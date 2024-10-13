High School Sports

Football, flag football, softball and volleyball scores from Saturday

120921 Atlanta: Hillgrove's Lauren Render intercepts Marietta quarterback Claire Hennessey and returns it for a pick six past Marietta defender Marley Quammie in the first half to take a 7-0 lead with the p.a.t. in their GHSA Flag Football Championship Division 3 game on Thursday, Dec 9, 2021, in Atlanta. “Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@ajc.com”`

By Score Atlanta
18 minutes ago

Football

Hapeville 29, Washington 13

Liberty County 52, Groves 12

Therrell 6, KIPP Atlanta Charter 2

Flag Football

Cherokee 9, Denmark 8

Columbus 26, Pebblebrook 6

Columbus 26, Woodstock 6

Columbus 39, Cherokee 0

Columbus 6, Blessed Trinity 0

Denmark 12, Milton 6

Denmark 20, Roswell 0

Grayson 7, Sequoyah 0

Milton 31, Grayson 6

Milton 46, Forsyth Central 0

North Forsyth 13, Sequoyah 7

North Forsyth 6, Roswell 0

North Forsyth 9, Pebblebrook 0

Pope 26, North Forsyth 0

Pope 40, Forsyth Central 0

Sequoyah 19, Denmark 14

South Forsyth 14, Grayson 13

South Forsyth 8, Pope 7

Softball

Bacon County 17, Berrien 3

Baconton Charter 7, Berrien 2

Harlem 4, Glascock County 3

Jenkins 11, Liberty County 9

Long County 7, Islands 0

Volleyball

Allatoona 2, Dalton 0

Athens Academy 3, Oglethorpe County 2

Blessed Trinity 3, Westminster 2

Bremen 3, Whitefield Academy 2

Calhoun 3, Heritage-Catoosa 1

Cartersville 3, Allatoona 2

Coahulla Creek 2, Ringgold 0

Crisp County 3, Appling County 0

Crisp County 3, Tattnall County 0

Harrison 3, Hillgrove 1

Hebron Christian 3, East Jackson 0

Hebron Christian 3, Prince Avenue 0

Heritage-Newnan 3, Sherwood Christian 1

Jonesboro 3, Northside-Warner Robins 0

Kell 3, Centennial 1

McIntosh 3, Northgate 0

New Hampstead 2, Warner Robins 1

North Cobb Christian 2, Coahulla Creek 0

North Cobb Christian 3, Coahulla Creek 0

Oglethorpe County 3, Banks County 2

Perry 2, Ware County 0

Perry 2, Warner Robins 0

Prince Avenue 3, Hart County 0

Providence Christian 3, Athens Academy 0

Providence Christian 3, Banks County 0

Ringgold 2, Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe 0

Ringgold 2, Rockmart 1

Ringgold 2, Sonoraville 1

Sandy Creek 3, Whitewater 2

Savannah Arts 2, Crisp County 0

Savannah Arts 3, Pierce County 0

St. Anne Pacelli 3, Tallulah Falls 0

Starr’s Mill 2, Harris County 0

Tallulah Falls 3, Stratford Academy 0

Trinity Christian 3, Fayette County 0

Trinity Christian 3, Sandy Creek 2

Union Grove 2, Eagle’s Landing 1

Union Grove 3, Eagle’s Landing Christian 0

Ware County 2, New Hampstead 0

Whitefield Academy 3, Pepperell 0

Whitewater 3, Fayette County 0

About the Author

Score Atlanta
