High School Sports
High School Sports

Final boys basketball rankings: Holy Innocents', B.E.S.T. finish No. 1 for first time

Holy Innocents’ guard Devin Hutcherson (3) attempts a shot during the first half against North Cobb Christian in the Class 3A-A private GHSA championship at the Macon Centreplex, Wednesday, March, 5, 2025, in Macon, Ga. Holy Innocents’ won 84-45. (Jason Getz / AJC)

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Holy Innocents’ guard Devin Hutcherson (3) attempts a shot during the first half against North Cobb Christian in the Class 3A-A private GHSA championship at the Macon Centreplex, Wednesday, March, 5, 2025, in Macon, Ga. Holy Innocents’ won 84-45. (Jason Getz / AJC)
By
1 hour ago

Holy Innocents’ and B.E.S.T. Academy won their first state championships, Butler got its first since 1965, Sandy Creek and North Oconee successfully defended titles, and Wheeler, Tri-Cities and Savannah added to their stocked trophy cases last week at the state basketball finals in Macon.

Each finished No. 1 in the AJC’s final boys basketball rankings.

Wheeler defeated Newton 61-56 in the Class 6A final Saturday night in the last game of the GHSA basketball season. Wheeler, an east Cobb school, finished on a 21-game winning streak and lost to only one Georgia opponent, Grayson, the team that Wheeler defeated in the semifinals.

The title is Wheeler’s 10th in history, fourth under coach Larry Thompson. Wheeler’s nine championships in the highest class are the most for any school since World War II.

Wheeler 61, Newton 56 | Photos

Tri-Cities won its third title in seven seasons, all under coach Omari Forts. Tri-Cities defeated No. 1-ranked Woodward Academy 66-55 in the final, as Jalan Wingfield had 20 points and 19 rebounds. Tri-Cities and Woodward, located two miles apart in south Fulton County, split four meetings this season.

Tri-Cities 66, Woodward Academy 55 | Photos

North Oconee repeated as Class 4A champion with a 60-51 victory over No. 1-ranked Pace Academy. North Oconee’s Justin Wise scored 27 points and had seven rebounds.

North Oconee became the ninth school in GHSA history to win football and boys basketball titles in the same academic year, the first since Sandy Creek in 2022-23. The Titans didn’t lose after football season ended in mid-December and two-sport star Khamari Brooks joined the team.

North Oconee 60, Pace Academy 51 | Photos

In Class 3A, Sandy Creek became the 13th GHSA boys program since World War II to win three straight championships, the first since Westside-Augusta (2022-24). Sandy Creek beat No. 1 Cedar Grove 39-38 in the final.

Sandy Creek 39, Cedar Grove 38 | Photos

Butler won Class 2A, ending a 59-year title drought, by beating Union County 57-49. Under coach Chaz Clark, an alumnus, Butler became the sixth Augusta boys team in the past four seasons to win a basketball championship. Westside and Cross Creek won the others.

Butler 57, Union County 49 | Photos

In the Class A Division I final, B.E.S.T. Academy beat Southwest, essentially the home team at the Macon Coliseum, 62-56 despite trailing by 11 points in the second.

B.E.S.T. is an Atlanta city school that had made only one previous state tournament, in 2001, and was 2-21 last season. But this year’s team thrived with new players Jacob Mickell and Joshua Mickell, twins who combined for 31 points in the final, and Nicholas Dozier, who had 14 points and nine rebounds.

B.E.S.T. Academy 62, Southwest 56

Savannah beat McIntosh County Academy 58-52 for the Class A Division II championship. It was Savannah’s 12th title, first since 1998. Savannah defeated MCA three of four times this season. The coastal Georgia teams entered the state tournament ranked 1-2.

Savannah 58, McIntosh County Academy 52 | Photos

The Class 3A-A private champion was Holy Innocents’, which defeated its playoff opponents by an average of 43.6 points. That included an 84-45 victory over North Cobb Christian in the final.

Caleb Wilson, the state’s No. 1 senior prospect, scored 33 points on 14-of-22 shooting and had 13 rebounds, three blocked shots and three assists in his final high school game.

Holy Innocents’ 84, North Cobb Christian 45 | Photos

Class 6A

1. Wheeler (29-3)

2. Grayson (28-3)

3. Newton (21-10)

4. McEachern (24-5)

5. Pebblebrook (22-9)

6. Walton (22-6)

7. Etowah (23-7)

8. Norcross (19-12)

9. Lambert (26-3)

10. Buford (24-4)

Class 5A

1. Tri-Cities (26-6)

2. Woodward Academy (27-5)

3. Milton (21-8)

4. Hughes (24-8)

5. Lee County (25-6)

6. Habersham Central (27-4)

7. Winder-Barrow (26-4)

8. Dutchtown (26-4)

9. Alexander (22-8)

10. Gainesville (19-8)

Class 4A

1. North Oconee (30-2)

2. Pace Academy (27-5)

3. McDonough (25-6)

4. Tucker (25-7)

5. Kell (21-8)

6. Southwest DeKalb (26-4)

7. Mays (21-9)

8. Westminster (20-6)

9. Jonesboro (22-9)

10. Maynard Jackson (17-8)

Class 3A

1. Sandy Creek (29-3)

2. Cedar Grove (28-4)

3. Cross Creek (27-3)

4. Monroe (18-10)

5. Pickens (28-2)

6. Windsor Forest (25-6)

7. East Hall (23-6)

8. Baldwin (23-8)

9. Jefferson (19-8)

10. Cherokee Bluff (24-5)

Class 2A

1. Butler (21-8)

2. Carver-Columbus (27-3)

3. Union County (26-6)

4. Tattnall County (25-5)

5. KIPP Atlanta (19-10)

6. Columbia (23-5)

7. Laney (21-8)

8. South Atlanta (20-9)

9. Morgan County (22-7)

10. Spencer (21-8)

Class A Division I

1. B.E.S.T. Academy (25-7)

2. Southwest (27-3)

3. East Laurens (20-8)

4. Putnam County (27-3)

5. Rabun County (23-6)

6. Toombs County (18-12)

7. Model (20-6)

8. Vidalia (22-7)

9. Temple (22-7)

10. Commerce (19-10)

Class A Division II

1. Savannah (27-4)

2. McIntosh County Academy (26-6)

3. Greene County (22-8)

4. Warren County (19-10)

5. Randolph-Clay (26-3)

6. Calhoun County (22-4)

7. Taylor County (22-4)

8. Manchester (18-5)

9. Bryan County (22-9)

10. Early County (19-11)

Class 3A-A private

1. Holy Innocents' (27-4)

2. North Cobb Christian (28-4)

3. Greenforest Christian (24-6)

4. Greater Atlanta Christian (24-7)

5. Walker (24-4)

6. Mount Paran Christian (20-14)

7. St. Francis (19-11)

8. Calvary Day (19-8)

9. Paideia (18-12)

10. Christian Heritage (25-2)

About the Author

Todd Holcomb has been a contributor to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution since 1985. He is currently co-founder and editor of Georgia High School Football Daily.

Follow Todd Holcomb on facebook
More Stories

Keep Reading

Wheeler's head coach Larry Thompson and players celebrate their win over Newton during the GHSA Boys 6A State Championship at the Macon Centreplex, Saturday, March 8, 2025, in Macon. Wheeler won 61-56 over Newton. (Hyosub Shin / AJC)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Wheeler among five high school state champions crowned

Here are the scores and schedule from the basketball finals at the Macon Coliseum.

Tri-Cities star Jalan Wingfield joins dad Dontonio as state champion

Basketball championship primer: 8 first-time finalists, 5 seeking first titles

The Latest

Wheeler's Colben Landrew (3) drives against Newton's RJ Wilson (15) during the first half of the GHSA Boys 6A State Championship at the Macon Centreplex, Saturday, March 8, 2025, in Macon. (Hyosub Shin / AJC)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Class 6A boys: Wheeler turns back determined Newton to win 10th state title

Class 6A girls: Newton avenges 3 losses to Grayson, wins first state title

Wheelchair: Houston County overcomes slow start to capture 12th championship

Featured

State senators Greg Dolezal, R-Cumming, and RaShaun Kemp, D-Atlanta, fist bump at the Senate at the Capitol in Atlanta on Crossover Day, Thursday, March 6, 2025. (Arvin Temkar / AJC)

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

LIVE UPDATES RECAP

Crossover Day means major votes at the Gold Dome: Live updates

Thursday was Crossover Day in the Georgia General Assembly, one of the busiest days of the year at the Capitol where legislators voted on dozens of bills.

Kandi Burruss’ Blaze restaurant owes $154K in rent, repairs, lawsuit says

The landlord of Kandi Burruss’ restaurant Blaze Steak & Seafood has sued the Xscape songstress and former “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” star and her restaurant groups.

EXCLUSIVE

Chastain Park concert venue gets a new name from a Georgia-based bank

The popular Atlanta concert venue will have a new name as Georgia-based Synovus Bank enters a new naming rights partnership with Live Nation.