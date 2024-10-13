Football, flag football, softball and volleyball scores from Saturday

Football
Hapeville 29, Washington 13
Liberty County 52, Groves 12
Therrell 6, KIPP Atlanta Charter 2
Flag Football
Cherokee 9, Denmark 8
Columbus 26, Pebblebrook 6
Columbus 26, Woodstock 6
Columbus 39, Cherokee 0
Columbus 6, Blessed Trinity 0
Denmark 12, Milton 6
Denmark 20, Roswell 0
Grayson 7, Sequoyah 0
Milton 31, Grayson 6
Milton 46, Forsyth Central 0
North Forsyth 13, Sequoyah 7
North Forsyth 6, Roswell 0
North Forsyth 9, Pebblebrook 0
Pope 26, North Forsyth 0
Pope 40, Forsyth Central 0
Sequoyah 19, Denmark 14
South Forsyth 14, Grayson 13
South Forsyth 8, Pope 7
Softball
Bacon County 17, Berrien 3
Baconton Charter 7, Berrien 2
Harlem 4, Glascock County 3
Jenkins 11, Liberty County 9
Long County 7, Islands 0
Volleyball
Allatoona 2, Dalton 0
Athens Academy 3, Oglethorpe County 2
Blessed Trinity 3, Westminster 2
Bremen 3, Whitefield Academy 2
Calhoun 3, Heritage-Catoosa 1
Cartersville 3, Allatoona 2
Coahulla Creek 2, Ringgold 0
Crisp County 3, Appling County 0
Crisp County 3, Tattnall County 0
Harrison 3, Hillgrove 1
Hebron Christian 3, East Jackson 0
Hebron Christian 3, Prince Avenue 0
Heritage-Newnan 3, Sherwood Christian 1
Jonesboro 3, Northside-Warner Robins 0
Kell 3, Centennial 1
McIntosh 3, Northgate 0
New Hampstead 2, Warner Robins 1
North Cobb Christian 2, Coahulla Creek 0
North Cobb Christian 3, Coahulla Creek 0
Oglethorpe County 3, Banks County 2
Perry 2, Ware County 0
Perry 2, Warner Robins 0
Prince Avenue 3, Hart County 0
Providence Christian 3, Athens Academy 0
Providence Christian 3, Banks County 0
Ringgold 2, Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe 0
Ringgold 2, Rockmart 1
Ringgold 2, Sonoraville 1
Sandy Creek 3, Whitewater 2
Savannah Arts 2, Crisp County 0
Savannah Arts 3, Pierce County 0
St. Anne Pacelli 3, Tallulah Falls 0
Starr’s Mill 2, Harris County 0
Tallulah Falls 3, Stratford Academy 0
Trinity Christian 3, Fayette County 0
Trinity Christian 3, Sandy Creek 2
Union Grove 2, Eagle’s Landing 1
Union Grove 3, Eagle’s Landing Christian 0
Ware County 2, New Hampstead 0
Whitefield Academy 3, Pepperell 0
Whitewater 3, Fayette County 0
