GHSA lacrosse state championship updates from Friday

Girls -- Milton 11, West Forsyth 6

Milton hoisted its sixth consecutive state title and 16th in school history after defeating West Forsyth 11-6 in the championship game. The Lady Eagles were on the attack early, and took a 7-2 lead into halftime. West Forsyth kept the game close and pulled within four goals in the last two minutes to make things interesting, but Milton held on to secure the title. With the win, Milton continues to exert its dominance in the state of Georgia. Milton beat North Gwinnett 20-3, Cherokee 20-5, and Walton 17-7 on its way to the state championship. West Forsyth played in its first-ever state final after a great season with marquee wins against North Paulding, Charlotte Latin, and Charlotte Country Day. West Forsyth was led by Senior Noelle Kirley who had 61 goals and 21 assists for the Wolverines this season and averaged three goals a game. True Freshman Bryn Birkholz scored 45 goals in her first season as a starter