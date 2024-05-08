Field for state tournaments settled after sectional events

At Sunset Country Club, Moultrie

Boys: Ledger Conley shot a 4-under 68 to win the tournament and help Richmond Hill tie for first place with North Gwinnett at 293. Colquitt County (309) and West Forsyth (310) also advanced. Richmond Hill’s Patrick Mahaffey was fifth with a 73. North Gwinnett got a 71 from Rohan Gopaldas and a 73 from Aydin Dossa. Colquitt’s Michael Hall tied for second at 70.

Girls: Milton’s Aanya Vantipalli and East Coweta’s Cadence Nance shot 75 to share medalist honors and help their teams advance to the state tournament. Milton (258) won the event over Richmond Hill (262), East Coweta (279) and Peachtree Ridge (275). Alexa Mohler of Richmond Hill shot 80 to finish third and Milton’s Trisha Shivaiah was fourth at 81.

Class 6A

At Bentwater County Club

Boys: Teammates Henry Kopydlowski and Shay Mangalat each shot a 2-under 70 to help Gainesville win the sectional. The Red Elephants shot a 299 to beat Blessed Trinity (311), Woodward Academy (326) and Rome (330), who beat Alexander on the second playoff hole to earn the final spot. Woodward’s Anay Kulkarni shot 71 and four players tied for fourth at 76 -- Tift County’s Blaze Abbott, Rishi Agrawal of Woodward, and Josh Durthaler and Griffin Tully of Blessed Trinity.

Girls: Sisters Mahima Vurupatur and Mahathi Vurupatur were co-medalists with 78s to lead Alpharetta to the championship. The Raiders shot a 253 and outdistanced North Atlanta (271), Habersham Central (291) and Etowah (294). Kendall Lawson of North Atlanta was third at 81 and three players tied for fourth at 82 – Avery Cauwels of Woodstock, Macie Stefano of Etowah and Ava Carhart of North Atlanta.

Class 5A

At Double Oaks Golf Course, Commerce

Boys: Beau Black of Calhoun shot 5-under 67 to edge Greenbrier’s Walker Gantt by two shots and take medalist honors. Ross Smith, Davis Fenger and Duncan Smith of Midtown, Jake Almand of Decatur, Tripp Dye of Jefferson, Tripp Morgan of Calhoun tied for fourth at 72. Midtown shot 289 to win the event ahead of Calhoun (295), Jefferson (309) and Ola (310).

Girls: Led by medalist Leigh Allen’s 72 and Kadi Huguley’s 78, Harris County shot 348 to win the area title ahead of Cambridge (252), Loganville (281) and Ware County (284). Sydney Marshall of Cambridge was second at 74 and Anna Moore of Loganville was fourth at 82. Tied for fifth at 84 were Caitlin Grice of Cambridge, Kimber Kent of Jones County, Noelle Gerardi of Decatur and Eerin Castleberry of Northgate.