saturday, Oct. 19 and the quarterfinals will be split between Oct. 23-24. The semifinals will be played on Oct. 26 for all the classifications with the higher seed hosting.
All finals will return to the LakePoint Sports Complex on Nov. 2 and No. 4.
See the full brackets or check below for the schedule/scores.
Class 6A
First Round
Tuesday, Oct. 15
R2#3 Carrollton at R8#2 Mill Creek
R5#4 North Cobb at R1#1 Richmond Hill
R7#3 Brookwood at R6#2 West Forsyth
R3#4 Pebblebrook at R4#1 Grayson
R8#3 Dacula at R2#2 Westlake
R1#4 Colquitt County at R5#1 Walton
R6#3 North Forsyth at R7#2 North Gwinnett
R4#4 Heritage-Conyers at R3#1 Harrison
R4#3 Grovetown at R3#2 Hillgrove
R7#4 Peachtree Ridge at R6#1 Alpharetta
R1#3 Camden County at R5#2 Marietta
R8#4 Collins Hill at R2#1 East Coweta
R3#3 Campbell at R4#2 Archer
R6#4 Denmark at R7#1 Norcross
R5#3 Cherokee at R1#2 Lowndes
R2#4 Chapel Hill at R8#1 Buford
Class 5A
First Round
Wednesday, Oct. 16
R2#3 Thomas County Central at R8#2 Loganville
R5#4 South Paulding at R1#1 Lakeside-Evans
R7#3 Seckinger at R6#2 River Ridge
R3#4 Dutchtown at R4#1 Woodward Academy
R8#3 Habersham Central at R2#2 Lee County
R1#4 Effingham County at R5#1 East Paulding
R6#3 Sequoyah at R7#2 Johns Creek
R4#4 Decatur at R3#1 McIntosh
R4#3 Lakeside-DeKalb at R3#2 Northgate
R7#4 Gainesville at R6#1 Pope
R1#3 Glynn Academy at R5#2 Kennesaw Mountain
R8#4 Winder-Barrow at R2#1 Veterans
R3#3 Newnan at R4#2 Chamblee
R6#4 Woodstock at R7#1 Milton
R5#3 Villa Rica at R1#2 Greenbrier
R2#4 Houston County at R8#1 Jackson County
Class 4A
First Round
Tuesday, Oct. 15
R2#3 Eagle’s Landing at R8#2 East Forsyth
R5#4 Northview at R1#1 Perry
R7#3 Dalton at R6#2 Westminster
R3#4 Central-Carroll at R4#1 Pace Academy
R8#3 Eastside at R2#2 Eagle’s Landing Christian
R1#4 Wayne County at R5#1 Marist
R6#3 Kell at R7#2 Allatoona
R4#4 Forest Park at R3#1 Jonesboro
R4#3 Jackson-Atlanta at R3#2 Northside-Columbus
R7#4 Hiram at R6#1 Blessed Trinity
R1#3 Warner Robins at R5#2 St. Pius
R8#4 Walnut Grove at R2#1 Union Grove
R3#3 Starr’s Mill at R4#2 Midtown
R6#4 Centennial at R7#1 Cartersville
R5#3 Druid Hills at R1#2 New Hampstead
R2#4 Locust Grove at R8#1 North Oconee
Class 3A
First Round
Wednesday, Oct. 16
#32 Westside-Augusta at #1 Richmond Academy
#17 Cherokee Bluff at #16 Whitewater
#24 Riverdale at #9 Sandy Creek
#25 Stone Mountain at #8 Heritage-Catoosa
#28 Jenkins at #5 Calhoun
#21 Upson-Lee at #12 Islands
#20 Fayette County at #13 Stephenson
#29 Dawson County at #4 West Laurens
#30 Troup County at #3 Oconee County
#19 Pickens at #14 LaFayette
#22 Monroe Area at #11 Harlem
#27 Cedar Grove at #6 White County
#26 Mary Persons at #7 Jefferson
#23 LaGrange at #10 Baldwin
#18 North Hall at #15 Northwest Whitfield
#31 Southeast Bulloch at #2 Chestatee
Class 2A
First Round
Tuesday, Oct. 15
#32 Salem at #1 Morgan County
#17 Sonoraville at #16 Johnson-Augusta
#24 Hart County at #9 Pierce County
#25 KIPP Atlanta at #8 East Jackson
#28 Spencer at #5 Miller Grove
#21 Union County at #12 Redan
#20 Lakeview-FO at #13 Ringgold
#29 Callaway at #4 Davidson Fine Arts
#30 Carver-Columbus at #3 Columbus
#19 Appling County at #14 Pike County
#22 Jordan at #11 Sumter County
#27 Tech Career Magnet at #6 Coahulla Creek
#26 Hapeville Charter at #7 Jackson
#23 Kendrick at #10 Burke County
#18 Rockmart at #15 Crisp County
#31 Drew Charter at #2 Savannah Arts
Class A
First Round
Wednesday, Oct. 16
#32 Atlanta Classical at #1 Gordon Lee
#17 Barrow at #16 Trion
#24 Crawford County at #9 Fannin County
#25 Brantley County at #8 Brooks County
#28 Thomasville at #5 Mitchell County
#21 Woodville-Thompkins at #12 Pepperell
#20 Bryan County at #13 Lake Oconee Academy
#29 Rabun County at #4 Lamar County
#30 Early County at #3 Bremen
#19 Banks County at #14 Chatooga
#22 Social Circle at #11 Model
#27 Taylor County at #6 Armuchee
#26 Toombs County at #7 ACE Charter
#23 Haralson County at #10 Oglethorpe County
#18 Temple at #15 Dade County
#31 Northeast at #2 Elite Scholars
Class A-3A Private
First Round
Wednesday, Oct. 16
#32 SW Atlanta Christian at #1 Hebron Christian
#17 Darlington at #16 Wesleyan
#24 Christian Heritage at #9 Calvary Day
#25 Atlanta International at #8 Holy Innocents’
#28 King’s Ridge at #5 North Cobb Christian
#21 Prince Avenue Christian at #12 Lovett
#20 Mount Vernon at #13 Whitefield Academy
#29 Weber at #4 Savannah Christian
#30 Trinity Christian at #3 St. Francis
#19 Mt. Bethel at #14 Athens Academy
#22 Landmark Christian at #11 Mt. Paran Christian
#27 Fellowship Christian at #6 Greater Atlanta Christian
#26 Providence Christian at #7 Aquinas
#23 Savannah Country Day at #10 St. Vincent’s Academy
#18 Galloway at #15 Walker
#31 Paideia at #2 Mt. Pisgah Christian
