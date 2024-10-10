Five to watch: No. 9 Starr’s Mill ready to butt heads with Harris County

The offense is led by three-year starting quarterback Logan Inagawa, the hero of last week’s 38-35 win over Central Carrollton. He has thrown for 859 yards and 13 touchdowns and rushed for 292 yards and seven touchdowns. Inagawa ran for 129 yards and three touchdowns and threw for 150 yards and two touchdowns against Central.

“Through the first six games we tried to limit his carries a little bit because we can’t afford to get him hurt,” Cooper said. “Friday was the first time we’ve kind of cut him loose to where he had full reign to take off.”

Inagawa is a coaches’ dream. He has a 4.2 GPA and has the mentality of a linebacker. “He kills it in the weight room,” Cooper said. “He’s just an all-around good kid. Everybody would love to have him on their side.”

The Panthers’ stellar running attack features a power back in Blake Turner (530 yards, five touchdowns) and a scatback-style runner in Jeremiah Potter (485 yards, three touchdowns). Receiver Lincoln Delaere is the team’s top receiver, who has 23 catches for a 19.7-yard average and five touchdowns.

The offensive line is led by veterans Andrew Spitznagle (6-2, 285), Carter Daniel and Ben Anderson (6-2, 225). “Those dudes have played a lot of football,” Cooper said.

The defense features Evan Bartek, a four-year starter at middle linebacker, Jared Moore, a three-year starter on the line, and Erik Lundstrom, a three-year starter at safety. Moore is the state shot put and discus champion.

This week the Panthers will travel to Harris County (6-1, 2-1) for a key region contest.

Harris County is led by the electric Ran Ogletree, who plays all over the field. Through the first five games, Ogletree rushed for 450 yards and three touchdowns, caught 10 passes, and starred on defense.

The Tigers run behind a big, veteran offensive line: Braxton Waller (6-0, 295), Denver Degonia (6-1, 265), Milton Lauofo (6-1, 282) and John Spears (6-3, 270).

“They’re big and they’re physical,” Cooper said. “Their O-line is the strength of their team. They get in there and try to bully you around. And they get (Ogletree) in a bunch of different situations. It’s all you can do to stop him.”

Starr’s Mill leads the series 4-1 but the teams haven’t played since 2021.

Credit: Vince Nalin, Newnan Times-Heral Credit: Vince Nalin, Newnan Times-Heral

Eastside at North Oconee: It has all the makings of a classic showdown between a pair of winning programs that use different approaches. Both are state ranked – North Oconee is No. 5 and Eastside is No. 7 – and have identical records – 7-0 overall and 3-0 in region play. The winner will be the favorite to win the region championship.

North Oconee is an explosive offensive team led by quarterback Harrison Faulkner, who has thrown for 1,480 yards and 16 touchdowns and rushed for 373 yards. Georgia commit Landon Roldan has caught 38 passes for 576 yards and nine touchdowns.

Eastside remains a run-first team behind another outstanding offensive line. Jayden Barr, who has committed to Georgia Tech, has rushed for 569 yards and scored 15 touchdowns, with Myles Mims running for 530 yards. The Eastside defense has a pair or Power Five commits at linebacker – Christian Gass (Tennessee) and Bailey Benson (Wake Forest).

This will be the first meeting between the two teams.

Marist at St. Pius: The rivalry between two of the oldest Catholic schools in Metro Atlanta began in1962 and has come to known as the “Fish Bowl,” with a trophy going to the winner to possess for the next year. Marist leads the series 37-18-3 and has won the last four meetings, including 17-0 last year. The winner will have a leg up on winning the Region 5 championship.

Marist (6-0, 4-0) operates behind three-year starting quarterback Jack Euart, who is head to Wofford on a baseball scholarship. Among his backfield options are Brayden Lewis and Noah Gerrick. Other top players include linemen Owen Nolte, Anton Haven and Jack Richerson.

St. Pius (6-1, 5-0) plays a similar style, preferring to keep the ball on the ground. The Golden Lions have seven players who have rushed for at least 100 yards, led by Aiden Francois (280 yards). Senior safety Hudson Taylor, who has offers from Coastal Carolina and New Mexico, and leads the stingy defense.

Ware County at Benedictine: These two heavyweights from Region 1 were supposed to play two weeks ago but Hurricane Helene had other plans. Waycross was one of the areas that sustained heavy damage, which led to the game being rescheduled and moved to Benedictine. To make the schedule work. BC moved its game with New Hampstead, originally scheduled for Friday, to Oct. 31. It also makes Ware County its homecoming opponent.

No. 2 Benedictine (3-2, 1-0) is coming off an impressive 35-21 win over No. 8 Warner Robins and has won three straight since that gut-punch last-minute loss to Buford. The Cadets are led by quarterback Stephen Cannon (1,144 yards passing, nine TDs), receiver Bubba Frazier (28 catches, 18.2-yard average) and a balanced running game led by Stanley Smart Jr. (300 yards). The defense is led by impactful senior Herbert “Third” Scroggins III, a Miami commit who has 12.5 sacks.

Ware County has dropped two in a row, losing to a pair of Florida teams – Bartram Trail 43-42 in overtime and Class 5A No. 7 Lincoln Tallahassee 10-0. The Gators’ other setback came against reigning Class 5A champion Coffee, currently No. 3 in Class 6A. Ware is led by quarterback Luke Hooks (619 yards, 11 touchdowns) and Jamir Boyd (292 yards rushing, six TDs), who is among a rotation of solid running backs.

Southwest DeKalb vs. Tucker (Adams Stadium): Playoff positioning is on the line for these two DeKalb County contenders. Southwest DeKalb (4-3, 3-2) has already lost to Marist and St. Pius and beaten Lithonia. Tucker (5-1, 4-0) still has to play Marist and St. Pius, but has already beaten Lithonia and would almost be guaranteed a playoff spot with a win.

The game features two of DeKalb’s most impressive quarterbacks. Tucker’s Jace German has thrown for 826 yards and 14 touchdowns and Southwest’s Braylon Carter has thrown for 1,357 yards and 20 touchdowns. SWD and Tucker both rank among the top five defenses in DeKalb County. Both allow fewer than 200 yards per game.

Tucker leads the all-time series 16-7-1 and won last year’s meeting 48-36.