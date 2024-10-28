Bill Chappell, who led Dalton football to 16 region titles and a state championship, dies

Former longtime Dalton High School football coach Bill Chappell died over the weekend, according to the Dalton Catamounts website.

After serving nine years as an assistant coach, Chappell was head coach of the Catamounts from 1964-1996, winning 16 region titles and one state championship (1967). All 33 of his seasons as head coach ended with winning records.

He coached 400 football games and his name is now on the Dalton football stadium.