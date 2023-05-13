GHSA lacrosse state championship updates from Saturday

Girls -- Pace Academy 19, Wesleyan 12

Pace Academy defeated Wesleyan 19-12 to win its first title in program history. Wesleyan got the better of Pace Academy earlier this season in a high-scoring 18-15 win in April, handing the Lady Knights their only loss of the season. After being down 5-2, Pace Academy mounted a 9-7 lead with 25 minutes left in the game, and went on a 10-5 run to close out the championship game. Wesleyan was also looking to win its first state title in program history. Wesleyan defeated Whitewater 9-6, Mt. Pisgah 20-8, and had a thrilling 11-10 overtime win against Westminster to punch its ticket to the championship. In their win against Westminster, the Wolves received a valiant effort from senior goalie Lily Nydam, who played through injury and recorded 14 saves in the win. Pace Academy defeated Walker 22-2, Columbus 14-8, and Fellowship Christian 10-7 en route to the championship. The Lady Knights had notable wins this season against Columbus, Lovett, Westminster, Starr’s Mill, and Fellowship Christian (twice).