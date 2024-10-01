Five ranked Class A Division II teams sidelined because off weeks, Hurricane Helene

-- No. 3-ranked Manchester defeated No. 8 Trion 34-7 and will carry that momentum into Friday’s matchup against Bowdon. The Blue Devils, averaging 256 rushing yards, are led by the Favors duo – quarterback C.J. Favors and running back Darius Favors.

-- No. 4 Brooks County had no issues moving past Turner County 49-0 Wednesday in a Region 2-Division II game. Brooks will travel to Lanier County on Friday to continue league play.

-- No. 6 Greene County defeated Miller Grove 33-0 and will enter Region 8 play against Warren County on Friday at home.

Notable – No. 2 Irwin County and No. 5 Clinch County did not play. No. 7 Lincoln County (Strom Thurmond), No. 9 Metter (ECI) and No. 10 Jenkins County (Screven) faced weather cancellations/postponements.

