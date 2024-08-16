Georgia high school football scores: Metro Atlanta matchups from Aug. 15

The Tigers registered a 11-0 advantage at intermission over the Buccaneers.

Adairsville jumped to a 21-7 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Buccaneers rallied in the final quarter, but the Tigers skirted trouble with just enough offense to thwart all hopes.

North Clayton finds overtime victory against McDonough

North Clayton took full advantage of overtime to defeat McDonough 36-35.

Prince Avenue Christian defeats West Forsyth

Prince Avenue Christian topped West Forsyth 35-28 in a tough tilt on Friday.

The first quarter gave Prince Avenue Christian a 7-3 lead over West Forsyth.

Prince Avenue Christian’s offense darted in front for a 20-12 lead over West Forsyth at halftime.

Prince Avenue Christian darted to a 35-20 lead heading into the final quarter.

West Forsyth closed the lead with an 8-0 margin in the fourth quarter.

Cartersville shuts out Columbia

A tough defensive stand helped Cartersville handle Columbia 40-0.

Cartersville jumped in front of Columbia 19-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Hurricanes registered a 33-0 advantage at intermission over the Eagles.

Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through a barren third quarter.

The Hurricanes held on with a 7-0 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

New Manchester shuts out Washington

A strong defense helped New Manchester handle Washington 44-0 in a Georgia high school football matchup on Aug. 15.

Dunwoody thwarts South Paulding’s quest

Dunwoody grabbed a 24-7 victory at the expense of South Paulding on Friday.

Offense was nothing but a rumor in the first quarter, as neither squad scored.

The Wildcats registered a 14-7 advantage at halftime over the Spartans.

Dunwoody jumped to a 21-7 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Wildcats held on with a 3-0 scoring edge in the final quarter.

Arabia Mountain routs Alcovy

Arabia Mountain dominated from start to finish in an imposing 61-33 win over Alcovy.

The first quarter gave Arabia Mountain a 14-6 lead over Alcovy.

The Rams fought to a 28-6 intermission margin at the Tigers’ expense.

Arabia Mountain charged to a 41-13 lead heading into the final quarter.

Neither team could gain any advantage in the final quarter.

Morrow pockets slim win over Forest Park

Morrow found a way to top Forest Park 27-24.

