Final 2024 Baseball Rankings

In Class 7A, Lowndes defeated Grayson for its second-straight state title and closes out the season at No. 1. Runner-up Grayson advanced to the finals as the No. 3 seed and its sins over Walton and Brookwood earn the Rams the No. 2 spot. The Rams are joined in the top 5 by Region 4′s Brookwood and Parkview. Brookwood comes in at No. 3 and Parkview slid to No. 5 after falling to No. 4 North Paulding in the quarterfinals. Walton, North Gwinnett, Buford, South Forsyth and Cherokee round out the top 10. Class 6A No. Etowah swept past Pope to close out the year at No. 1 and the No. 2 Greyhounds lead No. 3 Houston County after defeating the Bears in the semifinals.
In Class 5A, Loganville closes out the year No. 1 after securing its eighth all-time state title and No. 2 Cartersville rounds out the top 5 with semifinalists, Kell and Ware County and quarterfinalist Greater Atlanta Christian. Class 4A No. 1 Starr’s Mill swept No. 2 Cherokee Bluff for the state title and did not drop a single game within Class 4A this season. Class 3A’s Harlem completed a wire-to-wire season at No. 1 and clinched its second-straight. state title and so did two-time state champion North Cobb Christian in Class 2A and Class A Division I state champion Prince Avenue Christian. In Class A Division II, Lanier County entered the playoffs ranked No. 7 and defeated Charlton County in three games to close the year at No. 1 and win its first-ever state crown.
Class 7A
1. Lowndes
2. Grayson
3. Brookwood
4. North Paulding
5. Parkview
6. Walton
7. North Gwinnett
8. Buford
9. South Forsyth
10. Cherokee
Class 6A
1. Etowah
2. Pope
3. Houston County
4. Blessed Trinity
5. Marist
6. Tift County
7. Lassiter
8. Newnan
9. North Forsyth
10. Evans
Class 5A
1. Loganville
2. Cartersville
3. Kell
4. Ware County
5. Greater Atlanta Christian
6. Greenbrier
7. Villa Rica
8. McIntosh
9. Union Grove
10. Coffee
Class 4A
1. Starr’s Mill
2. Cherokee Bluff
3. North Oconee
4. Perry
5. Wayne County
6. Holy Innocents’
7. Westminster
8. LaGrange
9. Troup
10. Lovett
Class 3A
1. Harlem
2. Calvary Day
3. Pickens
4. Mary Persons
5. Oconee County
6. Peach County
7. Wesleyan
8. Dawson County
9. Morgan County
10. Ringgold
Class 2A
1. North Cobb Christian
2. Appling County
3. Mary Persons
4. Rockmart
5. Jeff Davis
6. Redan
7. Walker
8. Worth County
9. Toombs County
10. Callaway
Class A Division I
1. Prince Avenue Christian
2. Tallulah Falls
3. King’s Ridge
4. Crawford County
5. Irwin County
6. Pepperell
7. Bleckley County
8. Weber School
9. Whitefield Academy
10. Swainsboro
Class A Division II
1. Lanier County
2. Charlton County
3. Schley County
4. Lake Oconee Academy
5. Bowdon
6. Baconton Charter
7. ECI
8. Wilcox County
9. Christian Heritage
10. Washington-Wilkes
