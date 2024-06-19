High School Sports

Former GHSA associate director Kevin Giddens dies at age 59

Kevin Giddens joined the Georgia High School Association as an associate director in 2018 and was the football coordinator from 2019 until he retired in June of 203. Giddens died June 19, 2024, at age 59.

Credit: GHSA

Credit: GHSA

Kevin Giddens joined the Georgia High School Association as an associate director in 2018 and was the football coordinator from 2019 until he retired in June of 203. Giddens died June 19, 2024, at age 59.
By
43 minutes ago

Kevin Giddens, a former GHSA associate director and Colquitt County athletic director and football coach, died Wednesday at age 59. GHSA executive director Robin Hines confirmed the news to the AJC.

Giddens joined the GHSA in 2018 and was the association’s football coordinator from 2019 until retiring in June 2023. He moved back to Moultrie to be closer to family but remained active in the GHSA part-time, continuing to oversee bass fishing, which he helped start as a GHSA championship sport in 2021. He also continued to advise in football and soccer.

“There’s never been a better associate director for the GHSA than Kevin Giddens,’’ Hines said. “He was the best of guys, a great and loyal friend and an outstanding school person. Kevin had the ability to tell people the truth and them not get mad at him. I’m going to miss him professionally but mostly personally.”

Giddens was a Colquitt County football assistant for four seasons in the 1990s and was Coffee’s head coach for three seasons. He was Colquitt County’s athletic director during the 2014 and 2015 football seasons that ended with Packers state championships.

No cause of death has been given, and funeral arrangements were not immediately announced.

Giddens leaves behind a wife, Lynn, and children Shannon and Bryce, who are educators. Giddens would have turned 60 on June 22.

About the Author

Follow Todd Holcomb on facebook

Todd Holcomb has been a contributor to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution since 1985. He is currently co-founder and editor of Georgia High School Football Daily.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Courtesy Building & Land Technology/Kevin Griggs

Fortune 500 company moves HQ to metro Atlanta’s iconic Queen building

Credit: Ben Hendren

UPDATE
Ex-special prosecutor Nathan Wade quizzed about sex life with DA in comedy sketch
2h ago

Credit: Bob Townsend

Iron Hill Brewery must pay $115K to Black chef fired from Buckhead location

Credit: Courtesy photo

A new threat emerges in Lake Lanier: Invasive ‘mystery snails’

Credit: Courtesy photo

A new threat emerges in Lake Lanier: Invasive ‘mystery snails’

Credit: John Spink

Hot town, summer in the city: What to expect between now and Labor Day
The Latest

Credit: Jason Getz/AJC

At Issue: Flag football coaches say sport is on the verge of hitting big-time status
GHSA hires Macon sportscaster Marvin James as media relations director
Field finalized for Louise Suggs Invitational
Featured

Credit: AP

HOLIDAY PODCAST
Is Georgia living up to the Juneteenth promise of freedom?
WILLIE MAYS
06/20 Mike Luckovich: Heavenly spectacles
Good boy! Flash the rescue beagle lands security job at Atlanta airport