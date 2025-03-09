Final boys basketball rankings: Holy Innocents', B.E.S.T. finish No. 1 for first time

Holy Innocents’ and B.E.S.T. Academy won their first state championships, Butler got its first since 1965, Sandy Creek and North Oconee successfully defended titles, and Wheeler, Tri-Cities and Savannah added to their stocked trophy cases last week at the state basketball finals in Macon.
Each finished No. 1 in the AJC’s final boys basketball rankings.
Wheeler defeated Newton 61-56 in the Class 6A final Saturday night in the last game of the GHSA basketball season. Wheeler, an east Cobb school, finished on a 21-game winning streak and lost to only one Georgia opponent, Grayson, the team that Wheeler defeated in the semifinals.
The title is Wheeler’s 10th in history, fourth under coach Larry Thompson. Wheeler’s nine championships in the highest class are the most for any school since World War II.
Wheeler 61, Newton 56 | Photos
Tri-Cities won its third title in seven seasons, all under coach Omari Forts. Tri-Cities defeated No. 1-ranked Woodward Academy 66-55 in the final, as Jalan Wingfield had 20 points and 19 rebounds. Tri-Cities and Woodward, located two miles apart in south Fulton County, split four meetings this season.
Tri-Cities 66, Woodward Academy 55 | Photos
North Oconee repeated as Class 4A champion with a 60-51 victory over No. 1-ranked Pace Academy. North Oconee’s Justin Wise scored 27 points and had seven rebounds.
North Oconee became the ninth school in GHSA history to win football and boys basketball titles in the same academic year, the first since Sandy Creek in 2022-23. The Titans didn’t lose after football season ended in mid-December and two-sport star Khamari Brooks joined the team.
North Oconee 60, Pace Academy 51 | Photos
In Class 3A, Sandy Creek became the 13th GHSA boys program since World War II to win three straight championships, the first since Westside-Augusta (2022-24). Sandy Creek beat No. 1 Cedar Grove 39-38 in the final.
Sandy Creek 39, Cedar Grove 38 | Photos
Butler won Class 2A, ending a 59-year title drought, by beating Union County 57-49. Under coach Chaz Clark, an alumnus, Butler became the sixth Augusta boys team in the past four seasons to win a basketball championship. Westside and Cross Creek won the others.
Butler 57, Union County 49 | Photos
In the Class A Division I final, B.E.S.T. Academy beat Southwest, essentially the home team at the Macon Coliseum, 62-56 despite trailing by 11 points in the second.
B.E.S.T. is an Atlanta city school that had made only one previous state tournament, in 2001, and was 2-21 last season. But this year’s team thrived with new players Jacob Mickell and Joshua Mickell, twins who combined for 31 points in the final, and Nicholas Dozier, who had 14 points and nine rebounds.
B.E.S.T. Academy 62, Southwest 56
Savannah beat McIntosh County Academy 58-52 for the Class A Division II championship. It was Savannah’s 12th title, first since 1998. Savannah defeated MCA three of four times this season. The coastal Georgia teams entered the state tournament ranked 1-2.
Savannah 58, McIntosh County Academy 52 | Photos
The Class 3A-A private champion was Holy Innocents’, which defeated its playoff opponents by an average of 43.6 points. That included an 84-45 victory over North Cobb Christian in the final.
Caleb Wilson, the state’s No. 1 senior prospect, scored 33 points on 14-of-22 shooting and had 13 rebounds, three blocked shots and three assists in his final high school game.
Holy Innocents’ 84, North Cobb Christian 45 | Photos
Class 6A
1. Wheeler (29-3)
2. Grayson (28-3)
3. Newton (21-10)
4. McEachern (24-5)
5. Pebblebrook (22-9)
6. Walton (22-6)
7. Etowah (23-7)
8. Norcross (19-12)
9. Lambert (26-3)
10. Buford (24-4)
Class 5A
1. Tri-Cities (26-6)
2. Woodward Academy (27-5)
3. Milton (21-8)
4. Hughes (24-8)
5. Lee County (25-6)
6. Habersham Central (27-4)
7. Winder-Barrow (26-4)
8. Dutchtown (26-4)
9. Alexander (22-8)
10. Gainesville (19-8)
Class 4A
1. North Oconee (30-2)
2. Pace Academy (27-5)
3. McDonough (25-6)
4. Tucker (25-7)
5. Kell (21-8)
6. Southwest DeKalb (26-4)
7. Mays (21-9)
8. Westminster (20-6)
9. Jonesboro (22-9)
10. Maynard Jackson (17-8)
Class 3A
1. Sandy Creek (29-3)
2. Cedar Grove (28-4)
3. Cross Creek (27-3)
4. Monroe (18-10)
5. Pickens (28-2)
6. Windsor Forest (25-6)
7. East Hall (23-6)
8. Baldwin (23-8)
9. Jefferson (19-8)
10. Cherokee Bluff (24-5)
Class 2A
1. Butler (21-8)
2. Carver-Columbus (27-3)
3. Union County (26-6)
4. Tattnall County (25-5)
5. KIPP Atlanta (19-10)
6. Columbia (23-5)
7. Laney (21-8)
8. South Atlanta (20-9)
9. Morgan County (22-7)
10. Spencer (21-8)
Class A Division I
1. B.E.S.T. Academy (25-7)
2. Southwest (27-3)
3. East Laurens (20-8)
4. Putnam County (27-3)
5. Rabun County (23-6)
6. Toombs County (18-12)
7. Model (20-6)
8. Vidalia (22-7)
9. Temple (22-7)
10. Commerce (19-10)
Class A Division II
1. Savannah (27-4)
2. McIntosh County Academy (26-6)
3. Greene County (22-8)
4. Warren County (19-10)
5. Randolph-Clay (26-3)
6. Calhoun County (22-4)
7. Taylor County (22-4)
8. Manchester (18-5)
9. Bryan County (22-9)
10. Early County (19-11)
Class 3A-A private
1. Holy Innocents' (27-4)
2. North Cobb Christian (28-4)
3. Greenforest Christian (24-6)
4. Greater Atlanta Christian (24-7)
5. Walker (24-4)
6. Mount Paran Christian (20-14)
7. St. Francis (19-11)
8. Calvary Day (19-8)
9. Paideia (18-12)
10. Christian Heritage (25-2)
About the Author
Keep Reading
Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC
Wheeler among five high school state champions crowned
Here are the scores and schedule from the basketball finals at the Macon Coliseum.
Featured
Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com
Crossover Day means major votes at the Gold Dome: Live updates
Thursday was Crossover Day in the Georgia General Assembly, one of the busiest days of the year at the Capitol where legislators voted on dozens of bills.
Kandi Burruss’ Blaze restaurant owes $154K in rent, repairs, lawsuit says
The landlord of Kandi Burruss’ restaurant Blaze Steak & Seafood has sued the Xscape songstress and former “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” star and her restaurant groups.
Chastain Park concert venue gets a new name from a Georgia-based bank
The popular Atlanta concert venue will have a new name as Georgia-based Synovus Bank enters a new naming rights partnership with Live Nation.