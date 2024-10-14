GHSA Volleyball State Playoff brackets schedule/scores

High School Sports

The 2024 GHSA Volleyball Championship Brackets will open with First Round action Oct. 15-16 for each of the seven classifications.

All second-round games will be played on Saturday, Oct. 19 and the quarterfinals will be split between Oct. 23-24. The semifinals will be played on Oct. 26 for all the classifications with the higher seed hosting.

All finals will return to the LakePoint Sports Complex on Nov. 2 and No. 4.

See the full brackets or check below for the schedule/scores.

Class 6A

First Round

Tuesday, Oct. 15

R2#3 Carrollton at R8#2 Mill Creek

R5#4 North Cobb at R1#1 Richmond Hill

R7#3 Brookwood at R6#2 West Forsyth

R3#4 Pebblebrook at R4#1 Grayson

R8#3 Dacula at R2#2 Westlake

R1#4 Colquitt County at R5#1 Walton

R6#3 North Forsyth at R7#2 North Gwinnett

R4#4 Heritage-Conyers at R3#1 Harrison

R4#3 Grovetown at R3#2 Hillgrove

R7#4 Peachtree Ridge at R6#1 Alpharetta

R1#3 Camden County at R5#2 Marietta

R8#4 Collins Hill at R2#1 East Coweta

R3#3 Campbell at R4#2 Archer

R6#4 Denmark at R7#1 Norcross

R5#3 Cherokee at R1#2 Lowndes

R2#4 Chapel Hill at R8#1 Buford

Class 5A

First Round

Wednesday, Oct. 16

R2#3 Thomas County Central at R8#2 Loganville

R5#4 South Paulding at R1#1 Lakeside-Evans

R7#3 Seckinger at R6#2 River Ridge

R3#4 Dutchtown at R4#1 Woodward Academy

R8#3 Habersham Central at R2#2 Lee County

R1#4 Effingham County at R5#1 East Paulding

R6#3 Sequoyah at R7#2 Johns Creek

R4#4 Decatur at R3#1 McIntosh

R4#3 Lakeside-DeKalb at R3#2 Northgate

R7#4 Gainesville at R6#1 Pope

R1#3 Glynn Academy at R5#2 Kennesaw Mountain

R8#4 Winder-Barrow at R2#1 Veterans

R3#3 Newnan at R4#2 Chamblee

R6#4 Woodstock at R7#1 Milton

R5#3 Villa Rica at R1#2 Greenbrier

R2#4 Houston County at R8#1 Jackson County

Class 4A

First Round

Tuesday, Oct. 15

R2#3 Eagle’s Landing at R8#2 East Forsyth

R5#4 Northview at R1#1 Perry

R7#3 Dalton at R6#2 Westminster

R3#4 Central-Carroll at R4#1 Pace Academy

R8#3 Eastside at R2#2 Eagle’s Landing Christian

R1#4 Wayne County at R5#1 Marist

R6#3 Kell at R7#2 Allatoona

R4#4 Forest Park at R3#1 Jonesboro

R4#3 Jackson-Atlanta at R3#2 Northside-Columbus

R7#4 Hiram at R6#1 Blessed Trinity

R1#3 Warner Robins at R5#2 St. Pius

R8#4 Walnut Grove at R2#1 Union Grove

R3#3 Starr’s Mill at R4#2 Midtown

R6#4 Centennial at R7#1 Cartersville

R5#3 Druid Hills at R1#2 New Hampstead

R2#4 Locust Grove at R8#1 North Oconee

Class 3A

First Round

Wednesday, Oct. 16

#32 Westside-Augusta at #1 Richmond Academy

#17 Cherokee Bluff at #16 Whitewater

#24 Riverdale at #9 Sandy Creek

#25 Stone Mountain at #8 Heritage-Catoosa

#28 Jenkins at #5 Calhoun

#21 Upson-Lee at #12 Islands

#20 Fayette County at #13 Stephenson

#29 Dawson County at #4 West Laurens

#30 Troup County at #3 Oconee County

#19 Pickens at #14 LaFayette

#22 Monroe Area at #11 Harlem

#27 Cedar Grove at #6 White County

#26 Mary Persons at #7 Jefferson

#23 LaGrange at #10 Baldwin

#18 North Hall at #15 Northwest Whitfield

#31 Southeast Bulloch at #2 Chestatee

Class 2A

First Round

Tuesday, Oct. 15

#32 Salem at #1 Morgan County

#17 Sonoraville at #16 Johnson-Augusta

#24 Hart County at #9 Pierce County

#25 KIPP Atlanta at #8 East Jackson

#28 Spencer at #5 Miller Grove

#21 Union County at #12 Redan

#20 Lakeview-FO at #13 Ringgold

#29 Callaway at #4 Davidson Fine Arts

#30 Carver-Columbus at #3 Columbus

#19 Appling County at #14 Pike County

#22 Jordan at #11 Sumter County

#27 Tech Career Magnet at #6 Coahulla Creek

#26 Hapeville Charter at #7 Jackson

#23 Kendrick at #10 Burke County

#18 Rockmart at #15 Crisp County

#31 Drew Charter at #2 Savannah Arts

Class A

First Round

Wednesday, Oct. 16

#32 Atlanta Classical at #1 Gordon Lee

#17 Barrow at #16 Trion

#24 Crawford County at #9 Fannin County

#25 Brantley County at #8 Brooks County

#28 Thomasville at #5 Mitchell County

#21 Woodville-Thompkins at #12 Pepperell

#20 Bryan County at #13 Lake Oconee Academy

#29 Rabun County at #4 Lamar County

#30 Early County at #3 Bremen

#19 Banks County at #14 Chatooga

#22 Social Circle at #11 Model

#27 Taylor County at #6 Armuchee

#26 Toombs County at #7 ACE Charter

#23 Haralson County at #10 Oglethorpe County

#18 Temple at #15 Dade County

#31 Northeast at #2 Elite Scholars

Class A-3A Private

First Round

Wednesday, Oct. 16

#32 SW Atlanta Christian at #1 Hebron Christian

#17 Darlington at #16 Wesleyan

#24 Christian Heritage at #9 Calvary Day

#25 Atlanta International at #8 Holy Innocents’

#28 King’s Ridge at #5 North Cobb Christian

#21 Prince Avenue Christian at #12 Lovett

#20 Mount Vernon at #13 Whitefield Academy

#29 Weber at #4 Savannah Christian

#30 Trinity Christian at #3 St. Francis

#19 Mt. Bethel at #14 Athens Academy

#22 Landmark Christian at #11 Mt. Paran Christian

#27 Fellowship Christian at #6 Greater Atlanta Christian

#26 Providence Christian at #7 Aquinas

#23 Savannah Country Day at #10 St. Vincent’s Academy

#18 Galloway at #15 Walker

#31 Paideia at #2 Mt. Pisgah Christian

