X

GHSA lacrosse state championship updates from Friday

Credit: Score Editor

Credit: Score Editor

High School Sports
By Najeh Wilkins, Score Atlanta
48 minutes ago

The GHSA lacrosse state championships take place from Friday to Saturday at Denmark High School in Alpharetta.

Follow below to see the recaps from Friday.

Class 7A

Girls -- Milton 11, West Forsyth 6

Milton hoisted its sixth consecutive state title and 16th in school history after defeating West Forsyth 11-6 in the championship game. The Lady Eagles were on the attack early, and took a 7-2 lead into halftime. West Forsyth kept the game close and pulled within four goals in the last two minutes to make things interesting, but Milton held on to secure the title. With the win, Milton continues to exert its dominance in the state of Georgia. Milton beat North Gwinnett 20-3, Cherokee 20-5, and Walton 17-7 on its way to the state championship. West Forsyth played in its first-ever state final after a great season with marquee wins against North Paulding, Charlotte Latin, and Charlotte Country Day. West Forsyth was led by Senior Noelle Kirley who had 61 goals and 21 assists for the Wolverines this season and averaged three goals a game. True Freshman Bryn Birkholz scored 45 goals in her first season as a starter

Boys -- West Forsyth, Lambert

About the Author

Najeh Wilkins
Editors' Picks

Credit: Suri Chadha Jimenez

YSL trial: Facing contempt charge, defense attorney turns to Magic City 3h ago

Credit: Curtis Compton for the Atlanta Journal Constitution

TORPY: UGA’s (non) White House visit is another sign of the times
11h ago

DFCS opened abuse case day before toddler’s body pulled from Sandy Springs pond
2h ago

Credit: FOX

Jamie Foxx’s daughter said he’s out of hospital and recuperating at home
5h ago

Credit: FOX

Jamie Foxx’s daughter said he’s out of hospital and recuperating at home
5h ago

Credit: Ga Dept of Corrections

Accomplice in inmate’s $11 million heist admits to money laundering
6h ago
The Latest

Credit: Jason Getz

GHSA unanimously approves video review for football championship games
Week 7 Lacrosse Rankings
Loss of Elijah DeWitt leaves more than void for childhood friends in Jefferson
Featured

Credit: Chattahoochee Nature Center

Staircase mural at Chattahoochee Nature Center depicts a flowing river
2h ago
Your tax dollars: Will Cobb schools save money by building a graduation venue?
13h ago
Falcons 2023 schedule is out - our beat writer's week-by-week breakdown
23h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top