Georgia high school football scores: Metro Atlanta matchups from Aug. 17

Seckinger delivers statement win over West Hall

Seckinger rolled past West Hall for a comfortable 41-10 victory in a Georgia high school football matchup on Aug. 17.

South Forsyth crushes South Cobb

It was a tough night for South Cobb which was overmatched by South Forsyth in this 40-14 verdict.

Douglas County tops Cedar Grove

Douglas County dominated from start to finish in an imposing 42-7 win over Cedar Grove during this Georgia football game on Aug. 17.

East Forsyth dominates Forsyth Central

East Forsyth’s powerful offense dominated to a resounding victory by pulling away from Forsyth Central 44-10 for a Georgia high school football victory at East Forsyth on Aug. 17.

The first quarter gave East Forsyth a 13-10 lead over Forsyth Central.

The Broncos opened a colossal 44-10 gap over the Bulldogs at the intermission.

Offense was nothing but a rumor in the third and fourth quarters, as neither squad scored.

East Hall grinds out close victory over Banks County

East Hall posted a narrow 16-14 win over Banks County at East Hall High on Aug. 17 in Georgia football action.

East Hall moved in front of Banks County 16-14 to begin the second quarter.

Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through barren second, third and fourth quarters.

Lovejoy defense stifles Mundy’s Mill

A suffocating defense helped Lovejoy handle Mundy’s Mill 42-0 on Aug. 17 in Georgia football action.

Jonesboro takes down Mt. Zion

Jonesboro dismissed Mt. Zion by a 41-14 count in Georgia high school football on Aug. 17.

Walton barely beats Brookwood

Walton finally found a way to top Brookwood 30-21 in a Georgia high school football matchup on Aug. 17.

The Raiders’ offense stormed in front for a 23-7 lead over the Broncos at the intermission.

Brookwood didn’t give up, slicing the gap to 30-21 in the third quarter.

Each offense napped through barren first and fourth quarters.

North Gwinnett overpowers McEachern in thorough fashion

North Gwinnett recorded a big victory over McEachern 39-17 for a Georgia high school football victory on Aug. 17.

North Gwinnett opened with a 7-0 advantage over McEachern through the first quarter.

The Bulldogs registered a 14-6 advantage at intermission over the Indians.

North Gwinnett jumped to a 25-14 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Bulldogs got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 14-3 edge.

Houston County dominates Alpharetta

Houston County raced to a big lead and never looked back in a 57-10 win over Alpharetta on Aug. 17 in Georgia football action.

