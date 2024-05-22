Final 2024 Baseball Rankings

In Class 7A, Lowndes defeated Grayson for its second-straight state title and closes out the season at No. 1. Runner-up Grayson advanced to the finals as the No. 3 seed and its sins over Walton and Brookwood earn the Rams the No. 2 spot. The Rams are joined in the top 5 by Region 4′s Brookwood and Parkview. Brookwood comes in at No. 3 and Parkview slid to No. 5 after falling to No. 4 North Paulding in the quarterfinals. Walton, North Gwinnett, Buford, South Forsyth and Cherokee round out the top 10. Class 6A No. Etowah swept past Pope to close out the year at No. 1 and the No. 2 Greyhounds lead No. 3 Houston County after defeating the Bears in the semifinals.

In Class 5A, Loganville closes out the year No. 1 after securing its eighth all-time state title and No. 2 Cartersville rounds out the top 5 with semifinalists, Kell and Ware County and quarterfinalist Greater Atlanta Christian. Class 4A No. 1 Starr’s Mill swept No. 2 Cherokee Bluff for the state title and did not drop a single game within Class 4A this season. Class 3A’s Harlem completed a wire-to-wire season at No. 1 and clinched its second-straight. state title and so did two-time state champion North Cobb Christian in Class 2A and Class A Division I state champion Prince Avenue Christian. In Class A Division II, Lanier County entered the playoffs ranked No. 7 and defeated Charlton County in three games to close the year at No. 1 and win its first-ever state crown.

Class 7A