Football rankings: Appling County rises to No. 1 with upset victory

Carrollton, Milton, Marist and Savannah Christian completed undefeated regular seasons last week and stand No. 1 in the football rankings with a limited final week ahead.
It’s more complicated in Class 2A, where two-loss Appling County moved to No. 1 from No. 9 after a 13-6 victory over previous No. 1 Pierce County, ending Pierce’s 19-game winning streak. This is Appling’s first No. 1 ranking in school history, though the Pirates opened the season No. 2 and were ranked that high several weeks last season after giving Peirce its only loss.
No Class 2A teams are undefeated, and one huge victory, such as Appling’s, can rattle the tight pecking order. Pierce, the defending champion, fell to No. 2 with an 8-1 record.
The classification’s other undefeated team, Morgan County, also lost and fell to No. 5 from No. 2. Callaway (8-2) beat Morgan County 33-26, clinching their region, and moved up two places to No. 4, one ahead of Morgan.
Carver-Columbus remained No. 3. Carver, a Class 3A semifinalist last season, is 9-1 but has no victories over current top-10 teams and lost to unranked Harris County of Class 4A. Appling’s losses are to Ware County, a top-10 Class 4A team, and to Deland, Fla.
Carrollton (10-0) remained No. 1 in Class 6A after beating No. 4 Douglas County 49-28 for the Region 2-6A championship.
No. 1 Milton (10-0) beat No. 5 Roswell 35-20 for the Region 7-5A championship.
No. 1 Marist (10-0) beat unranked Tucker 60-22 for the Region 5-4A championship.
No. 1 Savannah Christian (9-0) beat No. 1 Toombs County 14-7 for the Region 3-A Division I championship. Toombs remained No. 1 in Class A Division I. Savannah Christian is ranked No. 1 in Class 3A-A private, the team’s playoff division.
There are 51 games scheduled this week, most of them makeup games postponed after Hurricane Helene.
The playoffs begin the following week.
Class 6A
1. (1) Carrollton (10-0)
2. (2) Buford (9-1)
3. (3) North Gwinnett (10-0)
4. (4) Douglas County (8-2)
5. (5) Collins Hill (9-1)
6. (6) Grayson (7-1)
7. (7) North Cobb (10-0)
8. (10) Colquitt County (7-3)
9. (NR) Lowndes (9-1)
10. (8) Mill Creek (7-3)
Out: No. 10 Valdosta (8-2)
Class 5A
1. (1) Milton (10-0)
2. (2) Lee County (10-0)
3. (3) Thomas County Central (9-1)
4. (4) Hughes (9-1)
5. (5) Roswell (8-2)
6. (6) Gainesville (7-3)
7. (7) Coffee (8-2)
8. (8) Brunswick (8-1)
9. (9) Rome (7-2)
10. (NR) Woodward Academy (7-3)
Class 4A
1. (1) Marist (10-0)
2. (2) Cartersville (10-0)
3. (4) North Oconee (10-0)
4. (3) Blessed Trinity (8-1)
5. (5) Eastside (9-1)
6. (6) Cedartown (9-1)
7. (9) Ware County (5-4)
8. (8) Perry (7-3)
9. (10) Benedictine (5-4)
10. (NR) Warner Robins (7-3)
Out: No. 7 Starr’s Mill (9-1)
Class 3A
1. (1) Peach County (9-1)
2. (5) Sandy Creek (9-1)
3. (2) Jefferson (7-3)
4. (9) Oconee County (6-4)
5. (4) Cherokee Bluff (9-1)
6. (10) Westover (9-1)
7. (7) Calhoun (7-3)
8. (NR) Stephenson (7-3)
9. (3) Douglass (7-3)
10. (8) Cairo (6-4)
Out: No. 6 LaGrange
Class 2A
1. (9) Appling County (7-2)
2. (1) Pierce County (8-1)
3. (3) Carver-Columbus (9-1)
4. (6) Callaway (8-2)
5. (2) Morgan County (9-1)
6. (4) Burke County (7-1)
7. (5) Hapeville Charter (6-3)
8. (7) Rockmart (8-2)
9. (8) Carver-Atlanta (7-2)
10. (10) Thomson (7-2)
Class A Division I
1. (1) Toombs County (7-1)
2. (2) Dublin (10-0)
3. (3) Fannin County (10-0)
4. (4) Thomasville (8-2)
5. (6) Northeast (8-2)
6. (7) Worth County (6-3)
7. (9) Commerce (7-3)
8. (NR) Heard County (8-2)
9. (8) Dodge County (8-2)
10. (5) Fitzgerald (6-3)
Out: No. 10 Rabin County
Class A Division II
1. (1) Manchester (7-1)
2. (3) Bowdon (8-2)
3. (5) Irwin County (9-1)
4. (2) Brooks County (6-4)
5. (4) Clinch County (8-1)
6. (6) Lincoln County (9-0)
7. (8) Trion (8-2)
8. (7) Greene County (7-2)
9. (9) Metter (8-1)
10. (10) Jenkins County (7-2)
Class 3A-A private
1. (1) Savannah Christian (9-0)
2. (3) Prince Avenue Christian (7-3)
3. (2) Hebron Christian (8-2)
4. (4) Athens Academy (10-0)
5. (5) Fellowship Christian (8-2)
6. (6) Calvary Day (8-1)
7. (7) North Cobb Christian (9-1)
8. (8) Lovett (8-2)
9. (9) Wesleyan (8-2)
10. (NR) Christian Heritage (8-2)
Out: No. 10 Whitefield Academy (7-3)
About the Author