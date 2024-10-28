High School Sports

Bill Chappell, who led Dalton football to 16 region titles and a state championship, dies

He led the Catamounts in 400 games
A football rests against the goalpost during the first half of a high school football game on Friday, Oct. 26, 2018. (Casey Sykes for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution)

Credit: Casey Sykes

Credit: Casey Sykes

A football rests against the goalpost during the first half of a high school football game on Friday, Oct. 26, 2018. (Casey Sykes for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution)
1 hour ago

Former longtime Dalton High School football coach Bill Chappell died over the weekend, according to the Dalton Catamounts website.

After serving nine years as an assistant coach, Chappell was head coach of the Catamounts from 1964-1996, winning 16 region titles and one state championship (1967). All 33 of his seasons as head coach ended with winning records.

He coached 400 football games and his name is now on the Dalton football stadium.

Please keep the Chappell Family as well as the whole Catamount Family in your thoughts and prayers as Coach Chappell has...

Posted by Dalton Football on Sunday, October 27, 2024

