Former GHSA associate director Kevin Giddens dies at age 59

Kevin Giddens, a former GHSA associate director and Colquitt County athletic director and football coach, died Wednesday at age 59. GHSA executive director Robin Hines confirmed the news to the AJC.

Giddens joined the GHSA in 2018 and was the association’s football coordinator from 2019 until retiring in June 2023. He moved back to Moultrie to be closer to family but remained active in the GHSA part-time, continuing to oversee bass fishing, which he helped start as a GHSA championship sport in 2021. He also continued to advise in football and soccer.

“There’s never been a better associate director for the GHSA than Kevin Giddens,’’ Hines said. “He was the best of guys, a great and loyal friend and an outstanding school person. Kevin had the ability to tell people the truth and them not get mad at him. I’m going to miss him professionally but mostly personally.”