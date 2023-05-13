GHSA lacrosse state championship updates from Saturday

The GHSA lacrosse state championships take place from Friday to Saturday at Denmark High School in Alpharetta.
Follow below for the results from Saturday.
Class A-4A
Girls -- Pace Academy 19, Wesleyan 12
Pace Academy defeated Wesleyan 19-12 to win its first title in program history. Wesleyan got the better of Pace Academy earlier this season in a high-scoring 18-15 win in April, handing the Lady Knights their only loss of the season. After being down 5-2, Pace Academy mounted a 9-7 lead with 25 minutes left in the game, and went on a 10-5 run to close out the championship game. Wesleyan was also looking to win its first state title in program history. Wesleyan defeated Whitewater 9-6, Mt. Pisgah 20-8, and had a thrilling 11-10 overtime win against Westminster to punch its ticket to the championship. In their win against Westminster, the Wolves received a valiant effort from senior goalie Lily Nydam, who played through injury and recorded 14 saves in the win. Pace Academy defeated Walker 22-2, Columbus 14-8, and Fellowship Christian 10-7 en route to the championship. The Lady Knights had notable wins this season against Columbus, Lovett, Westminster, Starr’s Mill, and Fellowship Christian (twice).
Boys -- Westminster, Lovett
Class 5A-6A
Girls -- Roswell, Blessed Trinity
Boys -- Roswell, Allatoona
