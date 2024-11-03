Football rankings: Appling County rises to No. 1 with upset victory

Carrollton, Milton, Marist and Savannah Christian completed undefeated regular seasons last week and stand No. 1 in the football rankings with a limited final week ahead.

It’s more complicated in Class 2A, where two-loss Appling County moved to No. 1 from No. 9 after a 13-6 victory over previous No. 1 Pierce County, ending Pierce’s 19-game winning streak. This is Appling’s first No. 1 ranking in school history, though the Pirates opened the season No. 2 and were ranked that high several weeks last season after giving Peirce its only loss.

No Class 2A teams are undefeated, and one huge victory, such as Appling’s, can rattle the tight pecking order. Pierce, the defending champion, fell to No. 2 with an 8-1 record.