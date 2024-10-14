GHSA Volleyball State Playoff brackets schedule/scores

The 2024 GHSA Volleyball Championship Brackets will open with First Round action Oct. 15-16 for each of the seven classifications.

All second-round games will be played on Saturday, Oct. 19 and the quarterfinals will be split between Oct. 23-24. The semifinals will be played on Oct. 26 for all the classifications with the higher seed hosting.

All finals will return to the LakePoint Sports Complex on Nov. 2 and No. 4.