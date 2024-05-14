High School Sports

Final Girls Soccer Rankings

Credit: GHSA

West Forsyth finished atop Class 7A after winning the team’s third overall championship and three of the past four titles in the state’s highest class. Runner-up Buford finished No. 2 in the 7A poll.

In Class 6A, Marist won the team’s 12th state championship and finished ranked No. 1 ahead of runner-up Roswell. Greater Atlanta Christian finished atop Class 5A after winning the team’s fourth title and first since 2015.

Runner-up Cambridge finished No. 2 in the class. In Class 4A, Lovett won its sixth championship and third in four seasons to finish ranked No. 1 ahead of runner-up North Oconee. Oconee County defended last year’s title, its first, to finish No. 1 ahead of 3A runner-up Wesleyan. Fellowship Christian finished atop Class 2A after defending last year’s title and capturing the team’s third.

In Class A Division I, Paideia finished at No. 1 ahead of runner-up Social Circle. In Class A Division II, Aquinas topped runner-up Lake Oconee Academy in the final poll.

Class 7A

1. West Forsyth

2. Buford

3. Harrison

4. North Gwinnett

5. Walton

6. Hillgrove

7. Brookwood

8. Campbell

9. Mill Creek

10. North Paulding

Class 6A

1. Marist

2. Roswell

3. Lassiter

4. Pope

5. Johns Creek

6. North Atlanta

7. Alexander

8. St. Pius X

9. Habersham Central

10. Riverwood

Class 5A

1. Greater Atlanta Christian

2. Cambridge

3. Jefferson

4. McIntosh

5. Northgate

6. Greenbrier

7. Midtown

8. Decatur

9. Loganville

10. Chattahoochee

Class 4A

1. Lovett

2. North Oconee

3. Westminster

4. Cherokee Bluff

5. Starr’s Mill

6. Holy Innocents’

7. Pace Academy

8. Perry

9. Northwest Whitfield

10. Whitewater

Class 3A

1. Oconee County

2. Wesleyan

3. Dawson County

4. Columbus

5. Savannah Country Day

6. Pike County

7. Lumpkin County

8. Bremen

9. St. Vincents’

10. Mary Persons

Class 2A

1. Fellowship Christian

2. Mount Paran

3. Model

4. Savannah Arts

5. ACE Charter

6. Fitzgerald

7. Landmark Christian

8. Pierce County

9. Toombs County

10. Athens Academy

Class A Division I

1. Paideia

2. Social Circle

3. Mount Vernon

4. Atlanta International

5. Whitefield Academy

6. Lamar County

7. East Laurens

8. Tallulah Falls

9. Bleckley County

10. Metter

Class A Division II

1. Aquinas

2. Lake Oconee Academy

3. Towns County

4. Portal

5. Atlanta Classical

6. Hawkinsville

7. Georgia Military

8. Wheeler County

9. Lincoln County

10. Johnson County

