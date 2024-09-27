Breaking: Helene in Georgia: 11 dead, flooding widespread, over 1 million without power
Full list of Georgia high school football games rescheduled for Monday, later dates

Credit: Jason.Getz@ajc.com

By , and Caitlyn Stroh-Page – Athens
Updated 17 minutes ago

Before Hurricane Helene — now downgraded to Tropical Storm Helene — made landfall Thursday night as a Category 4 storm, dozens of Georgia high school football programs rescheduled their games in anticipation of severe weather and potential weather damage.

As of Friday morning, here are the games that are scheduled for Monday and postponed to later dates.

This list will be updated if reschedule announcements or cancellations are made. To notify the AJC and GHSF Daily of any changes, please email ghsfdaily@bellsouth.net and caitlyn.strohpage@ajc.com.

Benedictine at Ware Co.

Cedar Grove at Mt. Zion, Jonesboro

Central Gwinnett at Mill Creek

Chamblee at Shiloh

Chattahoochee at Lanier

Fitzgerald at Appling Co.

Grayson at Newton

Jonesboro at Central, Carrollton

Lumpkin Co. at White Co.

M.L. King at Creekside

Milton at Seckinger

Mountain View at Collins Hill

Mundy’s Mill at Starr’s Mill

North Clayton at Stephenson

Pace Academy at Drew

Pelham at Randolph-Clay

Salem at Stone Mountain

Southeast Whitfield at Towers

Union Co. at Lakeview-Ft. Oglethorpe

Georgia high school football games postponed for later dates

Cherokee Bluff at Oconee Co., postponed to Thursday, Oct. 17

East Laurens at ACE Charter, postponed to Friday, Oct. 11

Hampton at Woodland, Stockbridge, postponed to Thursday, Oct. 17

Hancock Central at Johnson Co., postponed to Friday, Oct. 18

Hughes at Newnan, postponed to Friday, Oct. 11

Laney at Thomson, postponed to Friday, Oct. 18

Meadowcreek at Norcross, postponed to Wednesday, Oct. 9

Northeast at Dublin, postponed to Friday, Oct. 11

Ola at Union Grove, postponed to Thursday, Oct. 17

Parkview at Brookwood, postponed to Wednesday, Oct. 9

River Ridge at Sequoyah, postponed to Friday, Oct. 18

