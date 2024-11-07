Final 2024 Volleyball Rankings

In Class 6A, Alpharetta completed a wire-to-wire season at No. 1 and closed out its second-straight title with a flawless 36-0 season. The Raiders dropped just eight sets all season and swept No. 2 North Cobb in the finals. Norcross moved up to No. 4 in the final poll behind Walton, which lost 3-2 to North Cobb in the semifinals. Alpharetta’s Area rivals North Forsyth (No. 5) and West Forsyth (No. 6) moved up one spot and Buford closes out the year at No. 7. Marietta dropped to No. 10 and remained in the poll, despite falling to East Coweta in the playoffs, because they split their matches this season and Marietta had its big win over North Cobb before the playoffs.

In Class 5A, No. 1 Pope cruised to its sixth all-time state title and won 15-straight matches since its regular season loss to runner-up and No. 2 Woodward Academy. Class 4A Pace Academy closes out the year No. 1 and captured its state-record eighth-consecutive state championship in a sweep over Cartersville.

Jefferson closes out the year at No. 1 in Class 3A after defeating Calhoun 3-0 in the finals. The Dragons scored a 3-2 win over Chestatee in the playoffs. In Class 2A, Morgan County topped No. 2 Savannah Arts in the finals. In Class A, Elite Scholar’s Academy earned No. 1 and defeated top-seeded Gordon Lee 3-0 for its first-ever state title. Finally, in Class A-3A Private, Hebron Christian earned the No. 1 spot with its 3-1 win over Mt. Pisgah.