Georgia high school football season extended one week; playoffs begin Nov. 15-16

The GHSA’s choice was made easier because of an unprecedented bye week in the playoffs this season. The bye was slated for Nov. 29, between the third and fourth rounds. Now, the third round will be played over that Thanksgiving week, as it traditionally is.

The finals, set for Dec. 16-18 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, will be played as scheduled. The playoffs will be five rounds in five weeks, as they have been since the GHSA went to 32-team state brackets in 1996.

The GHSA noted that teams that have two games affected by Hurricane Helene still might have to play twice in a week and recommended a Thursday-Tuesday-Saturday sequence across those two weeks. The GHSA must approve all schedules that call for two games in one week.

The GHSA also said that the Nov. 8 final regular-season date would for make-up games that could not be played during the regular season due to the storms.

Schools that completed games without schedule interruptions and are advancing to the postseason will have an open week before the first round of the playoffs, not for other reasons without GHSA approval.

The GHSA did not announce any changes to the schedules of other fall sports, which are flag football, softball, cross country, volleyball and cheerleading.

The GHSA moved the football regular season back only once before, during the 2020 COVID-19 pandemic. The GHSA started that season two weeks later than scheduled.