Flexing muscle: Ellaville Schley County tightens grip on Wrightsville Johnson County

It was a tough night for Wrightsville Johnson County which was overmatched by Ellaville Schley County in this 35-6 verdict.
Both offenses were stymied without points on either side in the first quarter.
The Wildcats’ offense stormed in front for a 21-0 lead over the Trojans at halftime.
Ellaville Schley County jumped to a 35-0 lead heading into the final quarter.
The Trojans managed a 6-0 rally in the fourth quarter, yet the die was already cast.
This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI using automation technology. To see more game results from your favorite high school team, download the ScoreStream app and start scoring your local games. Also, for statewide results and expert analysis of sports coverage across Georgia, sign up for our free newsletter Sports Daily and follow AJC's high school sports coverage.
Credit: Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@