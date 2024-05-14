Final Girls Soccer Rankings

West Forsyth finished atop Class 7A after winning the team’s third overall championship and three of the past four titles in the state’s highest class. Runner-up Buford finished No. 2 in the 7A poll.

In Class 6A, Marist won the team’s 12th state championship and finished ranked No. 1 ahead of runner-up Roswell. Greater Atlanta Christian finished atop Class 5A after winning the team’s fourth title and first since 2015.

Runner-up Cambridge finished No. 2 in the class. In Class 4A, Lovett won its sixth championship and third in four seasons to finish ranked No. 1 ahead of runner-up North Oconee. Oconee County defended last year’s title, its first, to finish No. 1 ahead of 3A runner-up Wesleyan. Fellowship Christian finished atop Class 2A after defending last year’s title and capturing the team’s third.