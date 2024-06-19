Former GHSA associate director Kevin Giddens dies at age 59

Kevin Giddens, a former GHSA associate director and Colquitt County athletic director and football coach, died Wednesday at age 59. GHSA executive director Robin Hines confirmed the news to the AJC.
Giddens joined the GHSA in 2018 and was the association’s football coordinator from 2019 until retiring in June 2023. He moved back to Moultrie to be closer to family but remained active in the GHSA part-time, continuing to oversee bass fishing, which he helped start as a GHSA championship sport in 2021. He also continued to advise in football and soccer.
“There’s never been a better associate director for the GHSA than Kevin Giddens,’’ Hines said. “He was the best of guys, a great and loyal friend and an outstanding school person. Kevin had the ability to tell people the truth and them not get mad at him. I’m going to miss him professionally but mostly personally.”
Giddens was a Colquitt County football assistant for four seasons in the 1990s and was Coffee’s head coach for three seasons. He was Colquitt County’s athletic director during the 2014 and 2015 football seasons that ended with Packers state championships.
No cause of death has been given, and funeral arrangements were not immediately announced.
Giddens leaves behind a wife, Lynn, and children Shannon and Bryce, who are educators. Giddens would have turned 60 on June 22.
